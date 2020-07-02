Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
World Bank Vietnam has new head

 
 
02/07/2020    10:37 GMT+7

From July 1, Ms. Carolyn Turk will work at the World Bank (WB) Hanoi office as its country director in Vietnam, according to the office.

World Bank Vietnam has new head

Ms. Carolyn Turk. Photo: WB website 

A United Kingdom national, Turk joined the World Bank in 1998. She has since held various positions including Senior Poverty Specialist based in Vietnam, Senior Social Development Specialist and Lead Social Development Specialist in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region, and Country Manager for Rwanda. Her most recent assignment was the Country Director for Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan and Eritrea.

Prior to joining the World Bank, Turk worked with the UK Department for International Development. She holds undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Economics from the University of Cambridge UK, and has authored numerous publications on poverty and inequality, including a book based on research into gender inequality in 20 countries.

The official will shoulder the leading role in intensifying WB investment and knowledge sharing programmes with Vietnam so as to help the country achieve the goal of becoming a middle-high income state by 2045.

 

As of June 30, 2020, the WB had provided Vietnam with more than 24.86 billion USD, including grants, credits and loans aimed to support development programmes.

Over the past six months, it pledged an additional 516.67 million USD for projects in the fields of transport, urban development, university education, climate change and green growth. WB’s study and consultation programmes in Vietnam have also created a strategic source of knowledge and consultation, thus providing a timely assistance to the national development roadmap./. 

World Bank/VNA

 
 

