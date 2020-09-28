Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted

Customers wore protection masks lined up and had their temperature checked before selecting products during the opening of the fashion store of a brand from Japan this year.

After more than two hours of shopping, Ngo Thi Mai in Ba Dinh district in Hanoi went to the counter where she paid a bill worth VND10 million.

Carrying several bags, Mai was happy with the things she bought. Because of Covid-19, she said she could not go to Singapore or Thailand to shop as she had done every year prior.

Mai said some products in Hanoi were more expensive than in Singapore or Thailand, but it didn't matter because she could buy products of the brand she favors.

Osamu Ikezoe, CEO of Uniqlo Vietnam, affirmed that the Uniqlo stores in Hanoi and HCM City are the same as the stores in Tokyo. The products are the latest, hitting the market at the same time as Japan and other markets in the world.

Regarding prices, he said the company’s pricing strategy is applied all over the world. However, the retail prices can be different, depending on import policies, import tariffs and VAT (value added tax).

As income has been increasing, Vietnamese are buying more foreign branded fashion products. They are willing to travel abroad to buy goods.

However, because of the pandemic, they cannot go abroad this year, and this has helped foreign fashion brands in Vietnam to thrive.

Uniqlo has opened two stores at Vincom Metropolis and Aeon Mall Long Bien, each of which covers an area of 2,000 square meters, just after one year in Hanoi.

The stores, located in advantageous positions, are expected to help expand business and empower the brand in Vietnam with its LifeWear product line.

Most recently, Muji officially set foot in Vietnam, opening its first store in HCM City. With 700 stores around the globe, this is a Japanese retail chain which distributes a wide range of products from household products to fashion products and cosmetics.

Meanwhile, Takashimaya, another Japanese brand, has a shopping mall in HCM City, capitalized at $22 million.

Other Japanese shopping malls and shops, including Akuruhi, Aeon mall and 7-Eleven, are all promoting their business in Vietnam. Matsumoto Kiyoshi, a cosmetics retailer, is planning to open its first shops soon.

Tam An

