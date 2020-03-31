Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/03/2020 17:05:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB

 
 
31/03/2020    17:03 GMT+7

While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB hinh anh 1

Ho Chi Minh City, the southern economic hub of Vietnam 

In its East Asia and Pacific Economic Update April 2020, the WB said on the upside, Vietnam is strongly positioned to benefit from numerous free trade agreements that are coming into force over the forecast period.

In the first two months, its exports have expanded by 8 percent, FDI inflows amounted to 2.5 billion USD and retail sales were up by 5.4 percent, the bank said, noting that while prospects remain favourable for the Vietnamese economy in the medium term, GDP growth will be affected negatively by the recent coronavirus outbreak, now a global pandemic.

The WB cited preliminary estimates as suggesting that the rate of expansion of the economy could decline to about 4.9 percent in 2020.

The most important negative impacts associated to the outbreak are on tourism and on manufacturing due to supply chain disruptions. Inflationary pressures are projected to increase temporarily.

 

With many households now wage dependent even in rural areas, a slowdown in tourism, hotels, and catering as well as manufacturing sectors could temporarily increase poverty during the first half of 2020, the WB predicted.

According to the report, the fiscal deficit will temporary increase in 2020 due to lower revenue and the fiscal stimulus that will partially compensate for the negative effect of the global pandemic on the Vietnamese economy.

Over the medium term, growth is projected to rebound back to 7.5 percent in 2021 and converge at around 6.5 percent in 2022, reflecting an improved external demand and a firming of the services sector, as well as a gradual recovery in agricultural production, the WB added.

It also suggested Vietnam manage external risks by diversifying its trade flows, improving its competitiveness and adhering to new trade agreements./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers
Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business survey to begin on April 1
Business survey to begin on April 1
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The General Statistics Office (GSO) is scheduled to begin a survey of businesses on April 1 with a view to collecting basic information to serve management and policy making, Deputy General Director of the office Nguyen Trung Tien said.

Food processing firms step up production, focus on safety measures for workers
Food processing firms step up production, focus on safety measures for workers
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Food processing firms in Ho Chi Minh City have stepped up production to meet demand while also enhancing safety measures for their staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade
Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has committed to intensifying the operation of freight flights, both domestically and internationally, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 16,200 online stores sanctioned for profiting from COVID-19
Nearly 16,200 online stores sanctioned for profiting from COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been cracking down on profiteers for selling face masks, hand sanitisers and other items for inflating prices due to the high demand caused by the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

Halting rice exports to stabilise food supplies
Halting rice exports to stabilise food supplies
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese government has asked rice exporters to temporarily suspend signing new export contracts in a bid to increase stockpiles and ensure the country’s food supply.

Beer brewers foresee 30-70 per cent drop in profit due to COVID-19
Beer brewers foresee 30-70 per cent drop in profit due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The dual pressures from COVID-19 and Decree 100 force beer manufacturers to cut 30-70 per cent of their target profits this year.

Vinatex faces damage of $43 million due to COVID-19
Vinatex faces damage of $43 million due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Even if COVID-19 is brought under control by May, the textile and garments industry will take a damage of $480 million, with Vinatex taking $43 million.

Catfish farming in danger, farmers leave ponds idle
Catfish farming in danger, farmers leave ponds idle
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Catfish exports to China dropped by half in the first two months of the year in comparison with the same period last year, resulting in a 32 percent decrease in total export turnover for the entire seafood industry.

Large corporations face hardships amid COVID-19 crisis
Large corporations face hardships amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The managers of Sun Group, BRG and Vietjet, speaking at a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in mid-March, said they were facing difficulties.

Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19
Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Up to 18,600 businesses were forced to suspend operations in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up 26 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Staff at many firms work from home
Staff at many firms work from home
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Many enterprises, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have asked staff to work from home.

Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang
Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility was recently inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority.

Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production
Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) suspended vehicle production on March 30.

Coronavirus: Amazon workers threaten strikes over virus protection
Coronavirus: Amazon workers threaten strikes over virus protection
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Some US workers at Amazon and Instacart are threatening to strike over inadequate coronavirus protections.

European Council passes final procedure for EVFTA
European Council passes final procedure for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The European Council on March 30 passed a decision to ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), paving the way for the deal to come into force.

Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points
Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban lifted
Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban lifted
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Long An have asked the Government to reconsider its temporary ban on rice exports, saying it would discourage farmers from growing the autumn-winter crop this year.

Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants in HCM City are struggling and offering free delivery services to attract customers who are eating at home instead of going out.

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 