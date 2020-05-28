What are Vietnam's advantages in attracting foreign investment?

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam has great advantages over its rivals to attract foreign investors, including low costs, an advantageous position, and stable exchange rate and institutional mechanisms.

Reports show positive signs in attracting FDI. The total newly registered and additional capital in the first four months of the year reached $9.8 billion, an increase of 32 percent over the same period in 2019.

Song Than IZ


The FDI increased most sharply, by 244 percent in Ba Ria – Vung Tau, 65 percent in Long An, 60 percent in Binh Phuoc and 44 percent in Quang Ninh. Meanwhile, large industrial production centers witnessed an FDI decrease because Covid-19 made it impossible to carry out fieldwork and meetings with IZ developers.

The 45 percent decrease has been reported for HCM City, 67 percent for Dong Nai, 49 percent for Binh Duong, 78 percent for Hanoi, 67 percent for Bac Ninh and 81 percent for Hai Duong.

SSI Research, in its latest report, said Covid-19 has increased the need for diversifying production portfolio to avoid heavy reliance on one country, thus accelerating the process of relocating production from China to other countries.

 

The ‘other countries’ with this potential in the region include Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Vietnam has an advantage over Indonesia in geographical position. As Vietnam is near China, it would be easier to transport goods.

Vietnam is a member of many FTAs, including EVFTA and CPTPP, while Indonesia is not. In terms of macroeconomic conditions, the Vietnam dong has been very stable in comparison with the Indonesian IDR.

SSI Research cited the figures as showing that the land rent in IZs in Vietnam is very attractive with rent that is 45-50 percent lower than in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

A Jetro report released in 2019 also showed that labor costs in Vietnam were also lower than the three countries.

Regarding the electricity price, according to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), it is equal to 80 percent of the electricity price in Indonesia, 42.1 percent in the Philippines, and 66.7 percent in Cambodia.

Vietnam has budgeted $20 billion for public investment this year. Meanwhile, $9.5 billion worth of undisbursed capital will be carried forwards to 2020. This means that Vietnam would disburse a huge capital of $30 billion this year for public investment.

A series of highways and other infrastructure projects, including the North-South Expressway, Bien Hoa-Vung Tau and Dau Giay-Phan Thiet Highway, will also help improve Vietnam’s competitiveness.

A report found that Vietnam had 335 IZs by the end of Q1 2020, or five IZs higher than 2019. Of these, 260 IZs with total area of 68,700 hectares have become operational and 75 IZs with a total area of 29,200 hectares are under construction.

Kim Chi 

Other News

.
Production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income
Production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Recent times has seen the domestic market enjoy the influx of new varieties of fruit which have been produced by local farmers, serving to help boost their income and ultimately improve their lives.

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

Over the past few decades, many companies worldwide have come to China, seeking a place to set up production bases and do business as they were lured by the country’s low labour costs and enormous domestic consumer market, 

EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hit
EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hit
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s seafood shipments to the European Union (EU) may encounter losses of up to 10,000 euros (US$11,125) per container due to the impact of the European Commission’s (EC) yellow card on local seafood products, 

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars expected to drop
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars expected to drop
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports
Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Since May this year, Vietnam’s rice export activities have returned to normal, with the month recording the highest rice export price seen in recent years and paving the way for the country to outpace Thailand in global rice exports in 2020.

E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7
E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu has said July 7 is the deadline for e-wallet owners to complete the identity verification.

Local restaurants resume operation but worry about customer growth
Local restaurants resume operation but worry about customer growth
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Excited to reopen shops after a long interruption, restaurant owners are disappointed because of the low number of customers and low value of bills.

More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is expected to further take monetary easing measures to support the country’s GDP growth target of above 5 per cent this year in light of a weak economic outlook, experts forecast.

VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) targeted to settle bad debts worth totally VND50 trillion (US$2.15 billion) this year.

'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Consumer behaviour has changed greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, opening up opportunities for businesses that can capitalise on the changes, a recent survey has found.

Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese airlines have resumed most domestic flights after the country has gone almost 50 days without community transmission of the coronavirus.

Local businesses disturbed about many new policies
Local businesses disturbed about many new policies
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The attempts to increase budget collection may neutralize the policies aiming to recover the economy after the epidemic.

Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

A transport route connecting Quy Nhon Port in the south-central province of Binh Dinh with Northeast Asian countries is to open on June 3.

Developers dine on industrial land
Developers dine on industrial land
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has emerged as an attractive option for companies seeking to diversify their manufacturing operations, industrial zone developers are planning to expand their land banks to welcome new investments heading to the country.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 3
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Does digital transformation help Vietnamese businesses make their fortune?

May 2020 manufacturing continues to fall, but at much reduced rate
May 2020 manufacturing continues to fall, but at much reduced rate
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam's manufacturing sector still felt the effects of COVID-19 in May, although contraction was softer than in April as the virus was brought under control.

Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be
Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

After only two years of operation, the shareholder structures of both local ride-hailing platforms FastGo and be are now a mystery.

Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry
Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Car sales dropped sharply by 40 percent in Q1 2020 as several industries cannot reach agreement on solutions to develop the automobile industry.

Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money
Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The regulation on mobile payment will not allow users to recharge from scratch cards but they must conduct deposits and withdrawals from the registered bank account.

IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses
IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The recent Ministry of Finance (MoF) ruling to adopt IFRS will send ripples across real estate businesses, especially those with extensive asset portfolios.

