Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers

Mai Chau mangoes from Son La province and Luc Ngan lychees from Bac Giang province have enjoyed being exported for the first time to the United States and Japan, where they have so far proved to be a hit among foreign consumers.

The northern province of Son La shipped an initial batch of 30 tonnes of mangoes to the US, whilst two tonnes of Luc Ngan lychees from Bac Giang province have been exported to the supermarket system in Tokyo, Japan. These indicate positive signs for Vietnamese agricultural products amid the global market.

A batch containing two tonnes of fresh lychees from Bac Giang province are shipped to Japan on June 20. (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

This shipment is sold at a price of VND600,000 per kilogram. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Soichi Okazaki, executive officer of Japan’s AEON mall, highly appreciates the overall quality of Vietnamese “thieu” lychees. (Photo: baobacgiang.com.vn)

Each box of Vietnamese “thieu” lychees weighs approximately 200 grams and costs around JPY500. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

The lychee harvest season in Luc Ngan district usually occurs around June each year.

Despite suffering from plenty of unfavourable weather conditions, this year has seen the output of “thieu” lychees from Luc Ngan reach 85,000 roughly tonnes.

Fresh Luc Ngan “thieu” lychees are increasingly popular items among Japanese consumers.

The northern province of Son La has recently exported its first batch containing 30 tonnes of mangoes to the US.

The US is considered to be a challenging market to enter due to its strict standards, although it offers plenty of potential for local products. The shipment to the US signals a positive start for Son La province’s agricultural exports.

The export of mangoes ultimately helps local farmers improve their lives, therefore opening the door for further export items to the global market in the future.

VOV