VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA

 
 
08/06/2020    10:06 GMT+7

The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

Logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA hinh anh 1

Containers at Cat Lai port in HCM City’s District 2.

Statistics from the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade showed that the EU is Vietnam's second largest export market.

Vietnam’s exports to the EU are forecast to increase by about 20 percent in 2020, 42.7 percent in 2025, and 44.37 percent in 2030. Imports from the EU are expected to grow quickly after the EVFTA takes effect.

In addition, Vietnam's commitment to eliminating tariffs on vehicles, machinery and equipment for logistics activities from the EU is an opportunity for local logistics firms to buy products for domestic production at reasonable prices to save costs, improve technologies, enhance self-implementation capacity, and reduce outsourcing services.

Besides advantages, Vietnamese logistics businesses will also face challenges. For example, the access to the EU market is difficult because of European customers’ high requirements for serivce quality and indirect legal binds.

 

Meanwhile, Vietnamese firms lack a long-term vision, investment and technologies, and the quality of their services remains low, experts said.

Therefore, to improve the competitiveness of the logistic sector and optimise opportunities from the EVFTA, it is necessary to refine the country's legal framework, acccording to insiders.

Promoting administrative reforms and implementation of national one-stop-shop mechanism, and ASEAN Single Window is also important to help logistics businesses reduce production costs./.VNA

High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods

Inflated logistics costs were hampering the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on supply chains globally, logistics firms in Vietnam have experienced decline in revenue but are mustering the strength to overcome the challenges ahead.

 
 

Other News

.
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

E-commerce a positive for retail sector
VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese economy bounces back in May: WB

Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam will strive to be among the world’s top 15 most developed countries in agriculture by 2030 with agricultural processing to rank in the world’s top 10.

Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese farmers are harvesting mangosteen, rambutan and pineapple, but a large amount of these fruits are still being imported from Thailand.

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The rise of Vietnam has been highlighted in a recent survey of the Australian Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), as Vietnam is now considered the most favourable place to expand business, 

Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam is committed to allowing credit institutions of the European Union (EU) to hold up to 49% shares at two joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

As of May 29, Vietnam’s credit growth was only 1.96% compared with late 2019 under impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Credit Department announced at a press conference held by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Friday.

“Old normalcy” remains far distant
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

Developers can ride funding waves
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Competitive prices, along with advantages in climate and natural resources, are helping Vietnamese second home and holiday properties become one of the hottest investment channels in the country.

Pandemic shock therapy turns retailers towards omnichannel
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumer shopping behaviour, prompting retailers to embrace online commerce to keep up with new trends.

The VND appreciates despite unfavorable conditions
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The dollar price has decreased significantly from VND23,500 per dollar to VND23,300, though current factors are not supporting the exchange rate. This could be a great opportunity for Vietnam’s enterprises.

Central bank plans to pilot fintech regulatory sandbox
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Viet Nam is planning to pilot a regulatory sandbox which would allow fintech companies to participate in providing some banking services starting from 2021.

Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

Financial firms extended loan dues for more than 223,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans stood at VND151 trillion (US$6.49 billion) by May 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Quad+ dialogue offers great opportunities for Vietnam’s enterprises
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Quad countries’ economic prosperity network plan is expected to bring great opportunity to Vietnam’s enterprises.

Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

The Hanoi Department of Construction has listed 22 commercial housing projects, some complete and some under construction, where foreigners can own homes.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 7
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

Construction plan of Long Thanh airport to be submitted to prime minister this month

Economist suggests solution for Vietnam to become powerful after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Dr Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore thinks that large economic groups such as Vingroup should develop industrial zones (IZs), not only for Vietnam, but also for Southeast Asia.

More News
. Latest news

