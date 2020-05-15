Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:46:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period

 
 
18/05/2020    10:30 GMT+7

With a limited state budget, Vietnam should mobilize social resources to support startups and large-scale enterprises, those considered capable of driving the economy forward.

While the Covid-19 pandemic is transforming the world into a totally different one, Vietnam should readjust its development strategy to make full use of a new economic order, according to economist Tran Dinh Thien, member of the Economic Advisory Team of the Prime Minister.

 Economist Tran Dinh Thien speaks at a talk in Hanoi on May 15. Photo: Ngoc Thuy. 

As Vietnam is currently focusing on economic recovery, especially on helping the business community to recover, the question is how relief programs should be implemented in the most efficient way, Thien raised the issue at a talk on May 15.

In this regard, the economist said the government should prioritize the creation of a new system of enterprises, instead of reviving the old one, so that they have capabilities to cope with a new situation.

“This would help the economy better deal with a new structure of trading activities and global value chains,” he added.

According to Thien, this is particularly important, given Vietnamese economy’s high dependence on the global economy.

“Even when Vietnam could contain the Covid-19 pandemic, its economy could only fully recover once the world’s economy is able to do so,” Thien, a former director of the Vietnam Institute of Economics, said.

 

Meanwhile, with a limited state budget, Vietnam should mobilize social resources to support startups and large-scale enterprises, those considered capable of driving the economy forward.

“The country would remain the same if we only want to save the old enterprises, while the pandemic is presenting an opportunity for us to change the economy’s bloodline. The ultimate goal should not only be the survival of enterprises, but also to make sure that they are able to thrive afterwards.”

Thien suggested the government should allocate a significant part of financial support for the Ministry of Information and Communications and universities in setting up startup incubators.

While this process can take up from three to five years to yield results, this moment could be the perfect stage to begin, Thien asserted.

“Vietnam should make use of this current crisis to free itself from the old mindset and ensure the adaptation to new requirements,” Thien added. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

 
 

Other News

.
Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft
Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Airlines continue ordering aircraft in their ambitious plans to expand their fleets, betting on the recovery of the market after the pandemic ends.

Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market
Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Because of Covid-19, the global farm produce supply chain has been interrupted because of logistics problems. Now is the right time for domestic farm produce to conquer domestic consumers’ hearts, experts say.

Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Health continued to be No.1 concern among Vietnamese consumers, with the highest level globally.

Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Instead of following procedures to become nvestors, foreign enterprises are preferring to ‘take a shortcut’ by taking over Vietnamese businesses, which allows them to penetrate the market more quickly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

VN to strengthen simplification of business regulations in 2020-25 period

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Signs of recovery for businesses who weather COVID-19 storm

Ministry to strictly manage rice exports via international border gates
Ministry to strictly manage rice exports via international border gates
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to strictly manage rice exports through international border gates, said an official.

To become face mask supplier, Vietnam told to focus on quality, not quantity
To become face mask supplier, Vietnam told to focus on quality, not quantity
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnamese face mask producers will have to satisfy CE and FDA standards when exporting products to the EU and US markets.

Protectionism no good for economies amid COVID-19: APEC expert
Protectionism no good for economies amid COVID-19: APEC expert
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Some developing countries in Asia, including Vietnam, could still grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to an increase in domestic demands when the manufacturing sector recovers.

Where will FDI head after leaving China?
Where will FDI head after leaving China?
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Foreign investors are considering relocating their production bases out of China, and many of them are heading for Vietnam.

VN businesses need capital immediately: economist
VN businesses need capital immediately: economist
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Businesses would rather borrow money at commercial interest rates and get loans immediately than wait for preferential loans, according to Vu Thanh Tu Anh, a respected economist.

More M&amp;A deals in VN's real estate sector during COVID-19
More M&A deals in VN's real estate sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

The epidemic has brought great opportunities to businesses with powerful financial capability to ‘hunt’ for attractive projects and take them over.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 16
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 16
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Vietnam takes first ever measures to kick-start ailing economy

Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law
Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

A lack of a unified legal framework governing PPP is the main factor that Vietnam’s infrastructure sector growth potential is capped at 6.1% per year through 2029.

In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19
In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Many owners cannot maintain operation of their hotels during the epidemic and want to sell them.

Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend
Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Local retailers in FMCG should rethink their channel strategy as Covid-19 impacted the way Vietnamese consumers shopping.

Small businesses change business models to survive pandemic
Small businesses change business models to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Seeking new markets, making new products and following new business thinking are actions now being taken by Vietnam’s businesses to overcome current difficulties.

Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Multinational corporations like Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and Reckitt Benckiser gaining the advantage in Vietnam’s over-the-counter channel, or non-description drugs, in the first quarter of 2020 has in part fuelled their global performance.

A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnamese real estate market has been feeling the pinch, but it can make a swift recovery when the pandemic is brought under control with support policies from the government and promotional campaigns from developers.

Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
VIDEOicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam is expecting to welcome a new wave of high quality foreign direct investment in the near future according to some economists thanks to the country’s internationally acclaimed efforts to fight COVID-19, a new factor to assess business risks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 