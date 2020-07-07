Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/07/2020 12:27:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN corporate bond market to boom in second half

07/07/2020    11:21 GMT+7

Companies are looking to raise debts from bond issuance before the amended Law on Securities takes effect next January.

Corporate bond market to boom in second half hinh anh 1

A view of Vinhomes Smart City, a project developed by the residential real estate firm Vinhomes JSC. (Photo vinhomes.vn)

The amended securities law, which was approved by National Assembly deputies in November 2019, will take effect on January 1, 2021.

The amended law will restrain local companies from selling their bonds to investors, especially individuals, to diminish the risks for the equity market.

According to Bao Viet Securities Co (BVSC), corporate bond issuance in June was estimated at 31 trillion VND (1.34 billion USD).

In May, the value was 27 trillion VND, which was down slightly from the previous month as the economy suffered from the social distancing and the spread of the coronavirus.

Real estate firms and banks were the biggest issuers as they sold 8.5 trillion VND and 11 trillion VND worth of bonds in June, respectively.

But banks’ issuance value was down slightly compared to May while real estate firms hiked their issuance to 11 trillion VND in June from 4.75 trillion VND in May.

That indicated real estate developers were still hungry for capital as they had difficulties getting access to bank loans, said BVSC analyst Nguyen Duc Hoang.
Recent issuers include residential developer Vinhomes, which outsold 12 trillion VND worth of bonds in private deals.

The corporate bond market would be more dynamic in the last six months of the year and both issuance volume and value would jump, Hoang said.

“Banks and real estate firms will remain the biggest issuers,” he said. “Banks will need more borrowing to lower their capital expenses and maintain their capital adequacy ratios.”

“As property developers will be restricted from loans from banks and financial institutions, their demand for debt will increase, especially when bond issuance will be tightened next year under the amended Law on Securities.”

Under the new law, companies will have to meet higher standards of bond issuance while unprofessional (or uncertified) investors are no longer eligible to purchase corporate bonds.

According to business insiders, unprofessional investors are often individual ones, who are not qualified for financial investment by any companies and market regulators.

Individual investors are lured into the corporate bond market because companies offer annual yield rates (average 10-11 percent) that are higher than banks’ saving rates (average 7-8 percent).

 

In addition, they don’t have to wait until the maturity dates of the bonds to sell the assets like they do when depositing in banks, as they can negotiate with the company that is the distributor of the bonds.

Especially, individual investors don’t pay close attention to the financial health and operation of the bond issuer.

“Restraining unprofessional investors from buying corporate bonds is common in the international markets,” Vuong Hoang Son, director of bond market at VNDirect Securities Corporation, said.

“This type of product is more suitable for institutional investors, who are able to analyse and evaluate the issuers while companies also have to meet strict issuance requirements,” he said.

“Companies should be encouraged to sell bonds in public deals and the procedures should be simplified to make it more convenient for them to do so,” Son said.

Limiting individual purchases for corporate bonds may not affect the market because major buyers are institutional ones with strong financial capacity and experience, Hoang said.

Unprofessional investors must study the bond issuers first regarding their purposes, guarantees and financial capacities when issuing bonds, he suggested.

“Investors must be careful with high-interest bond issuers because high risks will come along,” he said. “They should ask for the consultancy of institutional investors before making decisions.”

As the corporate bond market is showing signs of significant growth, the Ministry of Finance has asked the issuers to make sure they are financially healthy to pay back the debts. Companies must also be committed to the deals signed with investors, especially individual ones.

In addition, the ministry has recommended investors get access to the evaluation reports by financial firms before buying corporate bonds to understand the target and financial status of the bond issuer as well as the chance and risk of the bond deal.

Underwriters and distributors are asked not to sell corporate bonds at all costs. They are asked to be responsible for providing accurate, transparent information of the bond issuer and the issuance and make sure the benefits of investors are secure./.VNS

Will demand for corporate bonds become weaker because of a new law?

Will demand for corporate bonds become weaker because of a new law?

Under the amended Enterprise Law ratified by the National Assembly on June 17, nonprofessional investors are prohibited from trading corporate bonds issued in private offerings from January 1, 2021.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets

COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Vietnam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 7
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

SCIC sells shares at Khanh Hoa Seafood Export JSC

Whether Apple to build nest in Vietnam?
Whether Apple to build nest in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Foxconn’s rush expansion in Vietnam raise nosy that whether Apple will choose the country as the place to build nest.

Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds
Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Outward investments, which fell for a short time because of Covid-19, resumed again after the social distancing policy ended.

Moving from former adversaries to trusting and valued partners
Moving from former adversaries to trusting and valued partners
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Through candid dialogue, mutual respect, and a strong commitment to succeed by the leadership of both countries, Vietnam and the United States created a comprehensive partnership that identifies areas for both countries to work together.

Big investors pouring money into Vietnam's manufacturing industry
Big investors pouring money into Vietnam's manufacturing industry
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Instead of injecting money into the real estate or service sector which allows profit after a short time, Vietnam’s most powerful corporations are investing in the processing and manufacturing industry.

American groups make progress across Vietnam
American groups make progress across Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam, as one of the fastest-growing economies in the ASEAN bloc, is becoming more appealing to American investors.

A dynamic and powerful ASEAN from the German perspective
A dynamic and powerful ASEAN from the German perspective
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Possessing key features that represent a snapshot of one of the most diverse, fastest-growing, and competitive regions, the ASEAN is an attractive economic region for not only German enterprises but also other European ones to invest in. 

EVFTA, plus Vietnam's COVID-19 success, to help attract more FDI: experts
EVFTA, plus Vietnam's COVID-19 success, to help attract more FDI: experts
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The country's great achievement of containing the spread of COVID-19, plus the EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement), will help Vietnam attract more FDI.

Delving into specifics of amended business laws
Delving into specifics of amended business laws
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Businesses and investors are expected to access new positive changes when the amended Law on Investment and the amended Law on Enterprises take effect from January 1 next year.

EVFTA expected to give a lift to real estate sector
EVFTA expected to give a lift to real estate sector
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many segments of the real estate market are soon expected to benefit from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which takes effect in August.

Rays of sunshine in aviation clouds
Rays of sunshine in aviation clouds
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Amid serious impacts of COVID-19, there are hopeful points for the aviation sector on the back of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

Trade kickstart with distinctive solutions
Trade kickstart with distinctive solutions
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is boosting its diplomatic activities in hope of attracting more investment and expanding its trade in the global market, with many of the country’s major partners about to open their doors to the world again.

Prices of luxury cars from Europe will not go down immediately
Prices of luxury cars from Europe will not go down immediately
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The import tariff on European car imports will be decreasing gradually by 7 percent per annum. It will take at least five years to see considerable price decreases.

EuroCham proposes Gov’t to cut 50 per cent of registration fee for imported cars
EuroCham proposes Gov’t to cut 50 per cent of registration fee for imported cars
BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) proposed the Government to apply the 50 percent registration fee reduction to all automotive assembly firms, importers and dealers of new vehicles.

P2P firms in Vietnam waiting for a sandbox
P2P firms in Vietnam waiting for a sandbox
BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending companies expect that the sandbox for fintech would eliminate unscrupulous businesses and help the market grow significantly.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 6
BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

Retail-service revenue increases 5.3 percent in June

Strong reform needed to attract high-quality FDI
Strong reform needed to attract high-quality FDI
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

In order to attract high-quality FDI capital from the US, Vietnam needs to commit to strong reform, analysts say.

Fearing anti-dumping lawsuits, VN wooden furniture firms diversify markets
Fearing anti-dumping lawsuits, VN wooden furniture firms diversify markets
BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

The US has decided to conduct an investigation on whether Vietnam is dumping plywood products in the US. The decision could lead to a sharp fall in plywood exports to the market.

Shares to correct amid lack of positive news
Shares to correct amid lack of positive news
BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Ch Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) gained 0.62 per cent to close Friday at 847.61 points.

Business outlook gloomy for firms based in Old Quarter of Hanoi
Business outlook gloomy for firms based in Old Quarter of Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

Many business owners in Hanoi’s famous Old Quarter are becoming increasingly concerned about the decline in customers, causing their revenue to sharply decrease, and resulting in many stores closing their doors following COVID-19 epidemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 