Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/08/2020 08:09:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?

16/08/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Anticipating difficulties ahead, businesspeople believe that it is not the time to leave the market.

Ho Huy, president of Mai Linh Group, which has suspended business in some important markets such as Da Nang and Hoi An, said that if the epidemic continues escalating, businesses with good financial resources will be able to exist for no more than half a year and small businesses for three months.

What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?



Mai Linh has reported 30 percent revenue decrease for its entire system, while the figure is up to 50 percent in tourism cities of Da Nang, Nha Trang and Da Lat.

“Businesses escaped death once, but the challenge will be more difficult this time,” he said.

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, president of IPP and Sasco, thinks the second coronavirus outbreak will have bigger impact on society and economy because of many deaths.

Le Tien Truong, CEO of Vinatex, the largest garment producer, with more than 10,000 employees, said the last months will be challenging.

“It was so difficult to obtain orders to maintain jobs for workers and ensure social security. But when orders came, the second wave rushed down,” Truong said.

Anticipating difficulties ahead, businesspeople believe that it is not the time to leave the market.

He said the increased number of workers in quarantine has affected the production process.

As of August 3, more than 200 workers of Hoa Tho Textile and Garment, a subsidiary of Vinatex, had been put into quarantine.

 


Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to implement orders to observe the delivery schedule.

Economic activities have become stagnant and supply chains have become disrupted.

In such conditions, many businesses, especially small and medium ones, think of ‘hibernating’ or leaving the market.

However, Nguyen Quoc Ky, president of Vietravel, believes that businesses need to try to exist and protect their brands.

“If you leave the market, it will be very difficult to come back,” he warned.

Truong Gia Binh, President of FPT, the Vietnamese largest IT group, also thinks that businesses need to try every possible way to maintain production and sale activities, and arrange jobs for workers.

As for small and mediuem enterprises (SMEs), they should join forces to establish alliances to help each other overcome difficulties.

Stressing that businesses are in a bad state after a period of struggle with the epidemic and they urgently need help from the government, has proposed activating the "wartime" decision-making mechanism, which simplifies procedures and quickly puts economic solutions into practice to save businesses.

Le Ha

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses

Some economists have suggested pumping 1-2 percent of GDP, or $2.5-5 billion, into 28 SME credit guarantee funds to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses

Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.  

 
 

Other News

.
WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

A World Bank expert’s advice about attracting FDI deserves consideration, according to Bui Trinh, a respected economist.

Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Mai Linh and Vinasun, the two big traditional taxi firms, are losing their positions in the market as they have found it difficult to compete with e-hailing taxi firms.

Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said.

VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

As of the end of 2019, the capitalization value of the securities market at HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) had reached 3.28 million of billion of VND, or 54.3 percent of GDP with 2.3 million investors’ accounts.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam outstrips Thailand in rice export price

Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Saigontourist, which once held 50 percent of capital at Sai Gon Golf JSC, has divested all of its contributed capital.

Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

A decree has been published to guide the implementation of a National Assembly resolution offering firms a 30 per cut corporate income tax (CIT) cut.

Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

With high revenue of tens of trillions of dong a year and an ROI (return on investment) of 30 percent, Saigon Co-op has drawn the interest of many investors.

Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese corporations have rushed to raise capital for plans to expand production and business activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The total mobilized capital is up to tens of trillion VND.

Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam has increasingly imported coal and crude oil during the social distancing period for thermal power plants.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 14
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Automobile sales down in first seven months

Pandemic wipes out most profits of catfish companies
Pandemic wipes out most profits of catfish companies
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

As exports have been stagnant because of the pandemic, catfish companies are experiencing tough days, anticipating big losses in 2020, reported CafeF.

Local firms struggle to fulfill needs of FDI companies
Local firms struggle to fulfill needs of FDI companies
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

 Local producers must prepare to meet the requirements of foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to participate in the global supply chains, a top official has said.

India might tighten pepper imports from Vietnam, ministry warns
India might tighten pepper imports from Vietnam, ministry warns
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade urges firms to control the quality of pepper exported to India and develop solutions to cope with policies affecting the export of pepper from Vietnam.

Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19
Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Dr Burkhard Schrage, Senior Programme Manager of Management at RMIT’s School of Business & Management talked about the work of equitising State-owned enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In search of access to EFTA markets
In search of access to EFTA markets
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

Vietnam has been in negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) since 2012. 

How does business prepare for the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 across Vietnam?
How does business prepare for the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 across Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

As Vietnam is grappling with the continued impacts of COVID-19, many companies are preparing plans to sail through the tough times.

Domestic market supports businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
Domestic market supports businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

The domestic market can support local production and business in the context of the serious developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai at a meeting in Hanoi on August 12.

Vietnam takes action to prevent Chinese from counterfeiting woodwork origin
Vietnam takes action to prevent Chinese from counterfeiting woodwork origin
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has affirmed that it is investigating and handling strictly ' enterprises that ‘wash Chinese origin’ and ‘counterfeit Vietnamese origin’ of products for export to the US.

How do VN businesses join the global supply chain?
How do VN businesses join the global supply chain?
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

“If enterprises want to join the global supply chain, don’t think local,” said Nguyen Anh Tuan from Samsung Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 