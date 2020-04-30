Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 10:08:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment

 
 
01/05/2020    10:06 GMT+7

The rising trend of working out at home has pushed up demand for fitness equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment hinh anh 1

Demand for fitness equipment has increased greatly as many people have begun working out at home during the social distancing period. — Photo from Internet

Fitness has become a popular word on social media. Many people are exercising at home to maintain their usual routine at their gyms, which have had to close. Others, however, have started to work out for the first time because they have more free time.

Anh Nhi, in Ho Chi Minh City, started working out at home to kill time during the social distancing period.

“This is the first time I have done a workout at home, so I needed equipment. At least, a mat. Workout sessions and classes are available online but not equipment. So I just called a shop and everything I needed was shipped to my door,” she said.

Nguyen Thi Hoa from HCM City had the same idea. “I am so worried about gaining weight during social distancing due to lack of activities so I set up a plan to have a 'gym' at home to keep my body in shape.”

Hoa said that she visited a shop first but they had run out of products, so she ordered online.

Inspired by friends on Facebook, Nguyen Trang from District 7 said she had more free time to exercise with her family members, so she decided to buy must-have accessories.

“Doing exercise is a good way to strengthen our resistance" to illness, she said.

 

As demand increases, shops selling fitness tools, especially online stores, have seen more sales.

Just with a click on Facebook or online shopping platforms like Shopee or Lazada, customers can find shops selling fitness accessories, including mats, dumbbells, bands, stability balls, and tubing.

A seller on Facebook told Vietnam News that the number of customers visiting his page had strongly increased.

“Not all of them buy, but the orders have increased a lot compared to usual days,” he said.

A seller in Go Vap District was quoted in thegioitiepthi.vn as saying that her shop’s revenue had doubled since March. Instead of selling equipment wholesale to gym centres, her shop now sells products to individual buyers.

“Shops also have online services to support customers during the social distancing time,” she said.

Nguyen Hung, an owner of a sport shop in Phu Nhuan District, said: “Our shop decided to do online selling. The orders increased a lot after social distancing started. I had to hire more shippers and employees to meet the strong demand.”

Seeing the growing demand, many shops have introduced promotions to compete with each other and attract more customers. Shops are offering discounts of 10-30 percent or providing a gift to customers who buy products./.VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Rosy signs for exports to major markets
Rosy signs for exports to major markets
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export value is expected to rise in the coming months thanks to China’s increase in imports, strong measures taken by the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies, and businesses, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting severe growth pressure on the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) and may cause the region's growth to slip to a historical low, according to a Maybank Kim Eng report.

Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

If the COVID-19 situation worsens, 75 percent of companies will seek to cut human resource costs, a recent survey by HR consulting firm Talentnet Corporation has found.

Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Present in 50 countries and territories, Vietnamese dairy producers are step by step building their positions in the world market.

Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As many stocks have plunged below their real value, foreign funds are combing Vietnamese shares, raising fears that Vietnamese companies will be acquired by 'shark' investors.

PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 28 agreed with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal to resume rice export from May 1, in accordance with Decree 107/2018/ND-CP on rice export business.

Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Around 61 percent of respondents have not been offered relief by landlords, a flash survey of the impacts of COVID-19 done by CBRE has found.

Agriculture still vital, says expert
Agriculture still vital, says expert
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Economist Le Xuan Nghia, former Vice President of the National Financial Supervisory Commission, talks about the role of agriculture in reviving the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

One third of the sons and daughters of top businesspeople have been given opportunities to run businesses, and most of them have initiated reforms.

New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Contrary to real estate investors and businesses’ expectations, one year after the Formula 1 race track kicked off, the real estate market in Hanoi remains at a standstill.

Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Experts say investors should target investment channels with high liquidity such as savings accounts, gold and dollars, and wait patiently for opportunities with stocks.

During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy
During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause exports to stagnate. Coffee growers in the Central Highlands are experiencing many hardships.

Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma
Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

With Vietnam struggling alongside the rest of the world in attempting to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken solutions to fuel the energy sector. 

More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL
More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

With the novel coronavirus pandemic and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike.

The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Faced with canceled orders from importers in Europe and North America, some Vietnamese companies in this industry have switched to producing antibacterial fabric face masks. 

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever
With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

If the government agrees to slash taxes and fees for domestically assembled cars, this will be a ‘doping dose’ for domestic automobile manufacturers and consumers.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Drastic changes needed in farming practices to access EU market

Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Many travel firms affected by Covid-19 are struggling to access loans with low interest rates from the Government’s credit package as banks have denied their applications out of concern over their ability to repay the debt

Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts, payment plan for aviation service providers and its financial situation.

Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

After Covid-19, a number of hotels owned by private investors may be sold off to cut losses in the worst-case scenario, affecting the tourism environment at tourist destinations and slowing the recovery of the tourism sector,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 