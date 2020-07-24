Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/07/2020 11:40:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices

24/07/2020    10:35 GMT+7

Rubber producers reported poor second-quarter business results due to decreasing rubber prices, eyeing industrial zone development.

VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices

A worker harvests rubber latex in Van Yen district in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Since the beginning of this year to mid-April, natural rubber prices have dropped sharply, then maintained at low price areas so far.

In the second quarter of 2020, the price of world natural rubber on the Tokyo Commodities Exchange fluctuated between 130-145 Japanese yen (1.31-1.35 USD) per kilo. While in the same period of 2019, the product was traded at 175-240 Japanese yen per kilo.

The prices of natural rubber are much affected by the prices of artificial rubber, which is produced from petrochemical refining, thus its prices are closely mimicked with oil prices. When oil prices fall, artificial rubber is produced at lower prices and vice versa.

Oil prices have shown signs of recovery since its low peak in mid-April 2020, but due to weak demand, US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent Crude are only traded at around 40-43 USD per barrel.

If the global economy continues to operate under current capacity as influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be difficult for oil demand to recover as previously.

Phuoc Hoa Rubber JSC (PHR) announced revenue of 256.8 billion VND (11 million USD) in the first half of this year, post-tax profit of 395 billion VND, down by 26.56 percent and 250.63 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Tay Ninh Rubber JSC (TRC) reported revenue of 61.5 billion VND in Q2, post-tax profit of 16.7 billion VND, up 1.3 percent and down 43.36 percent year-on-year, respectively.

In the first six months, the company earned total revenue of 113.7 billion VND, post-tax profit of 37 billion VND, down by 13.53 percent and up by 10.81 percent compared to the first six months of 2019.

In the first quarter, TRC recorded a surge in revenue from the liquidation of rubber trees, while in the second quarter there was no revenue from this activity.

 

Confronting falling rubber prices, companies are shifting from rubber plantations to develop industrial zones as they eye capturing opportunities from global value chains.

The Phuoc Hoa Rubber Company has got the Prime Minister’s approval to convert its 345ha of rubber land in Tan Uyen district, Binh Duong province, to develop the Nam Tan Uyen Industrial Zone’s expansion project.

At the annual shareholders’ meeting in 2019, Phuoc Hoa also announced its plan to transfer 691ha to Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park Company Ltd (VSIP) to develop VSIP No 3.

Dong Nai Rubber Corporation recently asked the provincial People’s Committee’s permission for the conversion of land use purpose of 18,000 out of 37,000ha of rubber land the company was currently managing.

Under the company’s proposal, 5,000ha of land would be used to develop industrial zones and clusters in Thong Nhat, Long Khanh, Cam My and Long Thanh districts. The rest would be used for developing high-tech agriculture and urban areas.

Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG), which manages around 400,000ha of rubber land, has invested in 12 companies which operate 16 industrial zones with a total area of more than 6,500ha.

According to BIDV Securities Company, the industrial property market would be spurred from next year by the approval of free trade agreements (FTAs), especially the European Union – Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) – the trade deal with commitments about improving institutions and business climate to make Vietnam more attractive to investors.

The COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating the transformation of global value chains, during which Vietnam could emerge as a centre for investment inflow, the company said./. VNA

Vietnam Rubber Group fears nCoV may erode demand from biggest buyer China

Vietnam Rubber Group fears nCoV may erode demand from biggest buyer China

The company is concerned that demand from China, which accounts for half of the group’s shipments of latex, will fall.

Rubber group to move listing to HoSE

Rubber group to move listing to HoSE

The Vietnam Rubber Group JSC (GVR) will move four billion of its shares listing on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

PM approves plan to implement Vietnam-US customs assistance agreement

HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Despite outstanding disbursement of public investment among Vietnam's localities, HCM City has encountered many difficulties that need to be resolved to accelerate the disbursement of public investment

A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 


The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unpredictable across the globe. 

Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Driven by favours and other advantages, domestic construction giants like Cienco4, Hoa Binh Construction Group, Licogi 16, and Vinaconex Corporation have a high possibility of joining five sections of the North-South Expressway via PPP model.

Business community dubious over draft changes
Business community dubious over draft changes
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The draft amending and supplementing a number of articles of a decree on goods labels has received a mixed reaction from enterprises due to continuing difficulties in doing business and preventing international trade. 

Vietnamese businesses need to reach out to global market: experts
Vietnamese businesses need to reach out to global market: experts
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is entering a level playing field in which efficient solutions to maintain economic development always causes headaches for experts and business leaders.

Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year low
Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year low
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

It joins a growing list of trade-reliant countries that have seen their economies slump.

Struggling to survive, businesses try to develop niche markets
Struggling to survive, businesses try to develop niche markets
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Despite the pandemic, some businesses are thriving because they have changed business strategies by developing niche markets.

First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners
First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

The Scenia Bay Complex became the first housing project in Khanh Hoa Province allowed to sell apartments to foreigners, according to a recent announcement of the provincial Department of Construction.

Business licences to be required for internal transport
Business licences to be required for internal transport
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Units, organisations or companies that use internal transport will have to obtain transport business licences if the proposed revised law on road traffic from the Ministry of Transport is passed.

Experts, government officials call for legalizing casinos, betting services in Vietnam
Experts, government officials call for legalizing casinos, betting services in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese entertainment market is seen as a gold mine which, if exploited well, could bring billions of dollars to the State each year.

Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward
Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Exporting $43 billion worth of farm, forestry and seafood produce this year has been a difficult task, though the situation improved when European and regional countries began reopening their markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA

FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam has a great opportunity to receive new FDI, but it has been warned of the ‘the other side of the coin’.

Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future
Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020, Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.

20 years of Vietnam’s stock market
20 years of Vietnam’s stock market
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Securities Center (the forerunner of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, or HoSE) held its first trading session in July 2000, marking the birth of Vietnam’s securities market.

Should Vietnam pursue hi-tech or ecological agriculture?
Should Vietnam pursue hi-tech or ecological agriculture?
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

In an agricultural ecosystem, the impact caused by humans, such as a decline in biodiversity, which affects food chains and food networks, has created more risks.

ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD), an initiative of Vietnam within ASEAN’s cooperative framework, is to take place on e-commerce platforms on August 8,

Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to facilitate border clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products through the use of electronic certification (e-Cert).

Vietnam vows to raise rice value
Vietnam vows to raise rice value
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam’s rice export turnover in the first five months increased by 13 percent compared with the same period last year with the average export price of $485 per ton, a report said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 