Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 12:04:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave

 
 
04/06/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Hoping that Vietnam will be able to catch the investment flow leaving China, IZ developers have hurried to implement their projects.

Just one week after the social distancing was loosened, a series of IZ projects kicked off.

Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave



On May 14-17 groundbreaking ceremonies of two IZ projects in Long An province, Viet Phat IZ in Thu Thua district and Duc Hoa III in Duc Hoa district, were organized.

Of these, Viet Phat IZ, covering an area of 1,800 hectares, is one of the largest IZs in Vietnam.

Le Thanh, president of Tan Thanh Long An Company, the investor, said the US-China trade war and Covid-19 both have big impacts on FDI flow.

The Japanese government decided to reserve $2.2 billion in its record big bailout to help Japanese manufacturers relocate their production lines out of China.

“We began surveying the site and designed the investment when the US-China trade war was at its peak and before the Covid-19 epidemic broke out because we can anticipate the investment relocation wave,” Thanh said,

The escalation of the pandemic all over the world over the recent months has once again triggered the wave of relocating production bases out of China.

The escalation of the pandemic all over the world over the recent months has once again triggered the wave of relocating production bases out of China.

 

And once again, Vietnam has the opportunity to catch the investment flow. Therefore, businesses need to take action soon to prepare infrastructure for the new investment wave.

The belief that Vietnam will successfully catch the new FDI wave seems to be the reason for the industrial real estate segment to be immune from the real estate market crisis. All IZ developers are optimistic about profits and land rents.

According to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), the average land rent in IZs in the north is $99 per square meter, up by 6.5 percent over the same period last year, with the occupancy rate of 72 percent.

The northern market seems to attract all large corporations which want to set up new production bases in addition to existing ones in China. Northern provinces have good infrastructure conditions, while Hanoi, Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen and Hai Duong are near the Chinese 1.4 billion consumer market.

Meanwhile, in the south, the leading region in industrial production development, the land rent is about $103 per square meter, up by 10.3 percent over the year before, with occupancy rate of 82 percent. The figure has far exceeded the average 50-60 percent rate seen some years ago.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese economists are cautious when talking about the ability to attract investors, who are considering leaving China. Pham Sy Thanh, a respected economist, said Vietnam will have to compete with Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to attract the investors. 

Mai Lan

IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19

IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19

Industrial infrastructure companies are still thriving amid Covid-19, and are expected to continue to grow as Vietnam is one of the best destinations for investors in the post-epidemic period.

Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow

Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow

Gaining great achievements in the fight against Covid-19 with membership in many FTAs, Vietnam can attract FDI but it is not the only country competing for projects.

 
 

Other News

.
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market, analysts have said.

Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

FDI inflows to HCM City rose to nearly 70 million USD in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the gradual redirection of investment flows due to COVID-19.

Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The recent skyrocketing demand for corporate bonds, fuelled by lowered interest rates and ebb and flow of the economy, has raised questions of high-yield coming with high risks.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi to turn Hoa Lac into sci-tech hub

Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

As Vietnam heads towards a cashless economy and mobile technology is becoming ubiquitous, the adoption of mobile money next month is predicted to lure local and foreign firms into joining the game.

PPP draft details key sector focus
PPP draft details key sector focus
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Investors will be allowed to pour money into five groups of projects under the form of public-private partnerships in Vietnam as per a related law that offers an international-standard dispute resolution mechanism.

Post-pandemic focus for new investments
Post-pandemic focus for new investments
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

Panasonic heads up Japanese production movements
Panasonic heads up Japanese production movements
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Panasonic is among the first Japanese investors to relocate their activities to Vietnam in the context that the Japanese government is encouraging enterprises to diversify across Asia. 

What are Vietnam's advantages in attracting foreign investment?
What are Vietnam's advantages in attracting foreign investment?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has great advantages over its rivals to attract foreign investors, including low costs, an advantageous position, and stable exchange rate and institutional mechanisms.

Production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income
Production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Recent times has seen the domestic market enjoy the influx of new varieties of fruit which have been produced by local farmers, serving to help boost their income and ultimately improve their lives.

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Over the past few decades, many companies worldwide have come to China, seeking a place to set up production bases and do business as they were lured by the country’s low labour costs and enormous domestic consumer market, 

EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hit
EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hit
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s seafood shipments to the European Union (EU) may encounter losses of up to 10,000 euros (US$11,125) per container due to the impact of the European Commission’s (EC) yellow card on local seafood products, 

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars expected to drop
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars expected to drop
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports
Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Since May this year, Vietnam’s rice export activities have returned to normal, with the month recording the highest rice export price seen in recent years and paving the way for the country to outpace Thailand in global rice exports in 2020.

E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7
E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu has said July 7 is the deadline for e-wallet owners to complete the identity verification.

Local restaurants resume operation but worry about customer growth
Local restaurants resume operation but worry about customer growth
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Excited to reopen shops after a long interruption, restaurant owners are disappointed because of the low number of customers and low value of bills.

More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is expected to further take monetary easing measures to support the country’s GDP growth target of above 5 per cent this year in light of a weak economic outlook, experts forecast.

VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) targeted to settle bad debts worth totally VND50 trillion (US$2.15 billion) this year.

'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  03/06/2020 

Consumer behaviour has changed greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, opening up opportunities for businesses that can capitalise on the changes, a recent survey has found.

Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
BUSINESSicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnamese airlines have resumed most domestic flights after the country has gone almost 50 days without community transmission of the coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 