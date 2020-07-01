Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/07/2020 11:42:32 (GMT +7)
Zalo Bank not licensed by SBV and MoIT

 
 
02/07/2020    11:39 GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade have affirmed that they have not licensed Zalo Bank to provide online built-in financial services.

Through Zalo Bank, customers can get loans of up to VNĐ500 million (US$21,515) for five years, with interest rates of 1.5 per cent per month or 18 per cent a year. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

Advertising messages such as “Get loans at home, spend lavishly” and “Interest rates reduced by 1-2 per cent for new loan application”, which have been sent to Zalo users by Zalo Bank developed by VNG Joint Stock Company, have raised doubts over the authenticity and legality of the application.

On its website, Zalo Bank said it acts as an intermediary between users and banks or credit organisations.

Customers’ electronic documents would be sent to Zalo Bank’s partner banks if users want to access a loan. The loans are disbursed to customers within 15-30 minutes.

Through Zalo Bank, customers can get loans of up to VND500 million (US$21,515) for five years, with interest rates of 1.5 per cent per month or 18 per cent a year.

In addition, Zalo Bank allows users to access loans very easily, they just need to prove a stable source of monthly income, without mortgage of assets or confirmation of local authorities, which usually are requirements that individuals must meet when they want to borrow money from banks.

 

The central bank said they did not license the so-called Zalo Bank, meaning that this application was not licensed for lending and raising capital to provide financial services on online platforms.

In line with SBV's regulations, any credit institution that wants to provide bank-related services must be licensed by the central bank. Its operations become illegal if it fails to get a licence.

It added that the emergence and rapid development of fintech firms have made it difficult for management agencies to monitor their operations due to high risks of money laundering and terrorism financing or risks related to the security and safety of personal data.

The MoIT on Wednesday also said Zalo Bank is under the credit sector that does not belong to their operation.

Dang Hoang Hai, director of the ministry’s E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA), said they manage e-commerce trading floors and applications.

Currently, four credit institutions, including Shinhan, Easy Credit, Shinhan Finance and FE Credit, are co-operating with Zalo Bank. — VNS

 
 

Footwear sector to improve supply chain to take advantage of EVFTA
Footwear sector to improve supply chain to take advantage of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry should improve its supply chain performance to take advantage of the milestone trade deal that Vietnam has signed with the EU and to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, 

World Bank Vietnam has new head
World Bank Vietnam has new head
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

From July 1, Ms. Carolyn Turk will work at the World Bank (WB) Hanoi office as its country director in Vietnam, according to the office.

China maintains position as Vietnam's largest import market
China maintains position as Vietnam's largest import market
VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

Despite the first half of the year seeing Vietnamese export turnover to China only reaching a mere US$34.8 billion, China retained its place as the country’s largest import market, according to the General Statistics Office.

EVFTA to come into effect in a month
EVFTA to come into effect in a month
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The EVFTA will abolish 65 per cent of the duties on EU exports to its developing partner, with the remainder phased out over a 10-year period.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 2
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16

Retail industry to face being "swallowed" once EVFTA comes into force
Retail industry to face being "swallowed" once EVFTA comes into force
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement looming, besides providing opportunities, the Vietnamese retail market is anticipated to face numerous challenges, 

Vietnam to create “Miracle on the Red River” with implementation of Doi Moi 4.0
Vietnam to create “Miracle on the Red River” with implementation of Doi Moi 4.0
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government has made bold and reasonable decisions to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and be proactive with comprehensive initiatives for economic recovery.

Bad debts return, bank profits fall
Bad debts return, bank profits fall
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Along with implementing better provisions against credit risks, commercial banks are stepping up the sale of mortgaged assets to collect debts.

Vietnam sees greater budget transparency
Vietnam sees greater budget transparency
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s Open Budget Index (OBI) increased rapidly in 2019 compared to 2018, according to a survey released on July 1.

Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham
Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

 Administrative procedure reform is the key to unlocking the full potential of the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), said participants at a conference on Tuesday.

Consumer lending expected to rise in Vietnam after Covid-19
Consumer lending expected to rise in Vietnam after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The number of borrowers is expected to increase, but this also poses higher risks for finance companies.

To pave the way for attracting giants
To pave the way for attracting giants
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Many international institutions, investors and economic experts have noted that Vietnam is having an opportunity to attract the huge international capital flow. 

Nation’s economic forecast leads way
Nation’s economic forecast leads way
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

With its success in fighting COVID-19, Vietnam has continued to be the best performer in Southeast Asia, laying a firm foundation for the country to attract more investment and spur on production.

HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment
HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

Nguyen Anh Duc, general director of Saigon Co.op, said the rate of cashless payment at its system, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.op Smile, has increased sharply since last year from 3-5 percent to nearly 21 percent now.

Selling online: new opportunity for VN micro businesses
Selling online: new opportunity for VN micro businesses
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The ‘e-commerce wave’ has opened a new consumption trend in which anyone can create a platform of their own to start a business.

A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19
A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

With an increasingly open business environment, and continuing international integration, Vietnam has long been regarded as a promising destination for foreign investment.

Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1
Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

A mid-term survey on rural areas and agriculture will be carried out in Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces from July 1, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has announced.

Old barriers prevent Covid-19-hit businesses from accessing preferential loans
Old barriers prevent Covid-19-hit businesses from accessing preferential loans
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Small enterprises complain they cannot access the preferential lending program, while banks say hundreds of trillions of dong are ready for disbursement.

Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

Local farming production needs reforms for higher export value

