Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City

A ballet based on The Tale of Kieu, the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Ballet Kieu will be presented on June 20 at the Opera House at 7 Lam Son Square in District 1. Another show will take place in August in Hanoi./.VNA