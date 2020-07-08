Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN coffee market competition heats up with three more players

10/07/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Based on what Vinamilk, Nestle and Nutifood are currently doing, analysts believe the three big companies will focus on the mid- and low-end market, especially the takeaway food segment.

The three ‘big guys’ in the food industry – Vinamilk, Nestle and Nutifood -- have begun running café chains.

For Nestle, Nescafe Hub is a place where people come and enjoy Nescafe’s products. Vinamilk, the nation’s leading dairy producer, wants to make the third try after two failures in the past. As for Nutifood, the company hasn't concealed its ambitious plan to conquer the instant coffee market.

Nestle with Nescafe Hub

Nestle, a big player in the food – nutrient industry, opened a café serving takeaway products, called Nescafe Hub in Hanoi last March. The second shop of the chain opened in HCM City in June.

Nestle has not revealed any plan on Nescafe Hub expansion.

However, analysts believe that with the initial feedback from the market, it is highly possible that Nestle will expand the network products priced at between VND22,000 and VND50,000.

Vinamilk and Hi-Cafe

 

Analysts believe the instant coffee market is getting less attractive because of stiff competition from natural healthy drinks, but it is still a lucrative market.

For many years, the instant coffee market has been the playing field of the three biggest players – Trung Nguyen with G7 brand, Nestle with Nescafe, and Vinacafe with Vinacafe.

Experts predicted that after 2018, the Vietnamese instant coffee market would have value of VND7 trillion a year.

Vinamilk, the nation’s leading dairy producer, failed when attempting to jump into the market in 2005 with Moment instant coffee and in 2009 with Vinamilk Coffee.

Vinamilk has introduced bottled coffee and has changed its distribution strategy: it now sells products through off-trade channels as well as an on-trade channel with the Hi-Café chain.

Nutifood and Ong Bau chain

Ong Bau is the product of the three ‘big guys’ – Dong Tam, Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Nutifood. The first Ong Bau opened in February 2020.

Analysts say that Ong Bau targets low and moderate income buyers. Ong Bau can be located at any corner in Vietnam. With diversified franchise modes, Ong Bay is expected to expand rapidly.

In the Vietnamese instant coffee market, ‘veterans’ like Trung Nguyen, Vinacafe Bien Hoa and Nestle are holding their firm positions. Their products are similar, but each of them has special characteristics which make them original.

Kim Chi 

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery

After HCM City decided to temporarily close restaurants and catering services with the capacity of more than 30 customers, they began selling online and delivering food.

Battle heats up among coffee chains in Vietnam

Battle heats up among coffee chains in Vietnam

Highlands Coffee has been expanding its chain at a lightening speed, while Trung Nguyen has opened E-Coffee and Cong is exporting products.

 
 

Other News

.
A financial hub too far
A financial hub too far
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Higher instability may cost Hong Kong the leading position as Asia’s financial center. It could be an opportunity for emerging financial markets. 

Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon
Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s labour export activities are showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.

Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam’s agricultural sector will receive attention from the forthcoming EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, it needs to overcome some challenges to enjoy optimum preferential treatment.

Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Most investment funds in Vietnam’s equity market reported negative growth in net asset value per share (NAVPS) in H1 due to a stock market downturn, resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The new launch of condominiums in the second quarter of this year (Q2) nearly tripled that of the previous quarter, showing recovery of sales activities,

Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has proposed the Government to allow enterprises in industrial zones (IZs) to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units for their workers.

Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), asked for tax exemptions to overcome current and future difficulties in the oil industry.

VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Peer to peer lending (P2P Lending) will become legal in Vietnam after a draft decree on fintech management is compiled.

VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese electronics industry is anticipated to continue being hit by the challenges brought about by the increasingly complicated hurdles caused by the COVID-19 epidemic during the second half of the year, 

Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Edward Teather, a senior ASEAN economist from the Union Bank of Swizerland (UBS), has hailed Vietnam as one of the “brightest” spots throughout Asia despite COVID-19 challenges, adding that the national economy now looks poised to rebound.

Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Domestic gold prices soared to a record nine-year high on the morning of July 9 after climbing to VND50.4 million per tael for the first time.

2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research and the Centre for Development and Integration on July 8 released the 2019 Provincial Open Budget Index (POBI), 

Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Around $108.7 million sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

M&amp;A set for a bustling second half
M&A set for a bustling second half
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

M&A deal-making will probably increase at a steady pace in the second half of 2020, led by the upcoming mega deal of Vietnam’s leading brewer Sabeco.

Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has asked to amend the 2014 Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law, allowing foreign institutions and individuals to buy tourism properties in Vietnam.

Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The local economy is confronted with multiple hardships, and to beef up development and quickly rebound, faster and stronger actions become an urgent need.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19

Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Amidst lingering complaints from businesses on VAT for imported medical devices, the Ministry of Finance has broken its silence by announcing the ongoing revision of prevailing rules, 

Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Problems in land access and administrative procedures continue to exist, making it difficult for industrial real estate to develop over the long term, experts say.

State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), Nguyen Tuan Anh, talks about his office’s contributions in strengthening independent external oversight on the achievement of nationally agreed goals.

