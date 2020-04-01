Adapting to life during the epidemic

With Vietnam in the grip of the COVID-19 epidemic, it has changed and disrupted the daily life of people in an unimaginable way.

As seen in Ho Chi Minh City, the locality and its people are adapting to the changes brought by the epidemic.

Every morning, Tao Dan Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 is usually crowded because it is a popular place for people to exercise and play sports.

But that was in the days before the COVID-19 epidemic was raging. In reality, there are not many people here anymore. Exercise is good for your health, however, crowded places are now posing the risk of infection. For many people, there are still ways to maintain good habits and exercise every day.

The pace of life has slowed down due to the disease. As recommended by the city and health authorities, people have restricted travel and most people are staying at home. Many people now choose to do regular activities such as haircare at home instead of going out for a hair-do.

Even buying essentials, food and drinks which are indispensable even during the epidemic season, there are enough ways to help both buyers and sellers feel more secure of preventing the disease. Stores and supermarkets are quiet, but online shopping and delivery service apps are getting busier.

The Covid-19 epidemic has had an impact on the entire economy and social life. Many fields and businesses are suffering from epidemic, and some have temporarily suspended operations. But for some others, this new reality offers them a chance to reinvent their businesses.

Disadvantages and shortages are inevitable in daily life, when most activities have been temporarily "frozen". However, if everyone is determined to win the fight, and the more drastic the anti COVID-19 fight is, then life will soon return to normal./.VNA