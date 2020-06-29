Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.
The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.
Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.
The ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session at the 36th ASEAN Summit on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age, held on June 26 via videoconferencing, has adopted a Chairman’s Press Statement. The following is the full text of the statement.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) as part of the virtual 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.
ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi has spoken highly of Vietnam’s capacity in its role as ASEAN Chair.
Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.
Vietnam supports and joins global efforts to respond to climate change and address its security implications, particularly in its current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), the 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), and the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting,
As kids living on the outskirts of HCM City have few playgrounds to have fun in, the city’s Youth Union decided to build them some.
A virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Social-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council took place in Hanoi today, with the ten ministers in charge of ASCC, the ASEAN Secretary General, delegates from member countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat taking part.
The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region,
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin on June 23 to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, and regional and international issues of shared concern.
Ministers from countries participating in negotiations over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) gathered at the 10th intersessional meeting held in the form of a video conference on June 23
Egypt is famous for its pyramids, but did you know Vietnam has pyramids too? But in Vietnam they are not huge structures in the desert, but instead tasty snacks made from rice.
In a bid to promote local tourism and attract more visitors, the tourism sector in Ha Nam province has come up with a range of new offerings.
Ho Chi Minh City edged up nine places in a global ranking of the most expensive places for expatriates in 2020, while Hanoi moved down four places.
Three Vietnamese female scientists have been named among the 100 most outstanding researchers of the year, according to Singapore’s Asian Scientist Magazine.
A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.
Vietnam is striving to have its vocational education with the same level of ASEAN-4 countries by 2030, and reach the level of G20 countries by 2045.
After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back.
