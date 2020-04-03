Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/04/2020 18:03:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020

 
 
05/04/2020    18:00 GMT+7

The VND is predicted to lose 1.2 percent of its value in 2020, which will put Vietnam at a disadvantage in attracting FDI.

The dollar price quoted by commercial banks increased after SBV cut key interest rates and the US FED slashed the interest rate for the second time within a month to nearly zero percent.

Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020



Vietcombank on March 24 quoted the dollar price at VND23,560-27,750 (buy/sell) per dollar, an increase of VND440-460 per dollar compared with March 16, one day before SBV officially reduced the prime interest rate.

In the free market, the greenback price reached a new peak of VND23,900 per dollar early last week. The gap between the exchange rate quoted by banks and the free market price has narrowed.

Prior to that, the dong value had been stable amid the devaluation of many local currencies in the region.

HSBC predictd that the dong/dollar exchange rate will increase slowly and reach VND23,450 per dollar by the end of 2020, which means 1.2 percent depreciation of the dong, provided that the Chinese yuan value is stable.

The dong is predicted to lose 1.2 percent of its value in 2020, which will put Vietnam at a disadvantage in attracting FDI.

The bank’s Yun Liu said in 2019, SBV added $25 billion into forex reserves and it is ready to use the reserves to control fluctuations of the exchange rate and mitigate the impact on inflation.

 


The expert warned that the weaker dong would do more harm to Vietnam, because it would slow the FDI inflow to Vietnam.

When the interest rate falls, the dong will become less attractive. The refinancing interest rate has been slashed to 5 percent, which is even lower than the inflation rate of 5.92 percent in the first two months of the year.

Though pressure on inflation is expected to decrease in upcoming months, the inflation rate in 2020 is expected to be above the targeted 4 percent.

Liu said this has had relatively big impact on the stock market, with foreign investors selling nearly $200 million worth of stocks from the beginning of the year to mid-March.

The disbursed FDI in the first two months of the year increased very slightly to $2.5 billion. Meanwhile, in current conditions, the FDI flow may continue to slow down.

If so, the dong would continue to be under pressure if foreign investors continue to sell more than buy and the FDI flow slows down.

Pham Thanh Ha, director of the Monetary Policy Department, said in 2019 and the first months of 2020, SBV bought a large amount of foreign currencies to supplement forex reserves.

Vietnam had a surplus of $1.82 billion in the first two months of the year and another trade surplus of $880 billion in March.

Le Ha 

Why has the US dollar price escalated?

Why has the US dollar price escalated?

The US dollar price has been increasing sharply over the last two weeks. 

Dollar price rises, investors seek shelter amid coronavirus outbreak

Dollar price rises, investors seek shelter amid coronavirus outbreak

The official dong/dollar exchange rate announced by SBV reached a peak of VND23,206 per dollar on February 4, an increase of VND36 per dollar compared with the time before Tet.

 
 

Other News

.
Farmers, businesses struggle as pepper, cashew prices drop
Farmers, businesses struggle as pepper, cashew prices drop
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The price of pepper and cashew in southern Viet Nam is falling as demand has dropped due to the COVID-19 crisis, affecting farmers and businesses. 

Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummet
Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummet
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s airlines have halted providing flights on most international air routes because of the Covid-19 crisis. This is causing big losses to air carriers and land service companies.

Singapore’s manufacturing falls to lowest level since 2009
Singapore’s manufacturing falls to lowest level since 2009
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Singapore’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined 3.3 points to 45.4 in March, the lowest level since 2009, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM).

Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19
Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

More measures and policies should be introduced to support enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the context of a growing number of businesses temporarily ceasing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Assembly plans to ratify EU trade deal at next meeting
National Assembly plans to ratify EU trade deal at next meeting
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will be submitted to the National Assembly for discussion and ratification at the NA’s next meeting expected to open on May 20, and preparations are well underway.

Banks support enterprises in various forms
Banks support enterprises in various forms
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

Incomplete statistics show that businesses have enjoyed cuts of at least 100 trillion VND (4.25 billion USD) to support them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese enterprises look forward to urgent help
Vietnamese enterprises look forward to urgent help
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

Businesspeople say the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on enterprises has been ‘beyond imagination’.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 4
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

Loss-making projects unable to revive must be dissolved: Deputy PM

More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension
More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has suggested adding four sectors into the list of industries eligible for extension of tax and land lease payment deadlines with a total sum of 180 trillion VND (7.82 billion USD).

More than 200 airplanes of Vietnamese airlines left idle due to Covid-19
More than 200 airplanes of Vietnamese airlines left idle due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Up to more than 200 airplanes have been left unused at Vietnamese airports as local airlines have had to restrict flights due to the worsening Covid-19 epidemic.

Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses
Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Vietnam Airlines will lose some VND50trn (USD2.1bn) in revenues while 10,000 staff are without work due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Brewery companies have lowered their profit targets due to a severe drop in sales consumption caused by COVID-19 and strict new penalties for drink drivers.

Which bank is the champion in CASA race?
Which bank is the champion in CASA race?
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The race to increase the CASA portion among commercial banks has become fierce.

Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April
Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed to resume rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after the ministry has...

Da Nang debuts Hi-Tech Park administrative centre
Da Nang debuts Hi-Tech Park administrative centre
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

 The Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones management board has put into operation the central building offering one-door administrative procedures and support to investors at the park from April 1.

The US business community in Vietnam concerned on impact of corona virus
The US business community in Vietnam concerned on impact of corona virus
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

 About 80 per cent of responding members are very concerned about the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, according to a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ha Noi (AmCham).

Traditional markets and convenience stores compete for buyers
Traditional markets and convenience stores compete for buyers
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Modern retail channels have been invading the domain of traditional markets.

COCVID-19, price decline hit Vietnam’s oil industry
COCVID-19, price decline hit Vietnam’s oil industry
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Vietnam’s crude oil and natural gas production face downside risks, in light of a double-whammy of global oil price collapse and sluggish demand due...

Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB
Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate is expected to slow sharply to 4.8 per cent this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Thursday.

VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export
VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Vietnam Customs has reaffirmed it only handles procedures for exporting medical face masks with the State’s permission.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 