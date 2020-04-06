Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity from May 7

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified Vietnamese airlines that seat distancing and restrictions on passenger numbers are to be abolished from 00:00 on May 7.

Restrictions on the number of flights between Hanoi, HCM City, and Da Nang will also be removed.

The CAAV earlier proposed the Ministry of Transport increase the frequency of domestic flights from 00:00 on May 7, specifically 52 return flights on the Hanoi - HCM City route, 20 on the Hanoi - Da Nang route, and 20 on the HCM City - Da Nang route.

It also asked for the medical quarantining of flight crews on international flights./.VNA