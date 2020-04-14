Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 14:09:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese enterprises add jobs as Chinese supplies to int'l buyers are interrupted

 
 
15/04/2020    14:05 GMT+7

International manufacturers are seeking component suppliers in Vietnam, considering Vietnam as an alternative market in the context of Covid-19 escalation.

Do Phuoc Tong, chair of Duy Khanh Engineering, said an European company contacted Duy Khanh and placed orders with the enterprise when its Chinese supplies were interrupted because of Covid-19.

Vietnamese enterprises add jobs as Chinese supplies to int'l buyers are interrupted



The company wants 10 products of different kinds and Duy Khanh has sent sample products to the company for consideration.

Soi The Ky, a synthetic fiber producer, which has factories in HCM City and Tay Ninh, reported that the company’s revenue in the first two months of the year increased by 15 percent compared with the same period last year, partially thanks to the increase in number of orders from the partners who could not receive supplies from China because of Covid-19.

Soi The Ky’s factories are running at full capacity. Nguyen Phuong Chi, strategic director of the company, said many more orders have come from the manufacturers in South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and the US.

Meanwhile, foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) which are Soi The Ky’s partners, have increased orders.

International manufacturers are seeking component suppliers in Vietnam, considering Vietnam as an alternative market in the context of Covid-19 escalation.

Le Nguyen Duy Oanh, deputy director of the HCM City Supporting Industry Development Center, confirmed that because of the supply disruption from China, FIEs in Vietnam and manufacturers from other countries contacted the center and asked to help find suppliers.

 


At least five well known manufacturers, including two from Japan and South Korea which have production bases in China, and one from Germany, have asked for help. The enterprises specialize in manufacturing household use electronics and industrial machines. They need precision mechanical products and electronic components.

According to Oanh, the demand from the enterprises is high as they make products for export to many markets in the world. They provide opportunities to Vietnamese enterprises in supporting industries.

Analysts say that Covid-19 has made manufacturers realize that they should not continue to take risks by relying too much on supplies from China.

“This will benefit Vietnamese suppliers,” Chi commented.

However, the analysts warned that it will not be easy to grab the opportunity.

A representative of Duy Khanh Company admitted that the company’s products have high quality, but are uncompetitive in price compared with Chinese products.

Meanwhile, Oanh said most Vietnam’s enterprises are small scale which have low capacity of organizing mass production, so the production cost is high. In many cases, they cannot supply products ordered by partners because of the lack of machines and technology, and low qualifications of workers.

Thanh Mai 

Supporting industries leading automakers towards success

Supporting industries leading automakers towards success

Vietnam is striving to successfully build up its automobile industry. 

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Five ways the outbreak is hitting global food industry
Coronavirus: Five ways the outbreak is hitting global food industry
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

From demand for orange juice to vegetables left unpicked, our usual supply chains have been upended.

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

India coronavirus: World's largest postal service turns lifesaver
India coronavirus: World's largest postal service turns lifesaver
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

India Post steps in to transport vital medical supplies during the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus: 'World faces worst recession since Great Depression'
Coronavirus: 'World faces worst recession since Great Depression'
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The IMF says the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the world into a "crisis like no other".

93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

About 700,000 enterprises are expected to enjoy a cut in corporate income tax (CIT) to between 15-17 per cent from July 1 this year, down from the current rate of 20 per cent.

China McDonald's apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people
China McDonald's apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

A ban at a Guangzhou branch of the fast-food chain came amid rumours Africans were spreading coronavirus.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Coronavirus hits flower gardens

ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Net outflow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from ASEAN markets in the first quarter of 2020 reached US$283 million, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VNDS) has estimated.

Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cut power bills for businesses and households by 10 per cent over the next three months to ease their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The total amount of rice that Vietnamese exporters have to deliver to partners under contracts from now to the end of May is 1.385 million tons.

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Industrial park owners are forecasting a drop in 2020 profits, blaming the ongoing damage inflicted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Labor market freezes due to Covid-19
Labor market freezes due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors
Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Amidst the complicated developments of the covid-19 pandemic, foreign-invested enterprises are struggling to maintain business as usual, and taking measures to curb the spread of the virus and ensure employees’ health.

Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened
Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

The number of newly opened accounts has reached a record high at a time when the stock market has fallen sharply.

RCEP serves up golden opportunities for ASEAN
RCEP serves up golden opportunities for ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is to be a driver for the recovery of the ASEAN economy after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam
Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The key Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway venture has run aground, prompting the Ministry of Transport to reconsider investment scenarios to improve the bankability of each component project

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Greater efforts needed to boost exports during second quarter

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 