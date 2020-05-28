Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/05/2020 21:26:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Winners, losers expected from EVFTA

 
 
29/05/2020    20:15 GMT+7

As free trade agreements (FTAs), including the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) that is about to be ratified by the Vietnam National Assembly, tend to be asymmetric in nature, 

there will be both winners and losers once the EVFTA comes into force.

The EVFTA contains strong commitments for both the European Union and Vietnam, but there will be many changes, and there may not be an easy transition for all parties involved – PHOTO: VGP

According to Dr John Walsh, International Business Program manager at RMIT University Vietnam, even though the EVFTA offers a win-win situation overall, that does not mean the benefits will be equally divided at each stage. Similarly, there will be a great deal of change, and there may not be an easy transition for all parties involved.

“If we look at famous FTAs such as the North American Free Trade Agreement, this is commonly considered a loss for the United States because the government seemingly took insufficient care to provide alternative job opportunities to people whose manufacturing jobs were lost, especially those who lived in communities that were dependent on manufacturing and were remote from other possible job markets,” Dr Walsh remarked.

With the EVFTA, people who cannot change their work lifestyle for reasons such as age, work circumstances and the ability to acquire new skills will need support. The government will play an important role in offering retraining, relocation and new opportunities to those able to utilize these advantages.

At the same time, a number of companies are expected to go out of business because of the turbulence from the changes and their own inability to adapt.

However, overall, the EVFTA promises to bring tremendous opportunities for businesses and consumers.

For Vietnamese firms looking to export to Europe, it would be helpful to start with a European partner with expertise in local distribution markets, just as foreign firms do when coming to Vietnam.

For Vietnamese companies looking at competing in the domestic market, some will continue to try to compete purely on a low-cost basis and that will be successful in some cases. Others can look to benefit from the side effects of foreign direct investment in Vietnam and the possibility of technology transfers.

A wide range of products will enjoy reduced tariffs and subsequently become cheaper for consumers. The quality of life will improve as a result, especially for urban middle-class people living in areas where retail outlets will sell these products.

Moreover, signing the agreement will increase not just Vietnam’s economic situation but also its political status.

Unique opportunities will be presented to Vietnam as the country undergoes its process of rapid economic development, now with an EVFTA boost. “We have seen Japan move from poverty to wealth, then South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong, followed by later waves of development involving Malaysia, Thailand and China. Vietnam is undergoing development after all of these predecessors,” Dr Walsh remarked.

“This has many implications and one of the positive ones is that the country and its people can benefit from having observed what other countries have tried before,” he added.

EVFTA and EVIPA make important progress in Vietnam-EU relations

The EVFTA and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) not only bring significant benefits to the economies, businesses and people of both Vietnam and the EU but also further promote the comprehensive partnership between the two sides, vice spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet said at a press conference on May 28.

According to Viet, the EVFTA and EVIPA were approved by the European Parliament on February 12 after effective negotiations and dialogues between the EU and Vietnam’s ministries, government departments and agencies. The EVFTA was later approved by the European Council on March 30.

The EVIPA will still need to be ratified by national parliaments of all EU member states.

“The EVFTA and EVIPA make important progress in both the strategic and economic relations between Vietnam and the EU,” Viet said.

The National Assembly of Vietnam expects to review and ratify the EVFTA and EVIPA at its ninth session. SGT

Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity

Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity

The upcoming bilateral free trade between Vietnam and the EU may be a tough nut to crack unless the country can make thorough preparations for fulfilling commitments in the deal to further its trade and investment with the bloc.

 
EVFTA to fan flames of European investor interest

EVFTA to fan flames of European investor interest

European investors are expected to stir mergers and acquisitions activities in the coming time as the landmark free trade agreement between the European Union and Vietnam nears ratification. 

 
 

Other News

.
Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

To ensure rural residents have access to fresh water in the 2021-2025 period, localities in the Mekong Delta will require an investment of VND5 trillion.

From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Strong regionally co-ordinated actions and strong leadership are the key elements required to rescue the ASEAN from economic difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic.

Vietnam to import live pigs to cut live hog prices at home
Vietnam to import live pigs to cut live hog prices at home
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam will allow the import of live pigs for the first time in a bid to counter the skyrocketing live hog prices in the domestic market, said an agricultural official.

Vietnam domestic pepper prices hit one-year high
Vietnam domestic pepper prices hit one-year high
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam pepper prices rose to a one-year high on Wednesday, driven by Chinese consumption recovery and higher demands from local businesses. 

VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19
VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The primary supply of corporate bonds has dropped sharply as the epidemic has upset enterprises’ business plans. Many have postponed bond issuance plans.

Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

A full-scale audit should become compulsory for work carried out under public-private partnerships to make sure they are efficient and benefit all stakeholders, lawmakers have told the National Assembly.

Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Viet Nam’s pushback of COVID-19 pandemic has helped shrimp exporters raise their competitiveness on the world market, being over other competitors...

HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demand
HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demand
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has assured there is an adequate supply of petroleum products to meet demand and it will prevent any hoarding of these goods.

North-South Expressway faces lack of funds
North-South Expressway faces lack of funds
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said that it has been difficult to mobilize credit capital for the huge eastern North-South Expressway project.

Wooden furniture manufacturers face liquidity problems amid COVID-19 crisis
Wooden furniture manufacturers face liquidity problems amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s wooden furniture industry was expected to have a prosperous year in 2020 after the US-China trade war broke out in 2019. But hopes have been dashed by Covid-19.

Air passenger transport increases slightly in May
Air passenger transport increases slightly in May
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam reported that the number of passengers through airports nationwide reached 2.88 million passengers this month, down 70 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Man jailed for stock manipulation
Man jailed for stock manipulation
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

 The Ha Noi People's Court on Wednesday sentenced one person to 18 months in jail over stock market manipulation at Binh Thuan Mineral Industry JSC (KSA).

Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity
Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The upcoming bilateral free trade between Vietnam and the EU may be a tough nut to crack unless the country can make thorough preparations for fulfilling commitments in the deal to further its trade and investment with the bloc.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 29
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 29
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Local coffee prices skyrocket on limited supply

Proposal to halt M&amp;A a question of fine balance
Proposal to halt M&A a question of fine balance
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Just a few days ago, Tiki and Sendo struck a hundred-million dollar deal that could redraw the landscape of the entire e-commerce industry,

Investing frameworks can entice even more
Investing frameworks can entice even more
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Starting with the silent move of global smartphone titan Apple, companies have been shifting their facilities to Vietnam, following the call for more lucrative investment opportunities.

Will Vietnam become important link in global supply chain?
Will Vietnam become important link in global supply chain?
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The US is planning to remove some of its supply chain out of China and has invited other countries for a dialogue on this issue, including Vietnam.

Seaport ambitions fail to hold water
Seaport ambitions fail to hold water
BUSINESSicon  28/05/2020 

Despite some improvements, seaport joint ventures between foreign partners and state-owned shipping giant Vietnam Maritime Corporation continued to incur losses in the first quarter of this year, 

COVID-19 a boost for Vietnam’s fintech
COVID-19 a boost for Vietnam’s fintech
BUSINESSicon  28/05/2020 

As a promising digital economy, Vietnam has facilitated fintech development to penetrate deeper and faster into the world’s digital economy, especially in the post-COVID-19 period.

Vietnamese take increasingly to cashless payments
Vietnamese take increasingly to cashless payments
BUSINESSicon  28/05/2020 

Non-cash payments have increased sharply, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 