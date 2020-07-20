Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/07/2020 15:18:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year

20/07/2020    15:15 GMT+7

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year

Consumers shop at a Vinmart store in Hung Yen Province. The retail industry is forecasted to grow as consumer activities show signs of a rebound after the ease of social distancing measures. 

COVID-19 was still the decisive factor influencing the stock market, said KB Securities Vietnam Co (KBSV).

“The second wave of the pandemic will not take place in Viet Nam while it may return to some countries with less impact due to tighter containment.

“Based on this scenario, we are optimistic the market has experienced the lowest price area in March, the peak period of the pandemic,” the company said.

VNDirect Securities Company also said the second wave of COVID-19 could cloud the business prospects of listed firms, especially those operating in consumption.

On the positive side, VNDirect said cash flow from foreign investors, the State Bank lowering interest rates and the approval of free trade agreements could create a push for the stock market in the second half of the year.

"We estimate the profits of businesses will decrease by 5-6 per cent over the same period last year. The VN-Index could reach between 840-920 points by the end of this year," VNDirect said in its report.

According to KBSV, the two biggest uncertain variables are import-export activities and the influence of hard-hit service groups due to the shortage of international visitors.

“However, growth prospects this year may remain positive thanks to the promotion of public investment in the second half of the year and stimulus measures such as reducing interest rates and launching of subsequent support packages,” the company said.

KB Vietnam Securities has pinned hopes on stock groups of retail, information technology and thermal power sectors. Cash flow-attracting industries at present like ports, real estate and banks are forecast to stay neutral, while oil and gas are negatively rated. In the information and technology group, the main motivation will lie in software exports, the company said.

"COVID-19 is expected not to greatly affect the business results of software export businesses due to their ability to work from home and the rising demand for technology triggered by the need for solutions amid the pandemic”, KBSV said.

“The retail industry is forecast to grow as consumer activities show signs of a rebound after the easing of social distancing measures. Thermal power can benefit from increased power demand,” it said.

As for the real estate sector, KBSV said the disease outbreak had harmed buyer psychology and made firms more defensive. This affected the sales and absorption capacity of the market.

The banking industry would not see significant growth due to slow credit growth and profit margins being affected by business support programmes, KBSV said.

 

According to VNDirect, the second half of the year could be good for construction materials, which will be added by the acceleration of public investment and industrial real estate, benefiting from the shifting wave of investments and faster-than-expected recovering groups such as retail, technology, electricity and aviation.

VNDirect said beverages, insurance, real estate, retail and tourism were the most hard-hit sectors in the first half of the year by the pandemic. On the other side, banking and food were less affected, while chemicals, steel and telecommunications maintained a positive trend.

Fluctuate this week

“The market is forecast to fluctuate with alternative ups and downs in a narrow range early next week,” said Tran Xuan Bach, a stock analyst at Bao Viet Securities Co.

“The VN-Index will continually receive support from 863-868 points. Overall, the market is expected to maintain its short-term recovery toward the resistance zone of 875-890 points.”

The HOSE will announce the restructure results of VN30, VNFinlead, VNDiamond today. Investment funds benchmarking these index baskets will have to conduct portfolio restructuring accordingly. This event may help spark stock movements in these index baskets during the last weeks of July, Bach said.

Last week, the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) slumped 0.55 per cent to close Friday at 872.02 points.

The index had increased by 0.09 per cent last week.

An average of more than 251.5 million shares were traded on the southern market during each session last week, worth VND4.3 trillion (US$185.5 million).

On the Ha Noi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index was up 1.06 per cent to end Friday at 116.81 points.

The index had gained 0.99 per cent last week.

An average of 35.9 million shares were traded on the northern market during each session last week, worth VND401 billion. — VNS

Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief

Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief

The stock market celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. It has already made great contributions to Vietnam’s economic development while its future prospects look very bright due to its fundamentals.

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market

Public investment is expected to be one of the major driving forces for economic development in the second half of the year. Securities investors have been advised to buy building-material manufacturing shares.

 
 

Other News

.
Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Risk provision may write some revenue off the record for Song Hong Garment JSC as the company prepares for the likely bankruptcy of its US partner’s parent firm.

COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating Vietnam’s shift towards omni-channel purchasing behaviours and retailers should capitalise on this momentum to drive expansion and increase penetration rates in the post-COVID period, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Lao Cai to build border market and trade promotion centre

High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese exporters are facing multiple difficulties as air transport charges have been revised up sharply by foreign airlines amid the hardships caused by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.

VN businesses struggle to stop export decline
VN businesses struggle to stop export decline
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Investment and Trade noted that though the export turnover of the processing industry could not regain the strength it had before Covid-19, the recovery was very clear.

Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Director of Viet Nam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Zalo Shop has not registered with the ministry.

Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Beer output in the first quarter decreased by 19 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.

Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.

Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Rice exports were the only bright part in the picture of Vietnam’s farm exports in the first six months of the year. However, the achievements may not be upheld in the second half.

Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many financiers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are expecting that regulations on financial investment activities in Vietnam will become clearer and more open with the revised Investment Law coming into force.

Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Last year saw local businesses pour a figure of US$21 billion into more than 1,300 projects in foreign countries, with profits transferred home reaching roughly US$3 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Vietnam’s digital transformation as the government, ministries, localities, and businesses have effectively applied IT in both epidemic prevention and production.

New concept needs new approaches
New concept needs new approaches
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

HCMC’s “Eastern City” initiative is of strategic importance to national development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

CAAV to reduce congestion and flight cancellation

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

The nation’s successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is being taken as a guarantee of the country’s full commitment to a safe and competitive investment environment in comparison to regional neighbours.

US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 