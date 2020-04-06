Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/04/2020 08:43:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19

 
 
06/04/2020    07:22 GMT+7

 The country’s newest carrier Vietravel Airlines has delayed its launch plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19

Airlines of several carriers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City.— Photo vietnambiz.vn

The airline was given principle approval from the Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to start operations in October, but the plans have been put on hold.

Founded by one of the country’s largest tour operators Vietravel, the airline is scheduled to start commercial operations in the third quarter of this year with a fleet of three airplanes, which could be raised to eight by 2025.

The airline plans to provide charter flights for its own tourists and general passengers, targeting the one million tourists Vietravel serves annually. It will be headquartered in the central Thua Thien Hue Province’s Phu Bai International Airport.

Representative from the airline told the Vietnam News Agency plans for its first commercial flights slated for October would be postponed because of the pandemic.

Up to now, the company had yet to set up a specific date for the airline to take off, the representative said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment indicated that given the preliminary evaluation, the airline is expected to contribute VND3.6 trillion to the country’s added value and VND3.2 trillion to Viet Nam’s earnings and create jobs for more than 590 employees within the first five years of operations.

 

Currently, Viet Nam has five operational airlines. They are national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, budget carrier Jetstar Pacific Airlines (with a majority owned by Vietnam Airlines), Vietjet, Vietnam Air Services (VASCO) and Bamboo Airways. Two others - Kite Air and Vietstar Air are waiting for operational authorisation.

Vietnamese airlines are among many others around the world suffering heavy losses caused by COVID-19. According to the estimations of Vietnamese airlines, the transport ministry said that the initial damage due to stopping flights is about VND30 trillion (US$1.3 billion).

The Civil Aviation Administration of Viet Nam has recently issued two scenarios. The first one is that if the disease is controlled before April, the total number of passengers reaches 67 million, down 15 per cent compared to 2019.

The second one, in case the market worsens, and the pandemic is controlled in the second quarter, the total market reaches 61.2 million passengers, down 22.6 per cent year-on-year. — VNS

Vietravel Airlines picks Italian pilot as deputy general director

Vietravel Airlines picks Italian pilot as deputy general director

Vietnam Travel Airlines Co., Ltd, or Vietravel Airlines, on November 4 announced the appointment of Livio Arizzi, an Italian pilot, as the firm’s deputy general director as part of its airline establishment plan.  

More than 200 airplanes of Vietnamese airlines left idle due to Covid-19

More than 200 airplanes of Vietnamese airlines left idle due to Covid-19

Up to more than 200 airplanes have been left unused at Vietnamese airports as local airlines have had to restrict flights due to the worsening Covid-19 epidemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Big splash: The world's largest designer of water parks
Big splash: The world's largest designer of water parks
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Geoff Chutter is the founder of Whitewater West, the world's largest water park design firm.

Airbnb services ordered to stop receiving new guests until April 15
Airbnb services ordered to stop receiving new guests until April 15
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Owners of short term lodging facilities such as Airbnb services and guest houses have been asked to stop receiving new guests until April 15 as the country tackles COVID-19.

Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy
Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam needed to develop policies to encourage investments in waste-to-energy, also called bioenergy, which would significantly contribute to protecting the environment, experts have said.

China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders
China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Raw material imports from China are no longer the concern for many Vietnamese industries, and it is now the frequent cancellation of orders by US and EU customers, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 5
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 5
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Online trade promotion acitivities should be developed due to COVID-19: agency

Real estate companies lose trillions of VND due to COVID-19
Real estate companies lose trillions of VND due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID -19) pandemic has cost many real estate firms trillions of VND from their market capitalisation value.

Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020
Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The VND is predicted to lose 1.2 percent of its value in 2020, which will put Vietnam at a disadvantage in attracting FDI.

Farmers, businesses struggle as pepper, cashew prices drop
Farmers, businesses struggle as pepper, cashew prices drop
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The price of pepper and cashew in southern Viet Nam is falling as demand has dropped due to the COVID-19 crisis, affecting farmers and businesses. 

Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummet
Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummet
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s airlines have halted providing flights on most international air routes because of the Covid-19 crisis. This is causing big losses to air carriers and land service companies.

Singapore’s manufacturing falls to lowest level since 2009
Singapore’s manufacturing falls to lowest level since 2009
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Singapore’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined 3.3 points to 45.4 in March, the lowest level since 2009, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM).

Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19
Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

More measures and policies should be introduced to support enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the context of a growing number of businesses temporarily ceasing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Assembly plans to ratify EU trade deal at next meeting
National Assembly plans to ratify EU trade deal at next meeting
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will be submitted to the National Assembly for discussion and ratification at the NA’s next meeting expected to open on May 20, and preparations are well underway.

Banks support enterprises in various forms
Banks support enterprises in various forms
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

Incomplete statistics show that businesses have enjoyed cuts of at least 100 trillion VND (4.25 billion USD) to support them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese enterprises look forward to urgent help
Vietnamese enterprises look forward to urgent help
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

Businesspeople say the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on enterprises has been ‘beyond imagination’.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 4
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

Loss-making projects unable to revive must be dissolved: Deputy PM

More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension
More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has suggested adding four sectors into the list of industries eligible for extension of tax and land lease payment deadlines with a total sum of 180 trillion VND (7.82 billion USD).

More than 200 airplanes of Vietnamese airlines left idle due to Covid-19
More than 200 airplanes of Vietnamese airlines left idle due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Up to more than 200 airplanes have been left unused at Vietnamese airports as local airlines have had to restrict flights due to the worsening Covid-19 epidemic.

Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses
Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Vietnam Airlines will lose some VND50trn (USD2.1bn) in revenues while 10,000 staff are without work due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Brewery companies have lowered their profit targets due to a severe drop in sales consumption caused by COVID-19 and strict new penalties for drink drivers.

Which bank is the champion in CASA race?
Which bank is the champion in CASA race?
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The race to increase the CASA portion among commercial banks has become fierce.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 