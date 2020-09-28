Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/10/2020 19:11:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted

01/10/2020    17:00 GMT+7

Customers wore protection masks lined up and had their temperature checked before selecting products during the opening of the fashion store of a brand from Japan this year.

After more than two hours of shopping, Ngo Thi Mai in Ba Dinh district in Hanoi went to the counter where she paid a bill worth VND10 million.

Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted

Carrying several bags, Mai was happy with the things she bought. Because of Covid-19, she said she could not go to Singapore or Thailand to shop as she had done every year prior.

Mai said some products in Hanoi were more expensive than in Singapore or Thailand, but it didn't matter because she could buy products of the brand she favors.

Osamu Ikezoe, CEO of Uniqlo Vietnam, affirmed that the Uniqlo stores in Hanoi and HCM City are the same as the stores in Tokyo. The products are the latest, hitting the market at the same time as Japan and other markets in the world.

Regarding prices, he said the company’s pricing strategy is applied all over the world. However, the retail prices can be different, depending on import policies, import tariffs and VAT (value added tax).

As income has been increasing, Vietnamese are buying more foreign branded fashion products. They are willing to travel abroad to buy goods.

However, because of the pandemic, they cannot go abroad this year, and this has helped foreign fashion brands in Vietnam to thrive.

 

Uniqlo has opened two stores at Vincom Metropolis and Aeon Mall Long Bien, each of which covers an area of 2,000 square meters, just after one year in Hanoi.

The stores, located in advantageous positions, are expected to help expand business and empower the brand in Vietnam with its LifeWear product line.

Most recently, Muji officially set foot in Vietnam, opening its first store in HCM City. With 700 stores around the globe, this is a Japanese retail chain which distributes a wide range of products from household products to fashion products and cosmetics.

Meanwhile, Takashimaya, another Japanese brand, has a shopping mall in HCM City, capitalized at $22 million.

Other Japanese shopping malls and shops, including Akuruhi, Aeon mall and 7-Eleven, are all promoting their business in Vietnam. Matsumoto Kiyoshi, a cosmetics retailer, is planning to open its first shops soon. 

Tam An

More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam

More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam

Following Zara and H&M, Uniqlo has arrived in Hanoi following its earlier opening in HCM City.

Hue revives old long dress fashion

Hue revives old long dress fashion

The Thua Thien Hue provincial department of Culture and Sports has revived the wearing of ao dai (traditional long dress) costume in State agencies by mandating that men and women wear them.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam urgently needs consultation from international organisations, ministries, partners and scientists to ensure recovery and sustainable, inclusive growth post-COVID-19 pandemic, 

VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam is seen as an attractive destination for investment. We are introducing ourselves as people who "want to play" with the world in a transparent, legal manner.

Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans
Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Billions of banking stocks are about to flood the market with banks planning to pay stock dividends and issue new shares to raise their charter capital.

Moon cake market competition heats up
Moon cake market competition heats up
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

A crowded moon cake market has caused a drop in sales for many stalls ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival.

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

Ministry asks for continued domestic tourism stimulus programmes

Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

As many companies cope with debts caused by the economic fallout due to the pandemic, they are unable to take loans for maintaining or expanding their business lines.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet
Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

The aviation industry is facing the toughest days in its history: airplanes have been left idle for several months, while the salaries of pilots and flight attendants have seen unprecedented sharp cuts.

Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

According to experts, to participate more deeply in the global value chain, Vietnam must be able to do sophisticated steps. Meanwhile, Vietnam's GDP will also increase faster.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Investors seeking piece of PPP cake

Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

The historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been in force for nearly two months now.

FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnam remains a secondary emerging market following the latest market re-classification by the British analytics and data solution provider FTSE Russell.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Good preparations will breed confidence
Good preparations will breed confidence
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The resumption of foreigners’ entry into Vietnam is one of the urgent tasks to be done to spur economic growth while Vietnam has to remain vigilant to the coronavirus. 

Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

There is a trend of real estate developers moving their investments from big cities of Hanoi and HCM City to other localities, experts have said.

EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Enterprises from a number of EU member countries have already made efforts to take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and make moves into the Vietnamese market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 