Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region

 
 
29/06/2020    20:43 GMT+7

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

VNA

 
 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
VIDEOicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.

Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age
Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

The ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session at the 36th ASEAN Summit on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age, held on June 26 via videoconferencing, has adopted a Chairman’s Press Statement. The following is the full text of the statement.

PM, NA Chairwoman attend ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of AIPA
PM, NA Chairwoman attend ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of AIPA
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) as part of the virtual 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.

ASEAN Secretary General lauds Vietnam’s leadership
ASEAN Secretary General lauds Vietnam’s leadership
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi has spoken highly of Vietnam’s capacity in its role as ASEAN Chair.

Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.

Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change
Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change
POLITICSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam supports and joins global efforts to respond to climate change and address its security implications, particularly in its current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. 

ASEAN 2020: Member nations discuss important cooperation issues
ASEAN 2020: Member nations discuss important cooperation issues
POLITICSicon  25/06/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), the 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), and the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, 

Fun for kids in recycled playgrounds
Fun for kids in recycled playgrounds
VIDEOicon  25/06/2020 

As kids living on the outskirts of HCM City have few playgrounds to have fun in, the city’s Youth Union decided to build them some. 

ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

A virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Social-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council took place in Hanoi today, with the ten ministers in charge of ASCC, the ASEAN Secretary General, delegates from member countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat taking part.

36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, 

Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin on June 23 to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, and regional and international issues of shared concern.

RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

Ministers from countries participating in negotiations over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) gathered at the 10th intersessional meeting held in the form of a video conference on June 23

Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Egypt is famous for its pyramids, but did you know Vietnam has pyramids too? But in Vietnam they are not huge structures in the desert, but instead tasty snacks made from rice.

Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site
Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site
VIDEOicon  22/06/2020 

In a bid to promote local tourism and attract more visitors, the tourism sector in Ha Nam province has come up with a range of new offerings.

HCMC up, Hanoi down in expensive cities for expats list
HCMC up, Hanoi down in expensive cities for expats list
VIDEOicon  20/06/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City edged up nine places in a global ranking of the most expensive places for expatriates in 2020, while Hanoi moved down four places.

Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

Three Vietnamese female scientists have been named among the 100 most outstanding researchers of the year, according to Singapore’s Asian Scientist Magazine.

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030
Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030
VIDEOicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam is striving to have its vocational education with the same level of ASEAN-4 countries by 2030, and reach the level of G20 countries by 2045. 

Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry
Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back. 

Latest news

