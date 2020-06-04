Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/06/2020
Vietnamese shoppers prefer cashless payments

 
 
05/06/2020

Transactions via mobile devices recorded a year-on-year surge of 198% in volume and 210% in value last year.

Vietnamese shoppers prefer using cashless payment as e-payments via internet in 2019 jumped 64% in number of transactions and 37% in value compared to 2018, according to the latest report from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

 Transactions via mobile devices are increasing. Photo: Tinhte

Statistics from the SBV showed that cashless payments grew robustly in 2019, of which, mobile payments recorded a year-on-year surge of 198% in volume and 210% in value. 

In 2018, the inter-banking e-payment system safely processed transactions worth VND73,000 trillion (US$3.13 trillion), averaging US$13 billion transacted per day and up 25% year-on-year, while the transaction value through mobile payment grew 169.5% year-on-year.

According to the SBV, there are currently 127 providers of payment services via internet and mobile devices. As of May, 34 non-bank organizations have been granted licenses to provide intermediary payment services.

In particular, the transaction structure through National Payment Joint Stock Company (NAPAS) system has a strong shift from ATM transactions to inter-bank switching. The proportion of ATM transactions accounted for 62% in 2018 and 42% in 2019, while the share of inter-bank payment transactions increased to 48% in 2019 from 26% in 2018.

 Source: SBV. Chart: Nhat Minh

In the first three months of 2020, the total transaction value through the inter-bank e-payment system surged by 21% against the same period last year.

From April 1 to 20, average transaction value through the system grew 8.85% inter-annually despite the social distancing order. To deal with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, many banks and telecom carriers in Vietnam have integrated e-stores and grocery chains into their payment platforms to help Vietnamese people shop online while staying at home.

 

The local shoppers are also using online payment platforms for bills and public services payment. Particularly, 27 banks and 10 intermediary payment service providers have coordinated with each other to collect electricity bill payment for EVN. So far, bill amount collected by the corporation through banks accounted for nearly 90% of the total revenue.

Thirty hospitals in some cities and provinces have deployed electronic fee payment. So far, non-cash fee payment transactions in some hospitals have reached 35%.

In the first three months this year, total transactions through NAPAS system increased 81.3% in volume and 145.3% in value compared to the same period of 2019.

Local consumers and businesses have also benefited from the SBV’s policy on reducing fees for money transfers, which aims to support local companies to overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and encourage cashless payments.

Statistics from NAPAS showed that 39 out of its 45 banking members have cut fees for customers by 90% and some offered zero charges for fast inter-bank fund transfers of sums worth less than VND2 million (US$85) from February. The program will be valid until the end of this year. Hanoitimes

Nhat Minh-Thao Nguyen

Cashless ecosystem now on the cards

As Vietnam heads towards a cashless economy and mobile technology is becoming ubiquitous, the adoption of mobile money next month is predicted to lure local and foreign firms into joining the game.

Vietnamese take increasingly to cashless payments

Non-cash payments have increased sharply, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

 
 

.
Vietnam to raise taxable personal income threshold from July
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The threshold would now be raised from VND9 million (US$389) per month to VND11 million (US$475).

Traceability is challenge for Viet Nam's handicraft exports to EU
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Experts have said that traceability is a challenge for Vietnam to boost export handicraft products to the EU in the future.

Developers can ride funding waves
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Competitive prices, along with advantages in climate and natural resources, are helping Vietnamese second home and holiday properties become one of the hottest investment channels in the country. 

Thai investors quietly acquires properties in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Covid-19 cannot deter Thai investors from implementing their plans to acquire Vietnam’s businesses.

Investors pour money into industrial real estate in anticipation of FDI boom
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Large corporations from different business fields have begun injecting money into Industrial Zone projects as they can see great opportunities from an expected FDI wave in Vietnam.

Domestic market could be engine for Vietnamese enterprises' growth
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

If enterprises can exploit the domestic market well, they will be able to overcome the Covid-19 crisis, analysts say.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 5
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

High mobility and recovery to boost Vietnam economy 

Charges proposed for gas emitters
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

A plan for collecting an emission-related fee in Vietnam will require the relevant ministries to speed up work.

Merger could tip scales in ride-hailing
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The two local ride-hailing platforms be and FastGo could negotiate a merger to break the dominance of Grab in Vietnam.

Vietnam life insurance market sees large claim settlements made
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

In recent years the life insurance market in Viet Nam has seen an increasing number of claim payouts. Recently Korean life insurance company, Hanwha...

Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The Ministry of Finance is compiling a draft decree on lowering the registration fees of locally assembled or manufactured autos by 50% until the end of this year and will consult other ministries before submitting it to the Government for approval.

Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 3 refuted a rumor stating that it would buy back 53% of Saigon Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Corporation's (Sabeco) shares from Thaibev.

HCM City's IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Many industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City lack sufficient infrastructure since authorities’ failure to pay compensation for lands has meant they have been unable to acquire and clear them.

Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam's e-commerce equilibrium upside down
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market is looking at two high-calibre developments with the merger of Tiki and Sendo and the entry of heavyweight competitor Facebook. 

Vietnam pushes for medicine self-sufficiency post Covid-19: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The Vietnamese government intends to meet 80% of its domestic pharmaceutical demand through local drug manufacturers.

Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Banks have embarked on the conversion of magnetic payment cards into chip cards for greater security, but the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed down their efforts, making it difficult for them to meet the deadline.

Vietnam fails to implement plan to have 1 million businesses
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The Covid-19 crisis may prevent Vietnam from its plan to have 1 million businesses by the end of 2020.

Asia's fishermen and farmers go digital during virus
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Farming communities in South East Asia are embracing online selling for the first time during lockdown.

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) has filed for listing on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the northern market regulator said on June 2.

Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Hoping that Vietnam will be able to catch the investment flow leaving China, IZ developers have hurried to implement their projects.

