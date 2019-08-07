Bamboo Airway’s flight to send European citizens home

Bamboo Airways said it will coordinate with the Czech Embassy in Vietnam to operate a special flight from Hanoi to Prague on March 25 to transport European citizens who want to return home.

The flight will also transport medical relief aid of the Vietnamese Government to the Czech Republic to support the country in addressing the shortage of medical equipment amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19, it added.

The flight is scheduled to take off at 8:20 am from Noi Bai International Airport to Prague, carrying 280 passengers – citizens of the Czech Republic and other European nations.

Passengers can directly contact the Czech Embassy in Vietnam for further information.

According to a representative from Bamboo Airways, this is the first non-stop flight of a domestic Vietnamese airline to the Czech Republic.

Bamboo Airways said that it will strictly and comprehensively abide by relevant regulations and recommendations by domestic and foreign authorities to minimise the risk of infection.

Since the end of 2019, Bamboo Airways has completed preparations to put a direct air route between Hanoi and Prague into operation./.VNA