Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport.

browser not support iframe.

In response, Hanoi has also applied the requirement at all bus stations in order to early detect and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This is the first bus station in Hanoi which requires compulsory medical declarations.

All buses entering the station will be provided with medical declaration forms to give to passengers. Besides, all bus goers have been instructed to download e-medical declarations on their smartphones.

If any passenger shows signs of coughing and a high temperature, they will be sent to a quarantine room immediately.

All passengers have to fill in the form before departure. For passengers returning from overseas, they are required to show medical certification.

It only takes a few minutes, and the medical declaration process is easy for passengers.

In order to raise passengers’ awareness, bus stations also show programmes on measures to prevent and combat the epidemic./.VNA