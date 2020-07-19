Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/07/2020 07:38:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry

20/07/2020    07:35 GMT+7

Director of Viet Nam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Zalo Shop has not registered with the ministry.

Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
Zalo Shop platform. — Photo baotintuc.vn


 
 
The Zalo application allows traders, organisations and individuals, who do not own the application, to conduct part or the whole of the process of buying and selling goods and services on it.

“Therefore, this is an e-commerce trading floor application as prescribed in Clause 4, Article 3, Circular 59/TT-BCT dated December 31, 2015 of the Ministry of Industry and Trade,” said the director.

The Zalo application construction, management and operation unit is responsible for registering this application with the Ministry of Industry and Trade according to Article 6 of the circular.

However, the application of Zalo e-commerce service had not been registered with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the director noted.

iDEA found that many sellers were abusing the Zalo e-commerce application to trade fake and goods of unknown origin.

 

iDEA had invited VNG Joint Stock Company three times to work on the e-commerce services via the Zalo application in July and August last year.

However, VNG did not co-operate with the agency to clarify the related violations.

Therefore, the agency issued an official dispatch to the Department of Cyber ​​Security and Crime Prevention using High Technology (A05) under the Ministry Public Security.

Therefore, iDEA recommends that people do not use applications which are not approved or certified by the Ministry of Industry and Trade or the State Bank of Viet Nam.

People need to be cautious, thoroughly study procedures and conditions for borrowing and interest rates before borrowing to avoid risks. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.

Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.

Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Many financiers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are expecting that regulations on financial investment activities in Vietnam will become clearer and more open with the revised Investment Law coming into force.

Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Last year saw local businesses pour a figure of US$21 billion into more than 1,300 projects in foreign countries, with profits transferred home reaching roughly US$3 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Vietnam’s digital transformation as the government, ministries, localities, and businesses have effectively applied IT in both epidemic prevention and production.

New concept needs new approaches
New concept needs new approaches
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

HCMC’s “Eastern City” initiative is of strategic importance to national development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

CAAV to reduce congestion and flight cancellation

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The nation’s successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is being taken as a guarantee of the country’s full commitment to a safe and competitive investment environment in comparison to regional neighbours.

US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Jobs lost as orders decrease
Jobs lost as orders decrease
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Analysts have warned of the second wave of layoffs which may come six months after the first period, which were caused by the effects of the pandemic.

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam and South Korea are witnessing their heyday in multi-faceted and bilateral co-operation.

ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

ASEAN countries should stop offering aggressive tax incentives in order to attract foreign funds, as it could create an unfair business climate among enterprises and lead to an acute state budget deficit.

Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Nearly five years have elapsed since the ASEAN Economic Community was established, and businesses in the region have gradually taken advantage of the bloc’s import tariff cuts to expand exports to Vietnam.

VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&amp;A wave
VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&A wave
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam ranks 17th among 'pharmerging' markets, or markets expected to become a ‘pillar’ for the world’s pharmaceutical industry, according to IMS Health.

Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

As Vietnam is attracting high-quality foreign inflows, domestic firms now have an even greater opportunity to draw technology transfer to improve added value in its manufacturing industry.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 