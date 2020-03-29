Vinatex faces damage of $43 million due to COVID-19

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
31/03/2020    11:05 GMT+7

Even if COVID-19 is brought under control by May, the textile and garments industry will take a damage of $480 million, with Vinatex taking $43 million.

The damage Vinatex takes will be more serious if the epidemic is prolonged over May, despite the company's revenue from manufacturing face masks.

According to the company, since mid-March, more and more orders have been either cancelled or delayed, putting workers into unemployment in April and May. The larger the brands, the larger the order volumes cancelled – and there are no reliable forecasts for the timeline of the pandemic.

Furthermore, the difficulties will increase as the Chinese market is already recovering, increasing supply while demand in the local market is dropping. This could easily lead to an oversupply, pushing down prices. It will put financial pressure on the textile and garments sector and endanger stable employment.

A representative of Vinatex forecast that if no policy adjustments are made, firms will lose their market liquidity by the end of April. Between 30-50 per cent of employees would be out of their job within the next two months.

Furthermore, the industry required about $1.5 billion of material imports a month ($120 million for Vinatex), thus if 20 per cent of orders are cancelled, $300 million worth of materials will not be used for production, which will cause difficulties in warehousing. As the result, by the end of this year, entire unsold goods in April and May will be lost at least 50 per cent of worth, equaling $300 million ($24 million of which comes from Vinatex).

 

In order to deal with these difficulties, Vinatex assigned its 22 member companies to continue taking on orders for products used in the battle against the epidemic, including face masks. Besides, the group applied cost-cutting policies and requested either a deferment or an exemption from social and unemployment insurance fees.

According to Vinatex, in the first two months of 2020, the group and its member companies supplied over 38 million face masks to the market. The corporation targets maintaining a production capacity of 28-30 million face masks per month. In case demand surges, Vinatex could increase production capacity to nearly 50 million cloth face masks per month. VIR

Ha Vy

Other News

Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19
Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Up to 18,600 businesses were forced to suspend operations in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up 26 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang
Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility was recently inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority.

Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production
Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) suspended vehicle production on March 30.

Coronavirus: Amazon workers threaten strikes over virus protection
Coronavirus: Amazon workers threaten strikes over virus protection
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Some US workers at Amazon and Instacart are threatening to strike over inadequate coronavirus protections.

European Council passes final procedure for EVFTA
European Council passes final procedure for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The European Council on March 30 passed a decision to ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), paving the way for the deal to come into force.

Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points
Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban lifted
Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban lifted
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Long An have asked the Government to reconsider its temporary ban on rice exports, saying it would discourage farmers from growing the autumn-winter crop this year.

Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants in HCM City are struggling and offering free delivery services to attract customers who are eating at home instead of going out.

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

COVID-19: Business facilities, services allowed to operate in Hanoi
COVID-19: Business facilities, services allowed to operate in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Hanoi has also called on places of worship not to organize events with large numbers of people, and to limit public gatherings as the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the city keeps rising.

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

Fitch Solutions has recently revised down Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Listed companies rush to buy treasury stocks to stabilize share prices
Listed companies rush to buy treasury stocks to stabilize share prices
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Tens of listed companies plan to spend trillions of dong to buy treasury stocks in an aim to prevent stock prices from falling.

FDI businesses cry out for help as COVID-19 exerts impact
FDI businesses cry out for help as COVID-19 exerts impact
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Many foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses are taking the full brunt of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and they are in dire need of support from the government to weather the storm.

Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19
Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Many businesses have been forced to give workers time off work, especially at weekends due to reduced demand caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mekong Delta shrimp prices fall as COVID-19 hits demand
Mekong Delta shrimp prices fall as COVID-19 hits demand
BUSINESSicon  29/03/2020 

Shrimp prices have plummeted in the Mekong Delta since global demand has been hit severely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil &amp; gas sector bears double effects from Covid-19, oil price plunges
Oil & gas sector bears double effects from Covid-19, oil price plunges
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

With the oil price falling to $30-35 per barrel, the national oil and gas corporation PetroVietnam will lose $3 billion in revenue in 2020.

Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar
Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

While many agricultural and aquatic products remain unsold because of decreased demand during Covid-19, rice sales have been satisfactory.

Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers
Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers
BUSINESSicon  29/03/2020 

Tax incentives for developers of social housing projects for lease should be made clear and consistent to encourage private investment in the segment, according to the HCM City Real Estate Association.

Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litre
Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litre
BUSINESSicon  29/03/2020 

The retail prices of petrol plummeted from 3pm of March 29, making it the sixth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year.

Covid-19 wipes out $44 billion from Vietnam’s stock market
Covid-19 wipes out $44 billion from Vietnam’s stock market
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

As the covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, the market capitalization value has been sliding. Market losses have reached $44 billion.

