Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 09:14:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions

 
 
29/06/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Studies have found that Vietnam’s taxation system offers many incentives to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs), but puts an increasingly heavy burden on Vietnamese enterprises and people.

The 2020 annual economic report released by VEPR (the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research) on June 17 drew the public’s attention to the tax collection system.

Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions

The proportion of fees and charges to the total state budget collection and tax revenue has increased in recent years.

“Vietnam’s budget collection very much depends on indirect taxes, especially VAT. Fees and charges are burdening people. The proposals on raising taxes on consumer goods, fees and charges need thorough consideration,” the report reads.

Studies have found that Vietnam’s taxation system offers many incentives to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs), but puts an increasingly heavy burden on Vietnamese enterprises and people.

Pham The Anh, chief economist of VEPR, said one of the factors that most affect tax revenue in Vietnam is tax incentives, especially corporate income tax (CIT).

Many foreign companies investing in Vietnam can enjoy a preferential tax rate of 10 percent, just half of the normal tax rate. And many of them have been exploiting the policy to evade tax.

 

Vietnam offers too many tax incentives to FIEs, while the benefits Vietnam received from enterprises is modest.

“Some figures such as the loss of revenue because of tax incentives have not been fully calculated and made public. The analyses about the benefits and costs of tax incentives have also not been listed in detail, ” Anh commented.

Pham Chi Lan, a respected economist, believes that when integrating more deeply into the global economy, Vietnam will have more sources of tax collection. Taxation agencies need to design taxes reasonably and organize tax collection.

“What concerns me the most is the execution in tax collection. We adjust taxes, but the tax collection system has not improved. As a result, tax evasion is common in the foreign invested economic sector which should have made a great contribution to the economy,” Lan said.

“This shows Vietnam's inadequacy in tax administration and tax collection,” she said.

She also mentioned so-called ‘tax corruption’, pointing out that taxpayers and tax officers collude to appropriate big amounts of money which should have been paid to the state budget.

Together with tax evasion and tax avoidance, tax incentives offered by the government to certain groups of taxpayers are outside the standard tax system. With the incentives, taxpayers pay lower tax than the standard tax. 

Kim Chi

Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse

Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), suggesting solutions to help the stock market overcome the Covid-19 crisis, has once again proposed allowing foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) to list on the bourse. 

FIEs reluctant to list shares on bourse

FIEs reluctant to list shares on bourse

Only 10 foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) have entered the bourse over the last decade, a very modest figure compared with the tens of thousands of enterprises now operational in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese logistics industry is among those hit the hardest by Covid-19, as the unpredictability and duration of the pandemic have presented multiple challenges in both the short and long terms, 

The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

With the rising prices of electricity pushing many enterprises and households to install rooftop solar panels that partly help reduce electricity bills, the cap on solar power capacity is hindering the process.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 28
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

Customs enhances supports for enterprises

Energy revolution
Energy revolution
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

The first solar panel, which was invented by French physician Alexandre Edmond Becquerel in 1839, has become a significant watershed for the energy sector in the future. 

Capital flow redirection still uncertain: economists
Capital flow redirection still uncertain: economists
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Foreign investors are considering relocating their production bases out of China, but this doesn’t mean that all of them will flock to Vietnam.

Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19
Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

Despite the positive business results witnessed in the early months of the year, many listed companies have been cautious with their pre-tax profit targets.

FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first half
FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first half
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam recorded a year-on-year decrease of 15.1 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to 15.67 billion USD as of June 20, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

WB debars Vietnamese firm for collusive and fraudulent practices
WB debars Vietnamese firm for collusive and fraudulent practices
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

The World Bank Group has announced the seven-year debarment of Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies Corporation (SBD) in connection with collusive and fraudulent practices under the Danang Sustainable City Development Project

How will Vietnam’s aviation sector fare after Covid-19?
How will Vietnam’s aviation sector fare after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

Activities at large airports such as Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat as well as local airports have become busy again thanks to domestic flights.

Petrolimex pushes for PGBank-HDBank merger before Aug 31
Petrolimex pushes for PGBank-HDBank merger before Aug 31
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Petrolimex, which holds a 40% stake in the Petrolimex Group Commercial Bank (PGBank), sought to complete the merger between PGBank and the HCMC Development Bank before August 31, said the Vnexpress website.

Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects
Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Hanoi is going to present investment certificates for 229 projects with a total value of US$17.6 billion and sign 38 memoranda of understanding worth a combined US$28.6 billion, according to the Tuoi Tre Online website.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Hanoi Gift Show 2020 to open in October

Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

A spike in the amount of bad loans sitting in banks’ books has triggered Vietnamese authorities to seek new paths to recovery,

Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

The company condemns racism and seeks more accountability from Facebook and other platforms.

Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

It is still unclear when Vietnam will reactivate international flights and reopen its market to foreign travelers, but agencies and travel firms all are making hectic preparations.

Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

New approaches, especially regarding activities of banks, are required to boost the reach of mobile money agents and expand financial inclusion in Vietnam.

VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

The policies on supporting businesses have been designed well, but the support is not enough to help businesses recover losses, economists say.

Process supervision can end licence limbo
Process supervision can end licence limbo
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Along with luring in new foreign investment inflows, one of the major tasks for the government is to tackle oversights in regards to foreign-invested projects without construction licences.

Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

In spite of a dent in state budget revenue and a rise in spending this year causing a big fiscal deficit, the government will be able to retain the country’s public debt situation, ensuring national financial security.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 