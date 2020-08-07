Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/08/2020 14:57:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN central bank cuts reserve interest rate to aid the economy

07/08/2020    14:50 GMT+7

The interest rate of compulsory reserves in the Vietnamese dong at banks will be 0.5 per cent per annum.

VN central bank cuts reserve interest rate to aid the economy

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) on Thursday announced its decision to cut the interest rate it pays on commercial banks' reserves by 0.2-0.5 percentage points as part of its efforts to help the economy weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adjustment, which took effect immediately, was the second time this year following the cut on March 16.

The rate the SBV pays for the Vietnamese dong-denominated compulsory deposits that commercial banks hold there was cut to 0.5 per cent, and for non-compulsory deposits to zero per cent.

 

Meanwhile, the interest rate paid for compulsory deposits of the Vietnam Development Bank (VDB) and Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP); People's Credit Funds and microfinance institutions at the central bank will be reduced by 0.2 percentage points to 0.8 per cent per annum.

The interest rate for deposits of the State Treasury and the Deposit Insurance of Viet Nam at the SBV is revised down to 0.8 per cent per annum, down 0.2 percentage points.

The SBV said the adjustment was made based on macro-economic developments and the level of interest rates in the market. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Gold prices go up, VN central bank commits to stabilise market
Gold prices go up, VN central bank commits to stabilise market
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Prices of the yellow metal soared a new record reaching VND62million(US$2,681) per tatel or 1.2 ounce in Vietnam on Thursday after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) confirmed to have solutions and sufficient resources to stabilise the market.

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development
ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Since Vietnam joined ASEAN (July 28, 1995) and committed to the implementation of the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) in 1996, ASEAN's direct investment has contributed significantly to Vietnam’s economic development .

Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA
Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises have been urged to renovate their business strategies if they want to benefit from the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), 

Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The top 10 most valuable brands in Viet Nam 2020 are worth US$8.1 billion, increasing by 17 per cent from last year and accounting for 30 per cent of the list’s total value, according to Forbes Viet Nam magazine.

How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?
How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

State-owned economic groups had registered 114 outward investment projects as of the end of 2019 with registered capital of $13.8 billion, according to the MInistry of Public Investment.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Lao Cai asked to finalise proposal for construction of Sa Pa Airport

Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam is one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia and is one of the most preferred frontier markets, according to HSBC.

Singaporean business surges ahead
Singaporean business surges ahead
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Singaporean business and investment in Vietnam has increased significantly over the decades, thus greatly contributing to strengthening economic bilateral ties.

Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The export of vegetables and fruits has resumed. And with the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s products have great advantages to be exported to the EU.

Mountainous areas and islands need investment
Mountainous areas and islands need investment
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Le Quoc Phuong, former deputy director for the Information Centre for Industry and Trade, under the Ministry of Trade, talks on key requirements in trade development in mountainous areas and islands.

Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Singapore are witnessing their heyday in bilateral and multifaceted cooperation.

Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact
Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic to hit Vietnam has continued to deal a devastating blow to small businesses, travel agencies, and tourist accommodations in the Old Quarter of Hanoi due to the suspension of operations.

All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission
All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Not all commercial banks will list their shares on the bourses by the end of the year as required by the government.

Vietnam Airlines plans to sell nine planes due to financial woes
Vietnam Airlines plans to sell nine planes due to financial woes
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is planning to sell nine A321CEO planes to optimize its fleet and improve its cash flow, as the national flag carrier’s revenue has dropped sharply due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wide impacts to be made with new law changes
Wide impacts to be made with new law changes
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Effective in 2021, the amended laws on Enterprises, Investment, and Public-Private Partnership are expected to entail breakthrough changes to Vietnam’s business and investment landscape in the coming time, 

Decisive actions to achieve goals
Decisive actions to achieve goals
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is currently working on possible scenarios for the upcoming period amid the ongoing developments of the global health crisis.

Maximum $130,700 fine for listing violations: Draft decree
Maximum $130,700 fine for listing violations: Draft decree
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Public companies may receive a penalty of VND2-3 billion ($87,120-$130,700) for falsifying share listing and trading documents under a proposal from the Ministry of Finance.

Rebound likely despite bumpy roads
Rebound likely despite bumpy roads
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Despite a serious dip in local production caused by the health crisis, Vietnam is expected to be one of the fastest-growing nations worldwide this year, with the economy forecast to stay among the few nations with positive growth.

Millenium to develop $15 billion LNG project in Khanh Hoa
Millenium to develop $15 billion LNG project in Khanh Hoa
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

If the $15 billion LNG project of Millenium Group is approved, it will contribute to making the Nam Van Phong area the largest LNG centre in Southeast Asia.

Unique advantages can pull Vietnam out of uncertainty
Unique advantages can pull Vietnam out of uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

In life, economic and health gains are not always equal. This is true for individuals and for countries. While Vietnam has managed to contain the pandemic so far, its economy has been hurt in recent months. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 