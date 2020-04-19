Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:29:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport

 
 
20/04/2020    01:00 GMT+7

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has just approved the site for the $1 billion relocation project of the existing Vung Tau airport.

vung tau one step closer towards building 1 billion airport

The current Vung Tau airport mainly receives helicopters involved in logistics for the petroleum sector

The site planning for the new airport covers 248 hectares on Go Gang Island in Vung Tau city’s Long Son commune, still a primitive area and one of the favourite venues to local and international visitors.

Vung Tau People’s Committee has assigned the Transport Project Management Unit in Cai Mep-Thi Vai area to work with relevant sectors and branches on the project survey and further study for submission to the province’s management.

The Go Gang airport project aims to serve the plan to relocate the existing Vung Tau airport in Ward 9, Vung Tau city. The current airport is mainly used for helicopters providing logistics services to the petroleum sector. The development of a commercial airport, therefore, would affect the city’s development planning as well as people’s safety.

Vung Tau airport provides intra-regional air taxi and helicopter services. The new airport was designed with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) 3C standards and level 2 military airport standards, with the capacity to receive 100,000 passengers and 500 tonnes of goods per year.

The new airport will have an investment value of around $1 billion. Two plans have been proposed to raise investment capital for the project: first, selling the land of that existing airport to raise capital or second, applying the public-private partnership (PPP) or build-operate-transfer (BOT) investment mode under which the investor will build the new airport in Go Gang, then exploit it and use the land of the existing airport to recoup capital. In the second scenario, the investor could retain the right to exploit the airportfor a certain period of time.

Late last year, a consortium consisting of privately-held Van Phu Invest and VCI Investment JSC submitted a proposal to Vung Tau management agencies asking to engage in study, draw up plans, and invest in building the airport on Go Gang Island. Earlier, another consortium consisting of Military Housing Development Investment JSC (MHDI) and Song Hong ICT JSC also proposed building the airport.

In early February 2020, Ba Ria Vung Tau People’s Committee granted investment decisions and certificates to four investment projects with the value surpassing VND4.1 trillion ($178.26 million) and approved supplemental capital of VND1.65 trillion ($71.74 million) for one existing project.

Accordingly, Vietnam-Vung Tau Heineken Brewery Ltd., the owner of a modern brewery with an annual capacity of 610 million litres of beer got the thumbs-up to raise investment by an additional VND1.65 trillion ($71.74 million) to reach VND9.151 trillion ($397.87 million).

On the occasion, Vung Tau Party Secretary Nguyen Hong Linh pledged to push up the pace of key investment projects in the province in 2020, including building Phuoc An bridge, soon starting the construction of Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway and Go Gang airport, and proposing the government to add 4C standards Ho Tram airport designed for tourism purposes.

In late 2018, Ho Tram Ltd. proposed the province to implement the airport project on more than 244ha of space in the province’s Dat Do district to serve Ho Tram Strip premier resort and entertainment complex. The airport, with an estimated investment value of VND4.25 trilion ($184.78 million) aims to receive chartered flights carrying visitors to the resort venue.

Vung Tau land prices soar following airport project

 

Land prices in Vung Tau City have surged as soon as it was announced that Go Gang Airport will be built on a 250 ha of land in Long Son District.   

Ba Ria-VungTau Province is preparing to relocate and replace Vung Tau Airport to Go GangIsland and a 245.8ha of land have recently been chosen as the construction site. Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province has had plans to build Con Son Airport on Con Dao Island, Loc An-Ho Tram airport and Go Gang Airport.

In early 2019, when the provincial authorities announced the transport masterplan to 2030 including the Loc An-Ho Tran airport, land prices changed drastically when brokers and investors flocked to the area. The price of each hectare of land increased from VND500-700m (USD21,400-30,000) to VND1.5-2bn.

To Thi Hong Thao, chairwoman of Lang Dai Commune, Dat Do District, said the exact location of the airport hadn't even been announced at that time but lots of farmers had already put up their land for sale. In the first months of 2019, Dat Do District recorded over 2,000 land transaction cases which included 900 land transfer cases.

A similar situation occurred when the airport project in Go Gang was announced. According to a landowner, he has a 700m2 of land by the street and will sell for VND1.9bn (USD81,400). Another 12,000-square-metre land will be sold for over VND6bn.

Hoang Kim Hoai, director of Phuc Dien Land Company, said the real estate market bloomed recently due to various infrastructure projects. In early 2020, investors flocked to Binh Ba Commune, Chau Duc Province, in one week just because a major company came to conduct a field survey for two projects that cover over 800ha. The land prices tripled. However, after the broker left, prices also decreased.

Lecturer Le Ba Chi Nhan from the University of Economics, Ho Chi Minh City, said there were many risks with land investment amid rumours about new urban areas or infrastructure projects. For example, Nhon Trach Urban Project in Dong Nai City hasn't been completed even though the project was approved 20 years ago.

It is common for the brokers to take advantages of the new projects to push land prices up. VIR/Dtinews

Anh Duc

Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects

Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects

Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau to develop facility to serve cruise ships

Ba Ria-Vung Tau to develop facility to serve cruise ships

With cruise ships visiting Ba Ria – Vung Tau having to dock at cargo ports, the province plans to build a new facility to serve cruise ships that bring cash-rich tourists to its shores.  

 
 

Other News

.
Thriving health apps conquer local market
Thriving health apps conquer local market
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The international health emergency currently plaguing the world has initiated a surging demand in digital healthcare in Vietnam, opening doors for telemedicine startups offering solutions that go well with social distancing efforts. 

Auto exports target 100,000 products
Auto exports target 100,000 products
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers are cherishing the dream of entering the world market.

A catalyst for digital change
A catalyst for digital change
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

There is no time when speed matters more than when a pandemic strikes, and what is unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide speaks volumes to this. 

VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Many banks are posting optimistic business results as the full force of the disruptions of the global COVID-19 pandemic are not felt in their operations yet.

Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

With COVID-19 and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike, experts have predicted.

Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums
Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on supply chains globally, logistics firms in Vietnam have experienced decline in revenue but are mustering the strength to overcome the challenges ahead.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year, according to property consultancy companies.

VN agriculture out in the cold for credit
VN agriculture out in the cold for credit
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam has directed the banking sector to develop a VND250 trillion ($10.87 billion) credit support programme to help companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&amp;A deals
Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The coronavirus crisis is expected to create mergers and acquisitions opportunities for foreign dealmakers in the coming months as cash-starved Vietnamese companies seek funding to overcome their difficulties.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 20
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Banking fees reduced for businesses providing transportation services

VN banks change key personnel, cut wages and bonuses
VN banks change key personnel, cut wages and bonuses
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Banks have cut wages of high-ranking executives to cope with the effects of Covid-19.

Consumer finance in Vietnam charm foreign players
Consumer finance in Vietnam charm foreign players
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has a fertile consumer finance market, more foreign players are considering joining the bandwagon by tying up with local peers.

Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the real estate market is unlikely to fall into a crisis and housing prices will remain stable because market demand remained high while supply is limited.

Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been an important source of energy for countries worldwide. According to a recent Norwegian-based report, 42 countries are importing LNG to balance their local insufficiency of energy.

Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Thanks to positive signs in COVID-19 prevention, the VN-Index had a fabulous run since early April.

Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

In the first three months, EVN mobilised 2.76 billion kWh of renewable energy, including 2.31 billion kWh of solar power, signifying a 28-fold increase on-year.

Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has withdrawn the licences of the representative offices of Kookmin from South Korea and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) group has required the Ministry of Industyr and Trade (MoIT) to publish the list of grid-connected solar power projects which were added to the power planning of Ninh Thuan.

Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises To Hoai Nam spoke about the Government’s support policies for enterprises impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The Vietnamese government has been urgently deploying sturdy solutions to assist enterprises and investors, and those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 