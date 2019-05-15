Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
31/03/2020
Banh mi – World class street food

 
 
31/03/2020

With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.

In Vietnam, in different regions the locals take a different spin on the traditional taste of banh mi to create something new.

 

Banh mi in Hoi An ancient town is considered one of the best variations with carefully selected ingredients and uniquely marinated fillings. Foreign tourists are captured by the smell and want to try Hoi An bread.

Voted as one of the best street foods in the world, Vietnamese banh mi is now travelling the world and getting a lot of love from local people and Vietnamese overseas./.VNA

 
 

Other News

30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
VIDEOicon  2 giờ trước 

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Two tourism products in Vietnam have won at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 – an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
VIDEOicon  4 giờ trước 

In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19
VIDEOicon  4 giờ trước 

Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, many tourism service providers have been operating under a tight budget, and to stop the spread of the deadly virus, some have closed.

Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
VIDEOicon  14 giờ trước 

With spring in full bloom, the red silk cotton flowers that line the streets of Dong Ve Ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province are drawing more visitors to the area.

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

Fitch Solutions has recently revised down Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

Lychee gardens in Hai Duong province are often in full bloom in February and March. During this time, bee breeders from across the country often bring the insects to those gardens.

Vietnam’s everlasting power: Unity and Solidarity
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

Your homeland ask you to stay strong and positive. The will power of our people will not be crumble.

Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
VIDEOicon  27/03/2020 

Thousands of people are fighting. Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

A week-long programme on introducing the special features of bánh mì (Vietnamese bread) has officially kicked off in HCM City.

Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
VIDEOicon  27/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport. 

Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/03/2020 

Your trip to HCM City won't be complete without rice paper salad. 

Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
VIDEOicon  26/03/2020 

A Hanoi takeaway is making burgers with a twist. The burder buns are crafted to look like the coronavirus.

Vietnamese children in the fight against Covid-19
VIDEOicon  25/03/2020 

Vietnamese children convey a message ‘No matter who you are, regardless of age, everyone could be a fighter in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

Bamboo Airway’s flight to send European citizens home
VIDEOicon  25/03/2020 

Bamboo Airways said it will coordinate with the Czech Embassy in Vietnam to operate a special flight from Hanoi to Prague on March 25 to transport European citizens who want to return home.

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

An animated image of Vietnam’s “banh mi” (bread) was featured on Google’s homepage on March 24.

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Transport Ministry has requested the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.

Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels
POLITICSicon  25/03/2020 

The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

