Da Nang cruisers back on water

Tourism activities have resumed in the central city of Da Nang after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Operators of cruises along the Han River, a major symbol of the city’s tourism, are set to welcome swelling numbers of domestic visitors.

Despite a modest number of tourists visiting the city at the moment, over recent days cruise operators on the Han River have introduced measures to ensure the safety of passengers. Owners are also offering numerous promotional packages, with some even accepting losses as long as seats are filled.

There are 30 cruisers operating on the Han River, primarily providing night city tours and arts performances. Tour operators are working closely together to promote tourism, including offering free tours for visitors to the city.

According to the city’s tourism association, river and island tours are new offerings or add-on services for tourists within post-COVID promotional packages.

Cruisers light up the Han River every night, signifying the travel community’s determination to thrive once more and present the city’s unique features to visitors./.VNA