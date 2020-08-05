Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN tra fish companies see profits slump in pandemic

05/08/2020    13:18 GMT+7

Multiple tra fish companies suffered losses due to falling export prices and lower orders, focusing instead on the domestic market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN tra fish companies see profits slump in pandemic

Workers at the Vinh Hoan Joint Stock Company process tra fish for export. VASEP said tra fish was among Viet Nam’s most affected seafood products amid the pandemic with export turnover dropping by over 31 per cent in the first half.

According to the Viet Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the COVID-19 pandemic has strongly affected the world seafood industry, leading to a reduction in consumption and causing orders to decrease by 35-50 per cent.

Social distancing measures in April caused interruptions in international trade. Enterprises lacked raw materials for processing, facing difficulties in transportation, payment and lacking capital to maintain operations.

VASEP said tra fish was among Viet Nam’s most affected seafood products in the pandemic with export turnover dropping by over 31 per cent in the first half. Declining new orders, high inventories and low export prices have made profits of businesses plummet.

The Dong Thap Province-based Vinh Hoan Company (VHC) announced that second-quarter profit halved to VND215 billion (US$9.2 million) compared to last year.

Six-month profit also halved to nearly VND368 billion, thus fulfilling 35 per cent of the yearly target.

Vinh Hoan is researching investment strategies for raising profit via value chains. Besides traditional tra fish export activities, the company aims to increase sales of fish fat and fish meal by 20 per cent this year, sales of collagen and gelatin products by 60 per cent thanks to the new factory being put into operation.

Nam Viet Corporation (ANV) saw second-quarter profit decrease by 79 per cent year-on-year to reach VND32 billion, the lowest level since the beginning of 2017.

In the first six months of this year, net revenue dropped by 14 per cent while post-tax profit fell by nearly 79 per cent to VND75.5 billion.

Although the company forecasts profit this year to fall by 72 per cent to VND200 billion, it only achieved 38 per cent of the plan in the first half.

Export turnover fell by 52 per cent to VND399 billion in the second quarter. However, thanks to a focus on the domestic market, the company achieved domestic net sales of VND485 billion, up 113 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 and for the first time, domestic sales surpassed exports.

 

ANV is stepping up to exploit domestic demand by co-operating in consuming products in the distribution chain of VinEco under Masan Group.

I.D.I International Development & Investment Corporation (IDI) saw a drop of 61 per cent in Q2 profit to VND26 billion.

The company said that the COVID-19 pandemic had a heavy impact on the production and export of frozen fillets of tra fish as the market was interrupted and export prices plummeted.

Six-month profit dropped by 82 per cent year-on-year to over VND40 billion.

In 2020, the company wishes to expand export markets, at the same time partnering with farming households to be able to self-supply 95 per cent of raw materials.

Cuu Long An Giang Seafood Import-Export Company (ACL) earned profit of only VND4 billion in the second quarter, down 93 per cent compared to the same period of 2019.

In six months, the company recorded a profit of over VND5 billion, a decrease of 95 per cent and only achieved 7 per cent of the yearly plan.

Mekong Fisheries Joint Stock Company (AAM) suffered a loss of nearly VND600 million in the second quarter because export turnover decreased by half compared to the same period last year.

Six-month profit reached only VND71 million and fell far short of the target of VND8 billion in profit set out for this year. — VNS

Vietnam's catfish industry experiencing tough days, no improvement expected this year

Vietnam's catfish industry experiencing tough days, no improvement expected this year

Catfish products saw the strongest decline among seafood exports in the first six months of the year. With weak demand, a gloomy year is anticipated for the industry.

Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop

Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop

Exporters are mulling plans on how to increase shipments to the US and China after Covid-19 ends.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market
Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The US is an important export market targeted not only by large Vietnamese corporations but also small enterprises.

EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam
EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into force on August 1, is hoped to create a driving force to help Vietnam reap further achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth.

Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Analysts from real estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle have said domestic and foreign investors alike are actively seeking to purchase high-end hotels in downtown areas, mostly due to limited land supply.

How can VN night-time economy develop?
How can VN night-time economy develop?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Food and Music of An Bang Sea, a night event organized on An Bang Beach in Hoi An City in Quang Nam province last weekend, attracted many visitors.

Local F&amp;B shops struggle to survive new COVID-19 outbreak
Local F&B shops struggle to survive new COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Eatery and beverage shops learned from experiences from the April lockdown and have prepared for the new difficult period.

Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association has sent an urgent petition to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Industry and Trade about congestion of wooden planks

E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

E-wallets firms are battling for a piece of the cashless payment market amid rapid growth in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Many streetfront buildings in large cities that house shops that were busy in the past are idle because business activities have declined due to Covid-19.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 4
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Retailers increase stocks to ensure supply in all circumstances

Big rearers win big
Big rearers win big
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many animal husbandry enterprises are leveraging the pork supply shortage to sell at high prices, earning huge profits

Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Resolution 116/2020/QH14 granting a reduction of 30 per cent on corporate income tax (CIT) for eligible enterprises officially came into effect on Monday.

VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

 Experts have raised concerns that Vietnamese businesses are slow in preparing conditions to enjoy preferential tariffs in the Viet Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Japanese businesses have begun relocating factories to Vietnam, and it is expected that American and European businesses will also come soon.

Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

The investigation into the Japanese-invested Tenma Vietnam company’s allegation of bribing civil servants and tax and customs officers of northern Bac Ninh province is still ongoing, according to a police official.

VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official has said.

Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Foreign investors are making new investments moves into Vietnam on the back of supporting policies and new rules. However, as some legal concerns remain, the development of the next steps still requires some preparation. 

VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) plans to build Quang Tri Airport in Quang Tri province, but experts disagree with the idea.

Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Public-private investment projects play a significant role in developing infrastructure and have the potential to accelerate large-scale construction works across the country.

Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

After more than six years in effect, the Law on Investment has been officially amended with a number of new articles to improve the country’s appeal to higher-quality foreign investment flows.

Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Southeast Asian startups, especially e-commerce and fintech companies, have witnessed a significant increase in investment between April and June.

