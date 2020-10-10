Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam vows to develop eco-friendly chemical industry

10/10/2020    12:02 GMT+7

Nguyen Van Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Chemical Agency, speaks about some of the strengths and weaknesses in the 2007 Law on Chemicals.

Vietnam vows to develop eco-friendly chemical industry

Nguyen Van Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Chemical Agency

What is your assessment of the implementation of the Law on Chemicals?

The Law on Chemicals has been in force for 12 years. The chemical industry in our country from 1990-2010 notched an average development rate of 12 per cent, but that fell to 10 per cent from 2010-2020.

The chemical industry and its supply chain has contributed about 11.2 per cent of the value of national industrial output and provided jobs to 10 per cent of the labour force.

Compared with other ASEAN members, Vietnamese laws are comprehensive and progressive, particularly the Law on Chemicals passed by the National Assembly in 2007.

It has been 12 years since the Law on Chemicals came into force. In your opinion, should Vietnam revise the law and adapt it to the new situation?

Twelve years have passed since the Law on Chemicals came into force and quite a lot has changed in that time in terms of perceptions of chemicals and chemical by-products. This is the first challenge that many enterprises face.

The second challenge is that the law does not fully cover how the Vietnamese chemical industry should develop along the lines of being more friendly to the environment and more sustainable.

 

The third challenge is cumbersome chemical management - a stumbling block for enterprises involved in importing and exporting chemical agents.

The last one is poor technical infrastructure, particularly legal documents, including Government decrees and circulars covering chemical technical management or usage.

Can you share with us some key changes in the up coming revised Law on Chemicals?

Chemicals are an agent used in almost every industrial sector. As a signatory to many bilateral and multi-lateral free trade deals, Vietnam has a golden opportunity to attract both foreign and domestic investors to the chemical industry, particularly in the current context of investment movement.

It is time for Vietnam to take this opportunity and revise the current Law on Chemicals to make it match market demand both at home and abroad. We hope, with good management and in line with international laws and practices, the chemical industry will become a major industry in the course of national economic development.  VNS

Textile and garment enterprises must pay more attention to chemical management

Textile and garment enterprises must pay more attention to chemical management

Textile and garment enterprises consume a large amount of chemicals for their production activities. 

Centre for toxic chemicals and environmental treatment established

Centre for toxic chemicals and environmental treatment established

A ceremony to announce the establishment of the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) was held yesterday in Hanoi.

 
 

3 giờ trước 

5 giờ trước 

Equitisation should be a magic wand to improve the performance of a State-owned enterprise (SOE), but in some cases, it is not.

18 giờ trước 

International shipping lines are expected to face an increase of 12 per cent in domestic container handling service charges at Vietnamese seaports from early 2022, triggering concerns over a possible charge burden on local shippers.

09/10/2020 

22 giờ trước 

Tra (pangasius) fish prices have dropped to their lowest levels in 11 years since exports have been hit by Covid-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

09/10/2020 

Traditional fish sauce is one of the most typical components in Vietnamese cuisine and while its nutritional value has been analysed thoroughly, getting EU customers to consume it more regularly remains a challenge.

18 giờ trước 

Passion fruit, pomelo, dragon fruit and fresh coconut have been exported to Europe in large quantities under the EVFTA, which took effect this year.

23 giờ trước 

In a bid to boost institutional reforms towards a modern market economy, further abolishing and reducing business regulations to create a bigger space for the private sector to develop will serve as a new driving force 

22 giờ trước 

The ITA shares of the Tan Tao Group unexpectedly witnessed an impressive trading session with a record high trading volume.

09/10/2020 

Despite heavy aftermaths caused by the global health crisis, the Vietnamese economy remains in positive growth in the first nine months of the year on the back of the government’s sound responses to curb the pandemic return.

09/10/2020 

Banks are pushing the sale of life insurance products (bancassurance) in the context of low credit growth since the beginning of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

08/10/2020 

Vietnamese companies have been stepping up investment to boost rice exports to Europe – however, it remains a challenging task penetrate the market efficiently.

09/10/2020 

The Vietnamese automobile market is full of potential with predicted sales of up to 1.8 million products a year, but it still remains risky to invest in the industry.

08/10/2020 

Amid the heavy impact the pandemic has had so far on Vietnam’s economy, possible solutions to overcome the crisis and come out even stronger have been under discussion at this year’s Vietnam Reform and Development Forum.

08/10/2020 

08/10/2020 

Listed plastic companies have seen their market values expand 15-50 percent in the last two months on low oil prices and increased consumption.

08/10/2020 

New technologies from the fourth Industrial Revolution will be applied in livestock breeding in order to produce safe and high-quality output while improving the husbandry sector’s competitive edge,

08/10/2020 

The long battle inside the biggest construction company in Vietnam has come to an end with the departure of a successful businessman.

08/10/2020 

Vietnam aims to raise its renewable energy sources to 15-20 per cent of the total energy supply by 2030 and 25-30 cent by 2045.

07/10/2020 

The Government is drafting second economic relief packages aimed at assisting the national economy, especially businesses, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

