21/04/2020 04:59:54 (GMT +7)
Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade

 
 
18/04/2020    16:39 GMT+7

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh held phone talks with Director of China’s General Administration of Customs Ni Yuefeng and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan on April 17

to identify measures aimed at addressing the growing backlog of Vietnamese exports at border areas since the beginning of this month.

vietnamese, chinese officials discuss maintaining trade hinh 0

The phone talks are held on April 17 (Photo: VNA)

The talks were part of the efforts to maintain trade between the two neighbours amid COVID-19.

The officials agreed to enhance cooperation and create favourable conditions for bilateral trade, therefore assisting the two countries’ business communities now and in the immediate future.

Ni and Zhong pledged to direct local authorities and customs units at the Tan Thanh - Po Chai border gate to ease the congestion of goods.

Customs clearance will resume and be available daily from 8am to 11am and 12pm to 4pm (Vietnam time).

The Chinese side suggested simplifying inspection procedures on farm produce, transferring goods to other border gates, and increasing the importation of farm produce via Pingxiang - Dong Dang railway station.

In order to boost the export of Vietnamese farm produce to China, Minister Anh proposed the General Administration of Customs and Ministry of Commerce of China soon approve new border gates designated for fruit, food, and fisheries imports, allow the Pingxiang - Dong Dang railway station to import more types of farm produce, and for several Vietnamese types of farm produce to enter China via official channels, such as grass jelly, swift nest products, sweet potatoe, and durian, which are awaiting final legal procedures.

The minister also called on China to quickly complete legal procedures to allow the import of Vietnamese passion fruit, avocado, pomelo, coconut, custard apple, and water apple, as well as permit more Vietnamese enterprises to export to the country.

He also suggested extending the validity of the list of fish powder exporters and restoring the export status of several rice and fisheries enterprises.

 

Both sides discussed measures to facilitate trade on the back of Industry 4.0 and reached consensus on online trade promotion activities.

They vowed to create favourable conditions for businesses in the fields of machinery, equipment, fabric, footwear, and electronic spare parts, thus ensuring supply chains and domestic production.

The officials also debated post-pandemic action plans to support bilateral trade and businesses as well as the signing of an MoU on cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and China’s General Administration of Customs, and agreed to an inter-sectoral cooperation programme to simplify customs clearance procedures and prevent trade fraud.

Since late March the Ministry of Industry and Trade has actively contacted authorities in Guangxi and Yunnan provinces to ensure smooth trade between both sides. 

Vietnamese, Japanese trade ministers hold phone talks

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kajiyama Hiroshi on April 17 agreed to assign units concerned to continue discussing the ASEAN – Japan action plan to restore economic growth.

During their phone talks, they also vowed to help the two countries’ businesses cope with COVID-19, as well as strengthen regional and global supply chains.

Anh informed Hiroshi of the ASEAN’s common stance on the draft joint statement of ASEAN and Japanese economic ministers on strengthening economic resilience in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19, which will be built on the basis of major contents in the Joint Statement proposed by Vietnam and adopted by ASEAN economic ministers at the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat in the central city of Da Nang on March 10.

They also agreed in principle that ASEAN and Japan will issue the joint statement next week.

At the online Special ASEAN 3 Summit on Response to COVID-19 on April 14, leaders of ASEAN member states and China, Japan and the Republic of Korea adopted a joint statement to promptly respond to the pandemic’s impact on people’s health, and ease its socio-economic tolls in the region and the world. VNA

 
 

.
VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport said it did not assign the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to study a protection policy dedicated to Vietnam Airlines, which recently reported a loss of VND20 trillion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The State Securities Commission (SSC) will soon launch an electronic one-stop information disclosure system for the stock market, news site tinnhanhchungkhoan reported on Thursday.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Q2 growth likely to suffer from pandemic

Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The fact that nearly 35,000 enterprises have now withdrawn from the market three months after the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Vietnam reveals the huge impact it has had on business and production.

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has already made it quite difficult for Vietnamese goods to enter the US and EU markets and the outlook for the second quarter is also gloomy, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Jetstar Pacific Airlines (JPA), the low-cost Vietnamese air carrier, is moving ahead with the third restructuring, expected to be carried out after the epidemic ends.

Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance recently has added non-woven fabrics, which are used to produce protective clothing, into the list of import tax exemption.

Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports
Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Vietnam Food Association has petitioned authorities to prioritise customs clearance of consignments of rice exports stuck at ports.

Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures
Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced the list of 12 products which are at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance.

Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry
Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said pork must be eligible for price stabilisation due to the high demand for this essential good on the domestic market.

Vietnamese food, foodstuff producers gear up for epidemic
Vietnamese food, foodstuff producers gear up for epidemic
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Covid-19 has led to a sharp increase in the demand for essential goods.

Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

A new trade agreement between Vietnam and Cuba officially came into force earlier this month, and is expected to help bring bilateral economic, trade and investment ties on par with their sound political relationship.

China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades
China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Its economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 as it battled the virus and lockdowns

IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Plant Protection Department to support efforts to expand export markets for Vietnam's high quality fruits.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Shrimp exports to China show drastic upturn after five years

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Agriculture ministry proposes maintaining sticky rice exports

SMEs in dire need of help
SMEs in dire need of help
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need "painkillers" in the short term to increase liquidity and "vaccines" to develop sustainably in the long term.

Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given his consent to allow the export of medical masks, protective suits, and medical equipment as a means of providing other countries with the equipment necessary for epidemic prevention and control.

How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City's initiative
How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Experts have applauded the measured taken by HCM City authorities on risk assessment and management, believing that this is the first important step to run the economy safely.

. Latest news

