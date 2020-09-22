Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand

22/09/2020    15:32 GMT+7

Vietnam for the first time will investigate signs of dumping of sugar imported from Thailand, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Monday.

The increase of imported sugar has left thelocal sugar industry suffering. 

The ministry on Monday issued Decision No 2466/QD-BCT on initiating an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation for imported sugar from Thailand on the basis of the documents requested by the Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association (VSSA) and domestic sugar producers.

According to the ministry, implementing Vietnam’s commitments in ASEAN related to the application of tariff quotas under the WTO, Vietnam abolished the sugar import tariff quotas for ASEAN countries from January 1, 2020.

However, in the first eight months of this year, the amount of sugar imported increased dramatically, reaching nearly 950,000 tonnes, a rise of more than six times over the same period last year.

The amount of sugar imported from Thailand to Vietnam in the period accounted for a large proportion, reaching nearly 860,000 tonnes while that of the corresponding period last year was 145,000 tonnes.

According to representatives of the domestic producers, the increase was the main cause of damage to the local sugar industry, pushing Vietnamese enterprises to lose market share and reducing production output.

 

The domestic sugar production in the 2019-20 crop was estimated at less than 800,000 tonnes, reducing from 1.2 million tonnes in the 2018-19 crop.

In addition, the industry has provided information and evidence that sugar products imported from Thailand are dumping into Việt Nam and the Thai Government has been maintaining a number of policies supporting sugarcane activities of farmers and the industry.

The MoIT will conduct investigations to establish a fair, competitive environment in the context of international economic integration, protect the legitimate rights and interests of the local industry against the anti-competitive acts.

According to the Law on Foreign Trade Management, the ministry could impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tax with retroactive effect on goods subjected to tax for a period of 90 days before applying temporary anti-subsidy and anti-dumping taxes.

MoIT recommended that organisations and individuals in the process of signing contracts for importing, distributing, trading and using goods under investigation should pay attention to the possibility of being subject to temporary anti-dumping and countervailing duties as well as retroactive anti-dumping and countervailing taxes. — VNS

VN sugar firms struggle due to ATIGA

VN sugar firms struggle due to ATIGA

Tariffs being cut to zero under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) from January 1 this year and the COVID-19 pandemic have made for a tough year for the sugar industry, heard an online seminar.

 
 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 22
Hotel rates down steeply as COVID-19 keeps away tourists

Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
The Vietnamese Government's support for the local pharmaceutical industry will remain steadfast, according to Fitch Solutions.

Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy
The number of bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOE) in reality is low, and is not commensurate with the number of private enterprises in bankruptcy.

VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
Agricultural production satisfies domestic demand and brings $40 billion a year from exports, but periodic demand-supply imbalance has caused farmers to suffer.

Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
The HCM City People's Committee has this month submitted a proposal to the Government seeking approval for Samsung CE Complex Electronics Co. Ltd (SEHC Company) to convert into an export processing enterprise.

Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
Domestic capital and corporate earnings-based buying are key to the growth of Vietnamese shares this week amid the shortage of macroeconomic news and prolonged net foreign selling.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 21
Tourism industry looks to bounce back

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale
After several months of having no customers, many hotels in Hanoi's Old Quarter have had to close and some hotels have even posted ads for sale at the price of tens of billions of dong.

Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic
Seaport companies still reported positive earnings despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation's electricity output.

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Vietnam's GDP to grow 2-3 percent this year: former GSO director
Vietnam's GDP growth this year can reach 2 – 3 percent, according to former director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Forbes' 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes' 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 20
Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season

Ministers, local leaders urged to enhance public investment disbursement
Ministers and leaders of People's Committees of cities and provinces nationwide are required to remove difficulties and promote the disbursement of public investment as well as production, business and consumption.

Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season
Despite a credit slowdown in the first half of 2020, some private commercial banks have still asked the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) for a credit growth expansion to prepare for a peak lending season expected at the end of the year.

Vietnam targets 6.5% GDP 2021 growth
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has been asked to meet the goal of 6-6.5% GDP growth in 2021.

Deposit rates hit new lows
Local banks have continued slashing deposit rates to as low as 2.5% per annum, in tandem with the Government's principle of lowering lending rates to support borrowers.

VN sugar firms struggle due to ATIGA
Tariffs being cut to zero under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) from January 1 this year and the COVID-19 pandemic have made for a tough year for the sugar industry, heard an online seminar.

