Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/07/2020 10:31:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIDEO
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

China maintains position as Vietnam's largest import market

 
 
02/07/2020    10:28 GMT+7

Despite the first half of the year seeing Vietnamese export turnover to China only reaching a mere US$34.8 billion, China retained its place as the country’s largest import market, according to the General Statistics Office.

The continuation of increasingly complicated developments regarding the global COVID-19 epidemic, especially among nations that are key trade partners of Vietnam, has hit the export and import turnover of many commodities, with overall import and export turnover reaching only US$ 238.4 billion, an annual fall of 2.1%.

During the reviewed period, the country recorded 22 items with an export value over US$1 billion, representing 86.2% of total export turnover. Moreover, there are four products worth more than US$10 billion, making up 52.7% of overall export turnover.

 

With regard to the export commodity market, the US makes up the nation’s largest export market with a turnover of US$30.3 billion, an increase of 10.3% over the corresponding period from last year, followed by China, the EU, and ASEAN.

During the past six months, import turnover was estimated to stand at US$117.17 billion, marking a drop of 3% on-year./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.

ASEAN, Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference
ASEAN, Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia planned to join a special video conference on COVID-19 on June 30, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fight
AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fight
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

The 3rd meeting of the AIPA (ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) was held online on June 29 with a view to helping enhance regional cooperation towards a drug-free ASEAN community.

Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

Visitors to the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh will now have a chance to enjoy the stunning scenic views of the UNESCO-recognised site from above, thanks to a new helicopter tour officially launched on June 26.

Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years
Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 1.81 percent during the first six months of 2020, the lowest first-half growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region
Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region
VIDEOicon  29/06/2020 

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
VIDEOicon  29/06/2020 

Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.

Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age
Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

The ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session at the 36th ASEAN Summit on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age, held on June 26 via videoconferencing, has adopted a Chairman’s Press Statement. The following is the full text of the statement.

PM, NA Chairwoman attend ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of AIPA
PM, NA Chairwoman attend ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of AIPA
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) as part of the virtual 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.

ASEAN Secretary General lauds Vietnam’s leadership
ASEAN Secretary General lauds Vietnam’s leadership
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi has spoken highly of Vietnam’s capacity in its role as ASEAN Chair.

Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.

Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change
Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change
POLITICSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam supports and joins global efforts to respond to climate change and address its security implications, particularly in its current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. 

ASEAN 2020: Member nations discuss important cooperation issues
ASEAN 2020: Member nations discuss important cooperation issues
POLITICSicon  25/06/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), the 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), and the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, 

Fun for kids in recycled playgrounds
Fun for kids in recycled playgrounds
VIDEOicon  25/06/2020 

As kids living on the outskirts of HCM City have few playgrounds to have fun in, the city’s Youth Union decided to build them some. 

ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

A virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Social-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council took place in Hanoi today, with the ten ministers in charge of ASCC, the ASEAN Secretary General, delegates from member countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat taking part.

36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, 

Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin on June 23 to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, and regional and international issues of shared concern.

RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

Ministers from countries participating in negotiations over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) gathered at the 10th intersessional meeting held in the form of a video conference on June 23

Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Egypt is famous for its pyramids, but did you know Vietnam has pyramids too? But in Vietnam they are not huge structures in the desert, but instead tasty snacks made from rice.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 