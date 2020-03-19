Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/08/2020 14:45:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam works on resuming international flights

21/08/2020    14:31 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport has urged the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to finalize a plan to resume regular international flights to and from Vietnam, Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan told VNA on August 18.

Vietnam works on resuming international flights

Illustrative image

The plan will be submitted to the Ministries of Health, Foreign Affairs and National Defense and other ministries and government departments for consultancy.

In the initial plan, which had been completed before the second wave of Covid-19 transmission hit the country in late July, the Transport Ministry proposed resuming international flights to Vietnam from August 1. Due to the complicated development of the pandemic, the Government has asked the ministry to alter the plan.

CAAV Chairman Dinh Viet Thang said the authority has worked on the resumption of flights with the relevant agencies of some countries that have successfully contained the Covid-19 pandemic. They agreed that passengers must undertake Covid-19 tests and remain in compulsory quarantine. Therefore, the resumption of international flights will depend on Vietnam’s quarantine and Covid-19 testing capacity.

“The national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control will decide when to reopen international air routes to Vietnam and issue regulations related to quarantine costs and control over tourists,” Thang said.

In mid-July, CAAV proposed reopening flights to transport citizens, businesspeople, experts and students between Vietnam and countries that have successfully contained Covid-19. They would have to be placed under a compulsory 14-day quarantine period with close control from the local authorities.

Thang said the Government has removed or reduced the fees of many aviation services for airlines until the end of this year. The relevant agencies will reassess the situation later this year to further support airlines.

Late last week, the Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) suggested the Government reopen international flights between Vietnam and countries that have successfully contained Covid-19.

 

VABA also proposed a credit package worth VND25-27 trillion (US$1.08-1.17 billion) for airlines and a 70% cut in the environmental protection tax imposed on flight fuel until the end of 2021.

Moreover, the association suggested speeding up the repairs of runways and taxiways at the Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.

The Vietnamese aviation sector has been severely affected by the pandemic. Although airlines have cut costs, sold aircraft and reduced the salaries of their employees, they still suffered huge losses.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines forecast that its revenue would reduce by half to VND50 trillion and it would suffer a loss of VND13 trillion this year.

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air’s revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was VND1.97 trillion, down 80% compared with the same period last year. The airline suffered a loss of over VND1.1 trillion from April to June.

According to the International Air Transport Association, a complete recovery of the global aviation sector to the 2019 level is not expected until 2023. It also forecast that Vietnamese airlines would lose more than US$4 billion due to Covid-19 this year. SGT

Vietnam plans resumption of international flights

Vietnam plans resumption of international flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) a plan to resume international air routes.

 
 

Other News

.
Users warned over new 'cashback' apps
Users warned over new 'cashback' apps
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (VCCA) has issued a warning over cashback apps which lack transparency and showed signs of illegal multi-level marketing.

Fast food delivery services compete in $200 million battlefield
Fast food delivery services compete in $200 million battlefield
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Continuously launching promotion programs and promising ‘free shipping’, fast food delivery apps have been trying every possible means to win customers’ hearts.

To develop VN night-time economy, appropriate investments needed
To develop VN night-time economy, appropriate investments needed
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Large cities in Vietnam, especially tourism sites, are rushing to develop a night-time economy with the aim of becoming ‘sleepless cities’.

Single power price to be applied when there’s a competitive retail market
Single power price to be applied when there’s a competitive retail market
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Minister of Industry of Trade Tran Tuan Anh has decided to withdraw the suggested plan to allow consumers to choose to pay electricity bills with either a multi-level or single-level price mechanism.

Ministry to halt market trading in emergency cases
Ministry to halt market trading in emergency cases
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

If serious turbulence is caused by large-scale sell-offs and considered a threat to the security of the equity market, the Ministry of Finance will have to switch the market off.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises shying away from digitalisation

Samsung denies moving part of VN smartphone production to India
Samsung denies moving part of VN smartphone production to India
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Samsung has rejected information that it plans to shift part of its smartphone production in Viet Nam to India.

Exporting raw tea, Vietnam earns little money
Exporting raw tea, Vietnam earns little money
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese tea makers are now faced with choosing to either renovate or leave the industry.

Vietnam's coal imports surge during the COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam's coal imports surge during the COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam's coal imports have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ride-hailing apps run super-app race, diversify services
Ride-hailing apps run super-app race, diversify services
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Ride-hailing apps have entered a new race – developing all-in-one apps.

Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA
Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

With warnings from the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security, the HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) believes that it is not the right time to allow foreigners to owns condotels and tourist villas.

Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Strong cash flow to the stock market, a VND700 trillion package for public investment, and high demand for ingot steel from China have all helped billionaire Tran Dinh Long pocket more money despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Ministry scraps single power price proposal
Ministry scraps single power price proposal
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.  

Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has changed the proposal of allowing household consumers to choose to pay electricity bills under either a multi-tiered price or single-price mechanism.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic

HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Thi Minh has been forced to reduce the rents for her two apartments in HCM City’s District 2 twice this year from US$1,300 a month each to $900 to keep her tenants.

The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

With EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with the manufacturers from the EU.

Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

When the competitive electricity retail market takes shape, EVN will no longer be the only retailer and people will be able to choose their retailer and negotiate prices.

Why do startups fail?
Why do startups fail?
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Entrepreneurs have ambitious plans when starting up a business, but they often experience a thorny path to success.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 