Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/11/2020 07:43:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look

01/11/2020    07:40 GMT+7

Despite Vietnam’s success in responding to the global coronavirus pandemic, the resulting economic slump has left many businesses dealing with significant challenges. 

With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
Few customers are seen at the Ben Thanh Market in downtown HCMC. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, the Ben Thanh Market used to receive 15,000 visitors a day.

Two days ago, the once bustling Ben Thanh Market in District 1 of HCMC, the city's most famous market, resembled a ghost town, with few buyers in sight, many shops shut and others struggling to do business, a fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although Vietnam has eased its social distancing measures, the absence of foreign tourists has hurt local businesses, especially those that mainly cater to them.

Currently, while a few booths at the Ben Thanh Market are still open, most of them cater to the local population. But more than half have been temporarily closed or completely shut down, according to Tuoi Tre.

They were all forced to shut down on April 1 when the Vietnamese Government ordered a national semi-lockdown; some have yet to be opened though the restrictions were lifted in May, while others opened briefly and shut again.

Before the pandemic, the market used to receive 15,000 visitors a day on average, but this has dwindled to just a few hundred people now who come mainly to eat, according to local media.

The Ben Thanh Market, one of the city's landmarks, was originally a trading port where merchants around Saigon came to trade.

With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
Many booths are closed just like these, a disheartening sight. Photos: Ngoc Tran

In 1912, Eugène Cuniac, the then mayor of Saigon, gave the order to build the new Saigon market (present-day HCMC) in order to develop business activities.

 

The market was inaugurated in March 1914 with two bus stations: Mien Dong and Mien Tay. It was then called “Les Halles Centrales”, only to be changed to “Marché Ben Thanh” in 1914.

In 1985, a major restoration of the market, including the renovation of the roof and booths, was carried out, but the original structure was preserved. However, only the clock tower of the south gate remained intact.

Today, the market covers an area of some 13,000 square meters, with more than 1,400 stalls and 16 doors opening in four directions.

The main South Gate opens to the Quach Thi Trang Park, the East Gate to the Phan Boi Chau Street, the North Gate to the Le Thanh Ton Street and the West Gate leads to the Phan Chu Trinh Street.

A foreign visitor once described the market on TripAdvisor, saying, "Discovering the Ben Thanh Market is an exciting experience because you are not only shopping, but also discovering the energy and vitality of this place. A destination not to be missed."

Not long ago, everything was available at the market—from food products to household appliances. 

Then on March 22, Vietnam's borders were closed to most foreigners, and international flights are not likely to resume services anytime soon, painting a gloomy picture for this once vibrant shopping paradise. SGT

Ngoc Tran

Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City

Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City

Markets and grocery stores in Ho Chi Minh City that target foreigners are struggling to stay afloat amid a dearth of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Despite expectations to the contrary, Vietnam’s existing rules easing access to conditional business lines in civil aviation have been unable to improve the sector’s investment picture, 

Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The seafood company of Le Van Quang, dubbed the ‘Shrimp King’, is facing an international lawsuit, and reporting a sharp fall in profit in 2019. However, it still plans to pay hundreds of billion dong worth of dividends.

VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted US$23.48 billion worth of FDI in the first 10 months of this year, equal to 80.6 per cent of the figure in the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.

Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting a circular regarding cashless payments which might allow domestic commercial banks and domestic intermediary payment companies 

Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam needed to develop a sustainable supporting industry by increasing the competitiveness of its products and advancing the efficiency of the production and automation processes, according to Ambassador of Sweden to VN Ann Mawe.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Sugar imports from Thailand see upswing following ATIGA enforcement

Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Feeling insecure about the national financial situation, the National Assembly and the government have continued highlighting strict management of the state budget this year,

Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

In the East Asian and Pacific region, Vietnam ranked third after China and the Philippines.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

FDI reaches US$23.48 billion in ten months

Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Vietnam’s electricity output is forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045 to meet the growing demand for economic expansion.

Raising growth via public investment
Raising growth via public investment
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The government has proposed a strong 5-year increase in public investment to achieve high economic growth, with more opportunities for private investors to join.

Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) has proposed amending the Housing Law and 2014 Law on Real Estate Business to recognize short-term leasing of apartments as a legal business.

Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Commercial banks are competing fiercely with each other to disburse car loans. Both lending interest rates and car prices are at a record low.

Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

ASEAN member states under the chair of Vietnam are beefing up efforts to fight the lingering coronavirus pandemic and prepare a recovery plan that will facilitate investment and trade inflows across the region.

Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

To own a super luxury car, one has to pay tens of billions of dong in taxes and fees, which are 3-4 times higher than imported car prices.

New deals offering scope for Japanese businesses
New deals offering scope for Japanese businesses
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnam and Japan are entering new horizons for further bilateral investment ties, with the former becoming a key market for the latter’s businesses to shore up their supply chains overseas.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 29
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnam emerges as FDI hub in Asia: Eurasian Times

Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity
Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

As Vietnam is continuously increasing its presence and exploring new export markets, applied trade remedies against domestic producers and their goods have become more frequent.

Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss
Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) faces the most difficult period in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in central Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 