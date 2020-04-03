Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/04/2020 15:15:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export

 
 
03/04/2020    14:58 GMT+7

Vietnam Customs has reaffirmed it only handles procedures for exporting medical face masks with the State’s permission.

VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export

Consignments suspected of being medical masks were seized on March 31 by the Noi Bai International Airport Customs Branch. — Photo haiquanonline.com.vn

The General Department of Viet Nam Customs has reaffirmed it only handles procedures for exporting medical face masks with the State’s permission and it must ensure supervision to avoid fraud for other types of face masks.

The statement, published on haiquanonline.com.vn, reacted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s feedback on March 30 about some media reports that enterprises were struggling to export cloth masks due to problems in distinguishing between medical masks and cloth masks, especially antibacterial cloth masks.

The customs authority said it has directed provincial customs department to handle procedures for exporting medical face masks if they are for humanitarian aid and international assistance conducted by the Government or masks of enterprises that signed export contracts with foreign partners before March 1.

The rules are part of a Government resolution dated February 28 on export licensing for face masks amid the COVID-19 battle.

Non-medical masks do not need an export permit.

To avoid fraud, on March 27, the department instructed local customs agencies to physically inspect goods declared as non-medical masks to ensure they don't meet standards to be considered medical grade.

 

If the goods are not medical masks, officials will clear them for export.

If there are insufficient grounds to identify the products as medical masks, the authority will seek expert opinions from the Institute of Medical Equipment and Works under the Ministry of Health or other competent inspection organisations.

The customs authority said it has directed local customs agencies to facilitate export procedures for business and will handle cadres and civil servants violating rules and hassling business.

As the fight against the disease intensifies, boosting demand for surgical masks both domestically and internationally, the customs authority is reinforcing inspection and handling acts of illegal export or illegal transportation of surgical masks and has seized many suspect cases.

The latest seizure was on March 31 when Noi Bai International Airport Customs Branch seized 800,000 medical masks declared as rubber yoga mats and T-shirts. – VNS

Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't

Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't

Step outside without a face mask in Hong Kong and you'll get looks. That's not true elsewhere. Why?

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports

Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.

 
 

Other News

.
Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forces many businesses to halt operation, there are opportunities for business development, particular in supplying equipment needed to work from home.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 3
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Vietnamese confectionery firms get their act together

Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19
Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Automaker Nissan Vietnam has declared a temporary shutdown as from April 5 amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

 The wood industry was facing a ‘disaster’ with many businesses left without orders from now until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VTFPA).

Foreign banks returning to Vietnam
Foreign banks returning to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Vietcombank’s completion of the sale of shares to foreign investors in early 2019 and BIDV’s action in late 2019 are expected to help attract foreign banks to Vietnam.

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises shipped around 500 tonnes of goods, including coffee, instant noodles, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore.

Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell sharply to 41.9 in March from 49.0 in February, a survey by IHS Markit and Nikkei released on April 1 showed.

Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Many enterprises in the manufacturing and processing industry are optimistic about the outlook for the second quarter of 2020, according to a survey conducted by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Many state-owned corporations (SOEs) have asked to be put under the management of ministries as they were in the past. The proposal has been described by VCCI chair Vu Tien Loc as a "step back in the reform process".

Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment
Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

With restaurant and café chains struggling amid COVID-19, thousands of employees in the service sector could lose their jobs. 

Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19
Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung submitted a relief package worth US$2.6 billion to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at the meeting of permanent Government members on April 1.

Cambodian government offers financial support for tourism sector
Cambodian government offers financial support for tourism sector
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

The Cambodian government recently announced a measure to assist workers employed in the tourism sector which is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official
GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Vietnam’s GDP growth rate of 3.82 percent in the first quarter of 2020, a record low since 2011, is still a miracle amidst a global economic recession, an official has said.

Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects
Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.

Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemic
Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemic
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Many shopping malls and landlords have accepted to lower retail premises rent or exempt rent to help tenants overcome difficulties at this time.

Will coronavirus reverse globalisation?
Will coronavirus reverse globalisation?
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Could Covid-19 permanently change how the global economy works?

Coronavirus: Oil prices rise on hopes of a price war truce
Coronavirus: Oil prices rise on hopes of a price war truce
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

US President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to strike a deal in the next few days.

Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing
Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Banking services will remain available to meet the transaction demands of businesses and individuals, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery
Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

After HCM City decided to temporarily close restaurants and catering services with the capacity of more than 30 customers, they began selling online and delivering food.

Bank customers warned of fraud amid COVID-19 pandemic
Bank customers warned of fraud amid COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Banks have warned customers about fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, advising them not to open suspicious emails or click on dubious links sent as email attachments related to the pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 