03/06/2020 15:22:13 (GMT +7)
VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year

 
 
03/06/2020    13:42 GMT+7

The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) targeted to settle bad debts worth totally VND50 trillion (US$2.15 billion) this year.

This year, the Viet nam Asset Management Company would promote the foundation of a debt trading platform to establish a centralised market for trading bad debts. — Photo vietnamnet.vn

It also planned to issue VND15 trillion worth of special bonds to buy non-performing loans of credit institutions and spend VND5 trillion in cash to buy another VND5 trillion of NPLs at market prices.

According to Doan Van Thang, VAMC’s general director, VAMC was also promoting the foundation of a debt trading platform together with an AMC club to exchange experience and information so as to establish a centralised market for trading bad debts.

This year, VAMC also expected to get the Government's approval to double its charter capital to VND10 trillion to improve its financial capacity.

Under the project of restructuring the system of credit institutions in association with handling bad debts in the 2016-20 period approved by the Prime Minister on July 19, 2017, VAMC planned to raise its charter capital to VND10 trillion. However, in November 2017, the Prime Minister only allowed VAMC to increase its charter capital to VND5 trillion.

According to VAMC’s recent report, the company reclaimed bad debts worth around VND69.78 trillion in 2019 compared to the sum of VND30.9 trillion in 2018.

 

Last year, VAMC bought 381 bad debts of nine credit institutions worth more than VND20.5 trillion by special bonds at the price of nearly VND19.8 trillion.

The company also bought 37 bad debts at market prices and helped credit institutions handle more than VND2.13 trillion of bad debts.

Since its foundation in 2013 to the end of December 2019, VAMC used special bonds to buy bad debts worth VND359.39 trillion at the price of VND327.4 trillion. In addition, it spent VND8.2 trillion to buy bad debts worth VND8 trillion at market prices.

The central bank predicted that bad debts would increase this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, given that 23 per cent of the total outstanding loans, or VND2 quadrillion, were in sectors suffering from the pandemic. In the best scenario, the ratio of bad debts would be at around 2.6-3 per cent by the year end. — VNS

Forty-nine BOT (build-operate-transfer) transport projects have been reported as having revenue below expectations.

Credit institutions in Viet Nam settled more than VND26.94 trillion (US$1.17 billion) of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the first quarter of this year.  

 
 

.
Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes

Vietnamese airlines have resumed most domestic flights after the country has gone almost 50 days without community transmission of the coronavirus.

Local businesses disturbed about many new policies

The attempts to increase budget collection may neutralize the policies aiming to recover the economy after the epidemic.

The attempts to increase budget collection may neutralize the policies aiming to recover the economy after the epidemic.

A transport route connecting Quy Nhon Port in the south-central province of Binh Dinh with Northeast Asian countries is to open on June 3.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 3

Does digital transformation help Vietnamese businesses make their fortune?

Does digital transformation help Vietnamese businesses make their fortune?

Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be

After only two years of operation, the shareholder structures of both local ride-hailing platforms FastGo and be are now a mystery.

After only two years of operation, the shareholder structures of both local ride-hailing platforms FastGo and be are now a mystery.

Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money

The regulation on mobile payment will not allow users to recharge from scratch cards but they must conduct deposits and withdrawals from the registered bank account.

IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses

The recent Ministry of Finance (MoF) ruling to adopt IFRS will send ripples across real estate businesses, especially those with extensive asset portfolios.

VN maritime transport become frozen because of Covid-19

While maritime passenger transport firms were paralyzed soon after Covid-19 broke out, cargo transport firms still saw growth.

While maritime passenger transport firms were paralyzed soon after Covid-19 broke out, cargo transport firms still saw growth.

Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project

While the completion date of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project in Hanoi is not yet known and the inspection dossiers have not been completed,

While the completion date of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project in Hanoi is not yet known and the inspection dossiers have not been completed,

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?

Within two months, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates twice to support the economy.

Within two months, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates twice to support the economy.

Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam's development strategy: WB

In a recent report titled "Vibrant Vietnam: Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy", the World Bank has suggested that a productivity-driven development model,

When will the US become the No 1 foreign investor in Vietnam?

Large-scale production relocating out of China is offering a golden opportunity for Vietnam to attract high-quality US investment.

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market.

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market.

