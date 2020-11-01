Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport

02/11/2020    09:26 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport has granted a business license for air transport to Vietravel Airlines, said Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan on Thursday.

Aircraft are parked at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. The Ministry of Transport has granted a business license for air transport to Vietravel Airlines - Photo: Le Anh

As per its license, Vietravel Airlines has total chartered capital of VND700 billion, with its business scope comprising passenger and cargo transport on domestic and international routes.

Based at Phu Bai International Airport in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the carrier got in principle approval from the Government in April. During its operation time of 50 years, Vietravel Airlines will be closely involved in travel services and provide transport services in Vietnam and other countries across the continent.

The project will be implemented within nine months from the date of investment principle approval and put into commercial operation from the following month. Therefore, Vietravel Airlines is expected to launch its maiden flight early next year.

As estimated, the airline will set aside around 55% of seats for some 35-40% of the customers of its parent firm Vietravel. The remaining seats will serve the demands of travel companies and other clients on charter flights.

Earlier, the Government sent a document to the Transport Ministry to approve the air transport license for the company, but asked the ministry to clarify the financial capability of the firm as per suggestions from other ministries.

 

According to the Ministry of Finance, the capital source for the establishment of Vietravel Airlines is funded by the issuance of inconvertible two-year bonds via a private placement, secured by a payment account of the firm at VPBank.

Meanwhile, Vietravel, the parent firm, reported a total payable debt of nearly VND1.6 trillion by June 30, including VND682 billion worth of short-term debt and VND715 billion of long-term debt and other interest amounts. Meanwhile, its pre-tax profit was minus VND65 billion.

Vietravel mainly relied on commercial loans to maintain its business operations. As the Covid-19 pandemic may linger until 2021, Vietravel may face many difficulties in debt solvency, especially when the VND700 billion worth of bonds are due in September 2021, said the ministry.

To meet the capital requirement, Vietravel Airlines has submitted a paper verifying its escrow account of VND700 billion at a commercial bank. SGT

Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV

The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

 
 

Second economic stimulus package announced
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has announced the second economic simulation package which will be used to spur the recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors.

The drivers for record high trade surplus
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Few people can realize that Vietnam has achieved a record high trade surplus amid the Covid-10 pandemic.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Trade surplus hits record in 10 months

Large corporations receive hundreds of million dollars in investment from Japan
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The good relations between Japan and Vietnam are fueling Japanese capital flow into Vietnamese enterprises through portfolio investments.

Preferential registration tax expires by year end, people rush to buy cars
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The car market has recovered recently, though sales are not as good as the same period last year. The demand for both new and used cars is increasing, and the prices are escalating.

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Remittances flows into Ho Chi Minh City reached 4 billion USD in the first nine months of 2020 despite impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, representing a rise of 2 percent over the same period last year, according to a municipal official.

With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Despite Vietnam’s success in responding to the global coronavirus pandemic, the resulting economic slump has left many businesses dealing with significant challenges. 

More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Despite expectations to the contrary, Vietnam’s existing rules easing access to conditional business lines in civil aviation have been unable to improve the sector’s investment picture, 

Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The seafood company of Le Van Quang, dubbed the ‘Shrimp King’, is facing an international lawsuit, and reporting a sharp fall in profit in 2019. However, it still plans to pay hundreds of billion dong worth of dividends.

VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam attracted US$23.48 billion worth of FDI in the first 10 months of this year, equal to 80.6 per cent of the figure in the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.

Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting a circular regarding cashless payments which might allow domestic commercial banks and domestic intermediary payment companies 

Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam needed to develop a sustainable supporting industry by increasing the competitiveness of its products and advancing the efficiency of the production and automation processes, according to Ambassador of Sweden to VN Ann Mawe.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Sugar imports from Thailand see upswing following ATIGA enforcement

Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Feeling insecure about the national financial situation, the National Assembly and the government have continued highlighting strict management of the state budget this year,

Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

In the East Asian and Pacific region, Vietnam ranked third after China and the Philippines.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

FDI reaches US$23.48 billion in ten months

Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Vietnam’s electricity output is forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045 to meet the growing demand for economic expansion.

Raising growth via public investment
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The government has proposed a strong 5-year increase in public investment to achieve high economic growth, with more opportunities for private investors to join.

