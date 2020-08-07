Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit

28/09/2020    12:22 GMT+7

Vietnamese banks assets are taking different approaches to their foreign ownership limit to counter the effects of the pandemic.

Last week, privately-held lender Nam A Bank confirmed its plans of holding its initial public offering on UPCoM.

The local bank, after checking out Basel II requirements, has also expressed its eagerness to tie the knot with deep-pocketed international investors by lifting its foreign ownership limit (FOL) to 30 per cent to benefit from international expertise and a larger pool of funds.

Currently, its largest shareholder is domestic player Pacific Dragon Ltd., which holds approximately 11 per cent of the stakes.

Vietnamese banks have a 30-per-cent FOL, which could constrain efforts to raise equity from overseas investors and makes them reliant on capital in the shallow local market.

Thin capital buffers are still a bitter pill to swallow for some major banks such as Agribank, the state-owned lender that is still bogged down in its capital increase ambitions.

In general, many banks such as Vietcombank, Military Bank, BIDV, and SHB have disclosed intentions to team up with foreigners as well as utilise additional capital injection to diversify business, ensure sound financial sources, and strengthen their operations to better align with international standards.

On the other hand, a few banks are adapting a rather cautious approach when it comes to foreign tie-up deals. The vast potential of cross-border deals is appealing, but do not come without a cause: the current turmoil could create opportunities for big banks to buy up struggling lenders.

A few days ago, the board of HDBank confirmed its decision to lock the bank’s FOL at 21.5 per cent with the goal of expediting plans with strategic partners.

Simultaneously, the southern lender also decided to issue international convertible bonds worth $160 million in total value. These bonds will be issued to institutional investors in developed markets. Upon successful completion, the proceeds from the bond issuance will boost HDBank’s medium- and long-term funds and facilitate its development strategies as planned.

Some banks also followed suit by reserving their foreign caps such as VIB did at 20.5 per cent or Lien Viet Post Bank at 9.99 per cent.

 

In May, VPBank’s board requested approval from its shareholders to lower the FOL to 15 per cent from the current 22.77 per cent. The bank would also launch a treasury buyback for 5 per cent of the shares to realign the ownership structure.

“The COVID-19 crisis has triggered major disruptions for the whole economy and global capital flows. Thus, the remaining foreign ratio at VPBank is slated to be offered to other investors who are ambitious to bring the best out of the bank when market conditions start to improve,” said a bank representative.

Last year, the bank issued $300 million of bonds with a three-year term under the Euro Medium Term Note programme. VPBank’s bonds were issued under the book building method and based on the consultation and arrangement of Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, and J.P. Morgan. Should a rosier economic scenario play out, there could be some reward for their suffering.

According to Nguyen Xuan Binh, head of Research at KB Securities, there are various reasons for local lenders to lower their FOL which can come from the internal decision of the banks’ board. Market gyrations, coupled with a gloomy outlook for the global economy, were also fuel to the fire.

“The public health crisis has made a significant impact on capital flows in the global financial market and foreign investment funds, especially those from the US and Europe, have withdrawn from emerging and frontier markets,” Binh told VIR. “A number of bank shares have been sold by foreign investors. In that situation, some banks in Vietnam have actively lowered the FOL so as to reserve more opportunities for strategic partners when the economy shows signs of recovery.”

Techcombank has just locked its FOL at 22.5 per cent, as it aims to support foreign investors to purchase 439,000 shares through the transfer of outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement are expected to amplify European giants’ presence in Vietnam while also strengthening local lenders’ operations. Vietnam will lift the FOL at local banks to 49 per cent in the next five years, with the exception of the four joint-stock commercial banks in which the state still holds a controlling stake – Vietcombank, VietinBank, Agribank, and BIDV. VIR

Luu Huong

The Land Law disallows the issuance of land use rights certificates to aliens, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha told reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly session on May 25.

Ownership rights and risk-sharing mechanisms must be clarified in public-private partnership (PPP) law to encourage the participation of private investors and ensure efficiency as well as transparency of PPP projects.

 
 

.
As bank deposit interest rates fall, people prefer investing in real estate
As bank deposit interest rates fall, people prefer investing in real estate
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Individual investors are increasingly buying real estate bonds and land rather than depositing money in banks, which have reduced interest rates on deposits.

Vietnam to use e-stamp for tobacco and alcohol products
Vietnam to use e-stamp for tobacco and alcohol products
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

E-stamps will be used for imported tobacco and alcohol products that are subjected to excise taxes, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Mobile money regulations explained
Mobile money regulations explained
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As businesses in Vietnam race to provide financial services for the unbanked and underbanked population through various fintech solutions, the Vietnamese government is closely following this industry trend 

The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

Amid the health crisis and ongoing trade tensions between major economies, Japan’s enterprises are looking to diversify their production lines and supply chains in multiple markets.

Deadline for luxury tax payment on auto manufacturers extended
Deadline for luxury tax payment on auto manufacturers extended
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The decision on allowing car manufacturers to extend the luxury tax payment deadline will help them maintain cash flow amid the Covid-19 pandemic and stimulate demand.

Hanoi Old Quarter hotels up for sale due to Covid-19
Hanoi Old Quarter hotels up for sale due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many hotels in Hanoi’s Old Quarter area are for sale due to big losses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Long An international port’s phase 1 inaugurated
Long An international port’s phase 1 inaugurated
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Dong Tam Group held an inauguration ceremony for the first phase of the Long An International Port in Tan Lap commune, Can Giuoc district, the southern province of Long An on September 26.

Bright prospects for fisheries sector in final quarter
Bright prospects for fisheries sector in final quarter
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic could provide a good opportunity for the Vietnamese fisheries sector to increase its share in oversea markets, especially with foreign rivals engulfed by lockdowns or other forms of restrictions, experts have said.

Taking Vietnamese mooncakes to the world
Taking Vietnamese mooncakes to the world
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Mooncakes are among many types of Vietnamese cakes successfully exported to foreign markets. 

Vietnam’s participation in the global value chain
Vietnam’s participation in the global value chain
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

The ratio of Vietnamese goods imported and used as input materials by foreign countries is decreasing, while the ratio of Vietnam’s import of input materials to produce goods for end-consumption is increasing. 

Investors seeking piece of PPP cake
Investors seeking piece of PPP cake
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

With the issuance of the ground-breaking Law on Public-Private Partnership Investment, private groups have voiced expectations for future guiding decrees, requesting to extend the risk-sharing mechanism to completed and ongoing projects.

Investors lose billions of VND in financial scams
Investors lose billions of VND in financial scams
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

Under the guise of e-commerce apps, financial scams have been emerging, causing losses of billions of dong for people.

Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

Many agricultural by-products, such as banana peels, straw, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse, are valuable and can be reused instead of thrown away.

Airlines reinventing the skies for agricultural business lines
Airlines reinventing the skies for agricultural business lines
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

While many of the worlds’ aircraft have been grounded throughout the pandemic, local airlines have found ways to support Vietnam’s agricultural export businesses in the wake of sky-high freight charges.

Vietnam receives over US$21 billion in foreign investment over nine months
Vietnam receives over US$21 billion in foreign investment over nine months
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

By September 20 the total amount of foreign investment capital in new and existing projects through adjustment, capital contribution, and share purchases reached a figure of over US$21 billion, equal to 81.1% from last year’s corresponding period.

Household groceries compete equally with modern retail chains
Household groceries compete equally with modern retail chains
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

Contrary to all predictions, modern convenience stores and supermarkets, with powerful financial capability, have not led to the closure of traditional household-run groceries.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 27
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

Textile FDI down but poised for strong growth: experts

Green shoots for economic performance prospects
Green shoots for economic performance prospects
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

Amid the current health crisis, Vietnam’s economy has shown its resilience over past months.

Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market
Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

Plenty of Vietnamese consumers are willing to spend millions of VND in order to purchase expensive foreign fruit which is currently popular within the local market.

EVFTA to have wide impacts on transport businesses
EVFTA to have wide impacts on transport businesses
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is having an impact on the local government procurement market, with transport being among the more attractive sectors to EU businesses.

