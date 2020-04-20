Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/04/2020
Some experts have suggested issuing oil bonds to store oil and petroleum products as oil prices now are low.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) reported that Vietnam’s crude oil output in the first three months of the year decreased by 11 percent. Crude oil imports soared by 68 percent and refined petroleum inventory increased by 47 percent.

Will Vietnam issue oil bonds?



Some experts think that Vietnam can learn from the method applied by the government of Brunei. When the oil price goes down, the government releases a message encouraging people to buy oil to store, one dollar per person. The oil is stored in the government’s storehouse. When the oil price goes up, the government buys back the oil from people at the market price

Le Dang Doanh, a respected economist, thinks the model is applicable in Vietnam.

Vietnam still has to import petroleum products, and since the fuel price has fallen to a low, Vietnam needs to think of storing petroleum products which will serve production and business activities when the epidemic ends.

He said some enterprises have suggested issuing corporate bonds, which offers a golden opportunity to petroleum enterprises to try the model.

 


He said some enterprises have suggested issuing corporate bonds, which offers a golden opportunity to petroleum enterprises to try the model.

However, he said the oil bond model needs to be applied on a trial basis first, in a small scale in large cities, where there are many large petroleum companies and good storage facilities, where people have good conditions and have many opportunities to access information.

Urbanites are more open to policies than than

people in rural areas. Besides, the storage facilities in urban areas are better than in rural areas.

“When the petroleum prices are low, it is necessary to think of storing products,” Doanh said.

“Persuading people to store petroleum products together with the State under the oil bond model is a very good idea which needs to be applied soon so as not to miss the opportunity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dinh Trong Thinh from the Finance Academy thinks Brunei’s method may not work in Vietnam.

In Brunei, oil is just 30 meters under the earth surface and the oil exploitation is automatic. Each drilling machine can bring nearly 100 Brunei dollars, or VND1.6 million each minute.

With plentiful oil reserves and easy exploitation conditions, the oil production in Brunei is very low. Meanwhile, in Vietnam, the exploitation cost is over $50 per barrel.

He doesn’t think it’s a good idea to issue bonds at this moment to get money to buy petroleum products. He said when the world’s oil storehouses get nearly full, the storehouses in Vietnam, which exploits oil and imports petroleum products, will also become full. The government does not have enough depots to store oil. 

Le Ha

The revenues of PetroVietnam and Petrolimex slumped by $6.13 billion and $521.74 million this year due to the dropping oil price and the COVID-19 health crisis.

With the oil price falling to $30-35 per barrel, the national oil and gas corporation PetroVietnam will lose $3 billion in revenue in 2020.

 
 

.
17 giờ trước 

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

3 giờ trước 

Car sales have dropped to a 5-year low and may continue to slide if the pandemic persists.

25/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance forecast a budget overspending at 5-5.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, about 1.5-1.6 percentage points higher than the Government's plan due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

24/04/2020 

Retail sector works to serve more customers online amid COVID-19

24/04/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam's economic growth will slow to 3.3 per cent in 2020 due to increase in external headwinds.

17 giờ trước 

Regulatory risks are the biggest barrier to attracting private investors to the infrastructure sector.

20 giờ trước 

Technology firms in the past have had to spend big money to attract users to online transactions, but because of the pandemic, e-commerce has taken off.

24/04/2020 

By now, everyone and anyone will have heard of COVID-19 and its terrible impact on society and the global economy. 

24/04/2020 

Honda Vietnam announced on late April 22 that it will resume the production of automobiles and motorbikes from April 23 after 22 days of suspension to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

24/04/2020 

Vietnam's credit growth is forecast to slow to only 8 percent in 2020 from 13.7 percent last year due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

24/04/2020 

Social distancing and compulsory lockdowns are throwing a wrench in beverage chains' market expansion plans this year adding insult to injury for these already unhealthy firms.

24/04/2020 

As foreign partners have stopped placing orders, some textile and garment companies have shifted to producing cloth antibacterial face masks. However, not all have succeeded.

24/04/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee has just proposed the government to extend the operational duration of boutique hotel Metropole Hanoi to 70 years, surpassing the framework of current regulations.

24/04/2020 

Because of the pandemic, people have hesitated to go to crowded places and have increasingly bought many items online.

24/04/2020 

Pressed by COVID-19 and the oil price war between Russia and the OPEC, local petroleum manufacturers expect great plunges in revenue.

24/04/2020 

The losses reported by Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC will make it harder for State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC)  to divest the company this year.

24/04/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in enterprises' storehouses cannot be exported because of inconsistent policies.

24/04/2020 

Trinh Huy Thanh, secretary of the Party Committee of the Hanoi Business Bloc, talks about how enterprises in Hanoi are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

24/04/2020 

Freshfields has elected counsel Bui Thanh Tien, one of the leading corporate and finance lawyers in Vietnam, to the firm's international partnership.

23/04/2020 

US loosens labelling requirements for tra fish imports

