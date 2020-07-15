Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 16:07:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high

15/07/2020    16:04 GMT+7

Vietnam’s exports to key markets such as the US and EU sharply rebounded across many sectors.

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high

With a trade surplus of US$5.5 billion in the first half of the year, exceeding the estimate of the General Statistics Office at US$4 billion, there is possibility that the country’s 2020 trade surplus could surpass the record figure of US$11.12 billion in 2019, according to Viet Dragon Securities Company (VDSC).

In June, the export revenue rose by 17.6% month-on-month to US$22.5 billion, while imports reached US$20.7 billion, up 14%.

This resulted in a trade surplus of US$1.8 billion, marking the fourth month in which trade surplus topped US$1 billion in the first half this year. 

In terms of trade partners, there has been a V-shape rebound in exports to most of the key markets such as North America and the EU.

In North America, the US led the trend as Vietnam’s exports to this market stood at US$6.4 billion in June, up 31% month-on-month, followed by Canada (US$338 million and +31%) and Mexico (US$255 million and +43%).

In the EU, Vietnam attained US$378 million from exports to France, representing an increase of 33% month-on-month and accounting for 1.7% of total exports.

It is worth noting that France led the recovery efforts in Europe with output returning to growth for the first time since February.

France’s composite output index strongly recovered to 51.3 points in June after sharply dropping to 32.1 in May. Output growth was recorded in both the manufacturing and services sectors.

Other markets such as the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and the UK shared the same pattern, while Germany and Belgium remained flat. In Asia, there was a divergence among countries. Exports to China kept rising while South Korea and Japan saw no improvement.

 

Most of the Vietnam’s major export staples experienced a rebound in June. The list includes seafood, wood, textiles, foot-wears, iron and steel, toys and sports articles.

These sectors’ exports plummeted in April due to the national lockdown in many countries, but started recovering in May before skyrocketing in June.

However, electrical products, telephones and machines still played an important role and made the biggest contribution to total exports.

Forced-saving allowed consumers to spend on durable goods and hi-tech products are on top of the list. Besides, working from home has boosted the demand of personal office equipment.

VDSC said there is still more room for exports to grow in the second half of this year, which is one of the most important pillar of Vietnam’s economic growth.

In general, Vietnam is a bright spot on the world map in terms of curbing the Covid-19 outbreak and rebooting the economy.

In the second half, VDSC expected the economy to expand at 7% year-on-year on average thanks to rising public investment disbursement and better-than-expected exports led by the electrical and electronic sectors.

VDSC forecast the country’s 2020 GDP growth to be close to 5% year-on-year. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

 
 

Other News

.
VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Upon receiving information regarding 58 containers stuck in Nepal and India, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh signed a letter to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to request support for Vietnamese businesses.

Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 per cent.

Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has set new policies to encourage domestic production, car manufacturers have resumed the assembling of some bestsellers in Vietnam to enjoy incentives.

Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

US businesses are seeking Vietnamese partners in various business fields, according to the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam would have difficulty achieving the goal of having 5,000 science and technology enterprises this year under the 2011-20 science and technology development strategy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Automobile market on recovering track: VAMA

Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As car sales continue to reduce, local importers have asked authorised agencies to apply a 50% reduction in registration fees for imported cars in order to remove discriminatory tax reduction currently used for only locally-assembled vehicles.

Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

After months of challenges and faults in the global ingredient supply chain, peaks and valleys are the landscape for Vietnamese drug giants in their first-half performance, 

EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While the whole world was aggressively fighting Covid-19, Vietnam and the European Union ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTFA).

Bad debts get worse
Bad debts get worse
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Even after launching a credit package worth hundreds of trillions of dong to support businesses, bad debts will still increase this year.

Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The price of pigs in Vietnam, which while dropping remains much higher than before the global health crisis, is being deemed the main factor creating breakthrough profits for husbandry groups, 

Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities
Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The increasing number of guests booking tours and hotel rooms during the summer vacation has given a much needed boost to the tourism industry, which has been down due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past several months.

Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The electronics industry in the last six months of the year is forecasted to be still greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduces demand in the US and European markets.

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.

EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.

Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

As wind and solar power project developers now can enjoy a high FIT (feed in tariff) price, investors are registering more projects to resell for profit.

Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Four foreign investors petitioned Vietnamese authorities to prosecute and take Huy Nhat into custody for appropriating $25 million from them.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 