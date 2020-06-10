Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/06/2020 14:43:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Yellow card causes big losses to Vietnam’s seafood exports to EU

 
 
12/06/2020    13:36 GMT+7

The average loss for each container of shipments to the EU due to the EC’s yellow card is 10,000 euros, according to a source.

The figure was included in a Vietnamese document about the fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, just released by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) recently.

Yellow card causes big losses to Vietnam’s seafood exports to EU



The EC issued the yellow card as a warning against Vietnam’s inadequate action to combat IUU fishing.

The yellow card will not only affect Vietnam’s seafood exports to the EU, but also exports to the US and other potential markets.

The document also shows that 100 percent of seafood containers exported to the EU will be retained for examining the origin of products until the yellow card is lifted. This means that the transport time will be longer, which may last three or four weeks for each container (24 tons).

Meanwhile, the checking of product origin may cost up to 500 pounds per container, excluding the storage fee at port and possible consequences because of late deliveries.

The average loss for each container of shipments to the EU due to the EC’s yellow card is 10,000 euros, according to a source.

However, the highest risk of the policy is the high proportion of containers to be refused, which would cause heavy economic losses, according to the document.

 


The document shows that the loss could be up to 10,000 euros per container.

However, when asked about the figure, Nguyen Hoai Nam, deputy secretary general of VASEP, said the estimated figure was given with reference to the Filipino enterprises.

“VASEP will check and re-calculate the average loss,” Nam said.

After two years of receiving the yellow card (2018 and 2019), exports to the EU have had losses.

In 2018, seafood export turnover to the EU decreased by 6.5 percent from the year before to $390 million. In 2019, the figure was $372 million, another decrease of 5 percent. If compared with 2017, the exports to the EU in 2019 decreased by 10.3 percent, of which cuttlefish exports plunged by 37 percent.

With the yellow card, the EU has fallen from the second position among the biggest seafood importers for Vietnam to the fifth position, just accounting for 13 percent instead of 18 percent as previously seen.

In 2012, the EC’s Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG-MARE) worked with the Vietnam General Department of Fisheries, examining and making recommendations for Vietnam to develop sustainable fishing and control IUU effectively.

In May 2017, (DG-MARE) continued asking Vietnam to implement five groups of recommendations.

In October 2017, EC officially issued a yellow card after concluding that Vietnam’s efforts were not enough to satisfy the requirements on IUU.

After a lot of effort, Vietnam hopes the EC will lift the card.

Linh Ha 

EC recognises Vietnam's improvements in combating IUU fishing

EC recognises Vietnam's improvements in combating IUU fishing

The European Commission’s (EC) inspection delegation has acknowledged recent improvements made by Vietnam in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).

How will seafood companies fare this year?

How will seafood companies fare this year?

Analysts believe that Vietnam’s seafood industry will face difficulties until the end of June.

 
 

Other News

.
Imported pigs from Thailand expected to reduce Vietnam’s pork price
Imported pigs from Thailand expected to reduce Vietnam’s pork price
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The price of live hog in the Vietnamese market decreased recently after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) allowed imports of pigs from Thailand.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 12
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Pathway to revamp legal corridor to promote digital banking

Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 pandemic
Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

As she owns one of the most beautiful villas in Tam Dao Golf Course, Nguyen Thanh Hang had never spent a penny promoting her Sapphire Villa but was still fully booked most of the time.

Retail, both online and offline, expected to recover strongly after Covid-19
Retail, both online and offline, expected to recover strongly after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Despite the epidemic, the Vietnamese retail market in Q1 saw positive signs from e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services.

When heat becomes a source of energy
When heat becomes a source of energy
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

The investment in renewable energy is increasing as fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum and natural gas, cannot meet the increasing demand for energy in Vietnam and the world as a whole given the rapid population growth. 

Supporting industries at a crossroads
Supporting industries at a crossroads
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The foreign capital inflow into Vietnam will help local enterprises expand their production, but the opportunity can only be grabbed by capable enterprises.

Bitter harvest for Mekong fruit farmers
Bitter harvest for Mekong fruit farmers
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Many fruit farmers in the Mekong Delta have suffered losses this year due to crop failure caused by drought and saltwater intrusion and lower demand for fruits.

Gov’t proposes reducing income tax by 30% for small firms
Gov’t proposes reducing income tax by 30% for small firms
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Authorized by the prime minister, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung on June 11 submitted a draft resolution to the National Assembly (NA) to offer a 30% corporate income tax cut for small businesses and cooperatives in 2020.

Australia initiates anti-dumping investigation on painted steel trapping from Viet Nam
Australia initiates anti-dumping investigation on painted steel trapping from Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Australia’s Anti-dumping Commission has initiated an investigation into alleged dumping and subsidisation on painted steel trapping exported to Australia from China and Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

Masan Resources completes acquisition of German firm’s tungsten business
Masan Resources completes acquisition of German firm’s tungsten business
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Masan Tungsten Company Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Masan Resources Corporation (MSR), has completed the legal steps to acquire the tungsten business of Germany’s H.C. Starck Group GmbH, according to the corporation.

Experts see golden opportunities for Vietnam as the US’s preferred partner
Experts see golden opportunities for Vietnam as the US’s preferred partner
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to grab opportunities to reduce its trade surplus with the US.

International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery
International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam has earned the highest trust globally in battling COVID-19, with 95 percent of respondents expressing such a belief in a recent poll by UK data analysis and market research firm YouGov.

Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
VIDEOicon  11/06/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

Auto manufacturers manage to retain workers
Auto manufacturers manage to retain workers
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

While automobile manufacturers in the world have laid off workers in large quantities to reduce operation costs during the Covid-19 crisis, automobile joint ventures in Vietnam have retained their workforce.

COVID-19 to create an M&amp;A wave in Viet Nam
COVID-19 to create an M&A wave in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

Weak financial stability and a lack of capital are forcing many businesses to seek M&A deals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails
Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

A string of Vietnamese banks, particularly state-owned lenders, are facing capital shortfalls but upcoming tie-up deals with foreign investors could give the financial sector some much-needed momentum.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 11
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 11
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

Better working conditions improve employee retention

Money-hungry F&amp;B startups flounder
Money-hungry F&B startups flounder
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

The collapse of Mon Hue and Soya Garden shows not only the risk of investors when they pour money into startups in food and beverage chains, but also the inadequacies of utilising investment capital inefficiently.

Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes
Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

Airlines have been ready to fly internationally for two months and will provide the first post-Covid-19 flights as soon as they get the nod from the government.

Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
BUSINESSicon  11/06/2020 

The tourism sector has devised tourism stimulus measures to revive the domestic tourism market, remove obstacles for tourism companies, and prepare to receive foreign visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 