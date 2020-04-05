Artist actively responds to COVID-19

Since it launched a painting competition in Mid-March artists to create posters to promote preventive actions against COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has received enthusiastic responses from 23 artists.

Notably, one artist has submitted 10 paintings to the board of judges. More in the following report.

Wearing face masks.

Washing hands.

Unity in fighting COVID-19.

They are three of the 10 paintings, or messages, that Do Trung Kien, a lecturer from Hanoi Open University, completed in only three days. In such a short period of time, he showed his dedication and all-out efforts to make the paintings as beautiful as possible.

As a lecturer, Do Trung Kien and his colleagues have also introduced their COVID-19 posters to students as case studies for online classes. They have made the pandemic a homework assignment for students as a way to raise their awareness of the fatal disease.

Do Trung Kien is among 23 artists who have submitted over 100 posters to the COVID-19 poster competition launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. With vivid colours and bold graphics, the artworks are expected to encourage people to join hands in the common fight against the fatal disease./.VNA

