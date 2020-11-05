Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/11/2020 07:24:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey

07/11/2020    06:19 GMT+7

E-commerce is the fastest-growing digital economy in Vietnam as online usage becomes part of the Vietnamese shopping life.

Vietnamese consumers have increased their online shopping frequency in 2020 compared with the previous years, of which the percentage of monthly online users has risen from 47% in 2019 to 61% in 2020, according to the latest survey conducted by Asia Plus Inc., the Asia and ASEAN market research company.

 Source: Vietnam E-commerce market 2020, October 2020. Screeshot: NM

The survey titled "Vietnam E-commerce market 2020" was conducted in October 2020 amongst nearly 700 customers who are shopping online to have an up-to-date understanding on e-commerce market in Vietnam.

Mobile application becomes the dominant media to enjoy online shopping. About 59% use mobile app the most, which is the huge increase from 47% of the previous year. Meanwhile, 19% use office and home PC, lower than the 29% of the users in 2019.

 

 Source: Vietnam E-commerce market 2020, October 2020. Screeshot: NM

As Vietnamese shoppers had to stay home more during Covid-19, the category usage has been widened. Online usage for the food and beverage category has increased during this period. Fashion, cosmetics, sport items, books, mobile phones, personal care products are the main categories in online shopping during Covid-19.

Regarding amount spent, 53% of the users spend less than VND500,000 (US$21.6) per month while 21% of high spenders consume VND700,000 (US$30.3) - VND1 million (US$43.2) monthly.

 

 Source: Vietnam E-commerce market 2020. Screenshot: NM

The survey noted that the mixing of the pricing/promotions and product variety are the big motivations for the online shopping. In addition, delivery speed became one of the good motivations to the rise of online shopping. This is the great improvement by the e-commerce providers.

Although cash on delivery is still dominant method, online shopping witnessed the method declined from 88% to 75% of the users choosing. Meanwhile, the number of those who use mobile payment in online shopping increased 9% compared to the 1% of 2019. Cashless penetration has gradually increased compared with the previous year.

 Source: Vietnam E-commerce market 2020. Screenshot: NM

Regarding e-commerce platforms, Shopee, with 36% Vietnamese shoppers, is the most preferred platform for online shopping, followed by Lazada (28%) and Tiki (11%). Shopee increased its popularity in online shopping due to the strong pricing and product varieties, with good fun shopping images. 

Tiki delivers the sensation of premium and trustful. About 45% of e-commerce shoppers also use social network for online purchase. The image of social shopping is pricing and fun shopping, according to the survey. Hanoitimes

Nhat Minh

 
 

Other News

.
Local traders need business plans to develop e-commerce activities
Local traders need business plans to develop e-commerce activities
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Businesses need to develop specific business plans to succeed in e-commerce activities that are seeing strong development in Vietnam, according to experts.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 6
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 6
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Fisheries expected to become major production industry

Vietnamese digital economy expected to jump to US$43 billion by 2025
Vietnamese digital economy expected to jump to US$43 billion by 2025
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The nation’s digital economy hit US$12 billion in 2019, with the sector anticipated to record rapid growth in the coming years to reach a figure of US$43 billion by 2025.

New report finds GDP growth revised up 25.4 per cent in 2010-2017
New report finds GDP growth revised up 25.4 per cent in 2010-2017
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

A new report on Vietnam's macroeconomics and GDP revision has been released by Prof Can Van Luc and researchers from the BIDV Training and Research Institute

Innovation a must for SOEs
Innovation a must for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Innovation has become a pressing need for State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have undergone drastic restructuring during the past decade but their operation efficiency remained lower than expected.

Vietnam’s 2020 M&amp;A value to halve to $3.5 billion due to pandemic
Vietnam’s 2020 M&A value to halve to $3.5 billion due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s merger and acquisition market is considered the least affected among the Southeast Asian countries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the new normal state, 

Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.
Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam still managed to maintain export growth in the first 10 months of this year despite COVID-19, and exports for the year as a whole are expected to rise 3-4 percent against 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Billionaire shows his power, buys FLC shares at high prices
Billionaire shows his power, buys FLC shares at high prices
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Trinh Van Quyet, president of FLC Group, has decided to spend nearly VND100 billion to buy FLC shares, though prices have increased sharply recently.

Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Going to hotels to study and work is a growing tendency among Vietnamese youth.

Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a workshop on November 4 to discuss tools to protect businesses against trade defence lawsuits in export markets in the context of integration.

Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Association of Fish Sauce, established on October 27, will label products that meet certain standards with its own logo, to help consumers recognise traditional local fish sauce and provide access to safe and high-quality fish sauce.

Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam’s underdeveloped fabric production is making it difficult for textile and garment businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements, including the Europe – Vietnam FTA (EVFTA).

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Growth target of 6 percent for 2021 is feasible: legislator

Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

With an average of more than 8,500 businesses withdrawing from the market due to ailing operations in January-October, the nation is expected to see around 100,000 enterprises shutting shop by the end of this year.

Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The second stimulus package to aid the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic would focus on the most affected sectors, including aviation, tourism and consumption, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities are seeking permission to develop a casino project on Hon Tre Island in Nha Trang City.

Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Despite high economic openness and growing global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy still maintains its resilience and is on track for a V-shaped recovery, stated economist Nguyen Minh Phong.

Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
FEATUREicon  05/11/2020 

The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.

Experts simultaneously called for the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Hanoi
Experts simultaneously called for the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Experts believe Hanoi should stop the organisation of Formula 1 race in the long-term to focus on economic recovery.

Vietnam gov’t warns of interest groups profiteering from SOE privatization
Vietnam gov’t warns of interest groups profiteering from SOE privatization
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The government would continue to hold majority stakes at state-owned commercial banks, and maintain presence in companies operating in fields that are essential to the economy.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 