COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports

Labour exports are facing difficulties as the complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemicstagnate labour recruitment orders.

Due to COVID-19, many Vietnamese labourers who have been granted visas can’t leave Vietnam, while export companies are also facing difficulties in both training and recruitment.



A number of traditional markets such as Taiwan, Malaysia and Japan have stopped receiving foreigners. Therefore, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has required businesses to develop training plans and transfer labourers to work in other markets or for domestic businesses to ensure their rights.



It will be hard for Vietnam to fulfill its goal of sending 100,000 labourers abroad in 2020. As the fears of the virus spread globally, ensuring the health and safety of labourers has become the top priority for both businesses and the Government./.VNA

